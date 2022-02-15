Bubble trouble: Rochester Regional Stadium finally covered, but at a significant cost

The indoor bubble at Rochester Regional Stadium is up and running, but at a much later date than usual and at a much higher cost.

The RCTC bubble over the football field is usually set up in November. This year the project was delayed until late January and it cost about $100,000 more to assemble.

A variety of tenants who use the bubble had to scramble to make other arrangements, or in some cases had to cancel plans to use the facility.

“It’s been a headache, that’s for sure,” said Kevin Lowery, the owner of Soccer World and also the director of Minnesota Rush soccer in Rochester.

Lowery usually books between 150 and 200 hours for youth soccer at the bubble during the course of the season, which is usually between November and early April. With more than a month of bubble time taken away this season, he had to greatly reduce the hours and fill in some time at Soccer World, which is a much smaller facility.

“It was a tremendous pain for us,” Lowery said. “We had to cancel a lot of programming at our facility for the little ones (youth players) to get teams in the facility for training.”

Med City FC is a minor league soccer team that plays in the National Premier Soccer League. Med City plays its games during the season at Rochester Regional Stadium. The team does not use the bubble on a regular basis, but usually holds tryouts at the facility.

“This year we’re going over to Austin just because I wasn't sure what the situation was going to be,” Med City general manager Frank Spaeth said. “And I didn’t want to wait around to find out.”

Spaeth said the Med City had held tryouts at the bubble for about the last five years prior to this winter.

“Ideally we want to get back there, but this year with all the uncertainty, I needed to make sure we had a place to hold it," he said.

Mike Macken is active in a broad range of fastpitch softball programs in Rochester and he typically books the bubble for about 130 hours a year. He is an assistant coach for both Lourdes and RCTC. Macken is also a board member of Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Association and he is in charge of the fields.

Macken has run a fastpitch softball league in the bubble which features about 24 teams. This year with the uncertainty of the bubble being put up, the league was down to four teams. And with the late start of the bubble being put up, Macken ended up scrapping the league.

“Their three mains months are January, February and March and they didn’t get any January time so to speak of so I don’t really know how they justify it,” Macken said. “It’s unfortunate for the girls that the kids don’t get to play in it as much.”

A big cost for setup

A big reason for the delay was money. The bubble used to get put up for about $15,000 under the Sentencing to Serve Program, but that program is no longer in effect. This year a private company had to be used for the massive project.

Benike Construction in Rochester put the bubble up, but the cost was about $115,000. Rochester Community and Technical College received some money from the state to help with the cost. Michael Sheggby, the director of sports facilities at RCTC, did not return calls seeking comment on the bubble setup.

“It was our first time being asked to help out and I would say it was a pretty significant lift to coordinate,” said Mike Benike, the executive vice president of Benike Construction.

Workers of Benike Construction pull the tarp in place as they begin setup of the bubble over Rochester Regional Stadium in late January. The bubble weighs about 70 tons and it took about 50 construction workers two days to complete the project. Contributed photo / Benike Construction

In the past, about 50-60 workers have been used at once to put up the bubble. Benike confirmed his company used “many dozens” of skilled workers for the project. He estimated the bubble weighs about 70 tons and there was an on-site specialist from the bubble manufacturer to supervise the project.

“After we got it up, the dome leader said it went the best as it ever has before,” Benike said. “That was our expectations, but it was good to get that feedback.”

The cost of renting the bubble can be up to $300 an hour so losing more than a month of the season is having an impact on the revenue stream this year. If the cost of setting up and taking down the bubble continues to be significant, the cost of renting the facility will also go up.

“We’ve been told by Michael Sheggeby to expect prices to be doubled of what they currently are for rental times for next year,” Lowery said. “And he wasn’t even sure the dome was even going to go up next year. So we’re trying to control our own destiny a little bit, but we wouldn’t be able to put up our own facility that would take the place of the dome.”

The bubble is used by a wide range of sports and people. Soccer, softball and baseball players are the main users of the facility.

“I was surprised they ended up still putting it up since it was so late in the season,” Lowery said. “Other than that, I’m just glad it’s gone up because it is beneficial for everybody. There’s a lot of groups that use that.”

Both Lowery and Macken said a permanent indoor dome facility is needed in Rochester and some groups are looking into that plan.

“We’re trying to make the best of what we can,” Macken said, “but they’ve missed a lot of time out there. They need to find a place to keep that up year round, that’s what they need to do.”