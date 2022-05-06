Bulldog attitude has turned Cannon Falls ace Abby Breuer into one of the state's best

Tom Langfeldt has been doing this for a while now.

With more than 30 years of coaching experience, Langfeldt has seen his fair share of star pitchers.

That’s what makes Abby Breuer stand out to him.

“Sometimes these high school pitchers can be a bit of a diva,” Langfeldt said. “Abby is far from a diva. She loves to work. Loves to grind.”

That reflects with her poise in the circle where Breuer has a composure few can match, one that alludes confidence that not only gives her team a calming presence but also one that can have an impact on the opposing team — even her counterpart in the circle that day.

“It definitely makes me work harder and I'm more focused on the game,” Kasson-Mantorville pitcher Ella Babcock said. “I'm always focused but it's more like OK, I have something to work up to here. You don't want to go out there, have her pitch amazing and not match it.”

Breuer's poise and intensity started early on in little league, when her coach at the time told her she needed to have a bulldog attitude when she took the ball in the circle.

That attitude has been with her ever since.

“It just kind of stuck with me since then,” Breuer said. “Just to keep my composure and stay emotionally involved in the game, just has always stuck with me.”

Breuer has combined that bulldog mentality with an arsenal of pitches that all feature heavy movement.

That movement always came pretty naturally for her since she took her first pitching lessons at the age of eight, picking up the curveball relatively quickly.

Cannon Falls pitcher Abby Breuer winds up to deliver a pitch during a game against Kasson-Mantorville on Thursday, April 30, 2022 in Cannon Falls. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

But years of practicing and playing with different grips and flicks of the wrist has seen her develop into one of the best strikeout specialists in the state.

“She's very good at moving the ball around keeping you guessing for sure,” Babcock said. “Especially with the movement on the pitch I think is the best around.”

On Monday, she struck out 16 in a six-inning win over Goodhue and had a game against Lourdes earlier this season in which all 15 outs were recorded via strikeout. The strikeouts are something she takes pride in, too.

“I like to mess with the batters, make them look silly,” she said with a laugh. “It’s always fun making them chase offspeed or chase way out-and-away out of the zone. It’s fun. I like to get hyped with my catcher. I feel like a strikeout isn’t just the pitcher. It’s also the catcher. I like hyping her up for a good frame or a good block. I love it.”

Funny enough, it’s that catcher — Rachael Miller — whose father was the coach that wanted to see that bulldog mentality. Miller has caught Breuer for a number of years. The two form the perfect battery.

“She’s very composed,” Breuer said. “More than me.”

Breuer will have a different catcher next year when she is expected to see innings as a freshman at Upper Iowa University.

The possibility of early playing time was one of the things that stood out in her recruitment that involved other schools from the prestigious Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. But the Peacocks signed Breuer as a utility player with intentions of playing her around the field and using her powerful bat.

“She produces a different sound (off the bat),” Langfeldt said. “(Upper Iowa) got a good one.”

But for now, she’s looking to make the most of her senior season.

The Bombers are back in the tough and rugged Section 1AA, making the move from Section 2AA. So far they are 4-1 in Section 1AA play with their only loss coming to an undefeated Chatfield team. The Bombers can't get too far ahead of themselves if they want to make a run to the program's first state state tournament. More tests are coming with matchups against St. Charles and HVL foe Byron. Both are ranked in the top five in their respective class.

"We just need to keep focusing on the game that's happening," Breuer said. "One pitch at a time, one ball at a time. Just really working on the basics. Stay in the game emotionally and just really go out there and give it our all."