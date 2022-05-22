Byron girls 7th, Pine Island boys 9th at True Team state meet

STILLWATER — Byron finished seventh on Saturday in the girls Class AA True Team state track-and-field meet, getting another strong showing from its sprinters.

Byron’s Paige Halder was second in the 200 (26.34) and second in the 400 (1:00.53), and teammate Olivia Amundson was fourth in the 100 (12.97) and fifth in the 200 (27.19).

Halder also managed a third place in the high jump, clearing 5 feet.

Rocori won the 12-team meet with 601 points. Rockford was second with 546.5, followed by Mankato East with 503.5. Byron scored 434.

Byron also did well in the relays, finishing third in the 4x100, third in the 4x200 and sixth in the 4x800.

Pine Island boys ninth

The Pine Island boys, who landed second in the Class A state True Team meet a year ago, settled for ninth place Saturday in the Class AA meet.

Pine Island scored 409 points. First place went to Mankato East with 528.5, followed by Jordan with 513.

It was a season-best performance by pole vaulting star Jarod White of Pine Island. The senior sailed 15-3 to easily finish first.

The Panthers’ Mark Quintero was second in the high jump, going 6-0.

BOYS

Team scores

Mankato East 528.5, Jordan 513, St. Thomas Academy 509.5, Willmar 467.5, Faribault 446, Esko 425, Big Lake 422, Worthington 410.5, Pine Island 409, Totino-Grace 372.5, Rockford 344, Fergus Falls 285.5.

Individual results

100 — 1. Grady O’Neill (St. Thomas Academy) 11.06; 11. Jarod White (Pine Island) 11.58. 200 — 1. Grady O’Neill (St. Thomas Academy) 22.25; 9. Jarod White (Pine Island) 23.48. 400 — 1. Colin O’Farrell (Willmar) 52.11; 7. Zack Ihde (Pine Island) 53.47; 9. Jarod White (Pine Island) 53.44. 800 — 1. Isaac Young (Jordan) 2:04.22; 11. Braxton Osterhaus (Pine Island) 2:07.41; 15. Sam Johnson (Pine Island) 2:11.22. 1,600 — 1. Kade Layton (Big Lake) 4:27.39; 10. Brandt Konik (Pine Island) 4:38.28. 3,200 — 1. Owen Layton (Big Lake) 9:36.00; 8. Brandt Konik (Pine Island) 10:17.01. 110 hurdles — 1. Carter Johnson (Faribault) 15.58. 300 hurdles — 1. Cristian Escobar (Faribault) 41.49; 14. Jack Noll (Pine Island) 45.29.

Relays

4x100 — 1. St. Thomas Academy 42.72; 10. Pine Island 46.33. 4x200 — 1. St. Thomas Academy 1:32.42; 7. Pine Island 1:37.73. 4x400 — 1. Jordan 3:32.63; 3. Pine Island 3:37.09. 4x800 — 1. Worthington 8:16.44; 8. Pine Island 8:48.53.

Field events

Shot put — 1. Alex Jensen (Fergus Falls) 51-7 3/4; 13. Connor Williamson (Pine Island) 42-1. Discus — 1. Alex Jensen (Fergus Falls) 140-1. High jump — 1. Henry Skinner (Rockford) 6-2; 2. Mark Quintero (Pine Island) 6-0; 11. Gabe Northrop (Pine Island) 5-8. Pole vault — 1. Jarod White (Pine Island) 15-3; 13. Sam Knox (Pine Island) 10-0. Long jump — 1. Austin Smith (Jordan) 21-2; 7. Martk Quintero (Pine Island) 20-2 1/4; 10. Michael Goodman (Pine Island) 19-11 1/4. Triple jump — 1. Abagotte Opiew (Worthington) 42-8 1/2; 9. Michael Goodman (Pine Island) 39-3 3/4.

GIRLS

Team scores

Rocori 601, Rockford 546.5, Mankato East 503.5, Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball 491, Willmar 451, Fairmont 444, Byron 434, Detroit Lakes 422.5, Belle Plaine 384.5, North Branch 309.5, Simley 288, Blake 243.5.

Individual results

100 — 1. Cassia Cady (Rockford) 12.38; 4. Olivia Amundson (Byron) 12.97; 15. Ruby Rowland (Byron) 13.60. 200 — 1. Cassia Cady (Rockford) 25.92; 2. Paige Halder (Byron) 26.34; 5. Olivia Amundson (Byron) 27.19. 400 — 1. Ellie Kuechle (EVWK) 57.17; 2. Paige Halder (Byron) 1:00.53; 15. Averie Rolland (Byron) 1:05.48. 800 — 1. Brookelyn Kuechle (EVWK) 2:21.67. 1,600 — 1. Laura Thompson (Fairmont) 5:15.75; 13. Taylor Matter (Byron) 5:50.69. 3,200 — 1. Laura Thompson (Fairmont) 11:12.66; 13. Kailey Schneider (Byron) 12:57.35; 14. Naoi Meek (Byron) 12:58.23. 100 hurdles — 1. Cecelia Woods (Rocori) 14.73; 7. Rachel Fode (Byron) 16.65; 15. Hannah Seidel (Byron) 17.88. 300 hurdles — 1. Cecelia Woods (Rocori) 45.89; 13. Clara Hoegh (Byron) 52.27.

Relays

4x100 — 1. Rockford 51.19; 3. Byron 52.10. 4x200 — 1. EVWK 147.77; 3. Byron 1:49.39. 4x400 — 1. EVWK 4:07.53; 9. Byron 4:25.70. 4x800 — 1. Rockford 9:56.74; 6. Byron 10:32:22.

Field events

Shot put — 1. Brianna Schneider (Rocori) 35-5; 8. Ava Mertesdorf (Byron) 33-3 1/4; 14. Megan Gallagher (Byron) 31-8 3/4. Discus — 1. Makenzie Gibson (Simley) 112-8; 4. Rylie Olive (Byron) 108-8. High jump — 1. Ellie Becker (EVWK) 5-2; 3. Paige Halder (Byron) 5-0; 15. Isabelle Erickson (Byron) 4-6. Pole vault — 1. Rylie Hanson (Mankato East) 11-3; 15. Ella Ott (Byron) 8-0. Long jump — 1. Brielle Kuechle (EVWK) 17-11; 13. Rachel Fode (Byron) 15-7 3/4. Triple jump — 1. Ellie Hernes (Fairmont) 37-7; 15. Avery Basile (Byron) 32-1