Byron girls break on through to earn state trip

ALBERT LEA — The Byron girls soccer team has been building for this moment.

The Bears have been close to a section title in recent years and they realized their dream on Tuesday with a 1-0 win over Kasson-Mantorville in the Section 1AA championship game.

“It’s unbelievable; we never made it this far before,” Byron senior goalkeeper Emily Anderson said. “It’s crazy that we made it and are actually going to state.”

RELATED: Byron boys win section title in shootout thriller Byron defeated Austin in a shootout on Tuesday to win the Section 1AA boys soccer title and earn the first boys soccer state berth in school history

Byron was playing in the section title game for the third time in Jeremy Baumbach's eight-year tenure as head coach. With Tuesday's win, Byron earns its first ever state berth in girls soccer.

“It’s definitely new territory for us, but we’re excited to have another opportunity to practice and we’re going to take it one day at a time,” Baumach said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two Hiawatha Valley League rivals have made it a habit of playing tight games in recent years and they played to a 1-1 overtime draw earlier this season.

Baumach said the teams have played each within a goal of each other in seven of the last eight meetings. The two rivals play each other for the Black and Blue Cup during the regular season.

“It’s tight,” Baumach said. “It’s a Byron/Kasson thing. It doesn’t matter in year’s past if we were way better or they were way better, it’s always tight. It’s the rivalry.”

The section championship game looked like it was headed for overtime as the game was scoreless through 88 minutes. But Byron junior Taylor Finney scored with just 1:27 left in regulation.

“It was surreal, I was not expecting that at all,” Finney said. “I was surprised and really happy with how it turned out.”

The goal came on a crossing pass from Olivia Amundson in front of the K-M net. Finney stopped the ball and then used her knee to push it past goalie Lizzy Johnson.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was just a cross in the air and a simple touch to the knee,” Finney said. “I just used my body and hustled to the post in the first place, that was the most important thing.”

The goal was just the third of the season for Finney.

“We always preach, you’ve got to be on that back side and Taylor Finney is probably one of our best to get to the back side,” Baumach said. “She’s very disciplined on getting there; she does what she needs to do and it was a beautiful cross and a great finish.”

Finney was expecting another close game after the teams had played to a tie on Oct. 7. And the way the game was shaping up, overtime appeared to be looming.

“It was getting really tense,” Finney said. “Because the first time we tied them 1-1 so we knew it would be a 50-50 chance.”

Johnson made 10 saves in goal for K-M. Anderson needed to make just two saves for the shutout, but the KoMets (12-5-3) just missed the net on several solid chances.

“It was crazy,” Anderson said. “I was holding onto every little thing and just trusting my teammates.”

Baumbach used a four-person rotating defensive unit that included Cassandra Vagt, Ariana Payton, Samantha Koza, Abigail Schnell, Baylie Hearn and Aubrey Akervik.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It was a real team effort," Baumbach said.

Finney said that staying positive throughout the game and strong communication were keys for the Bears.

Byron (13-2-3) will play in the state quarterfinals next Tuesday. The eight state teams will be seeded later this week.

Byron 1, Kasson-Mantorville 0

Kasson-Mantorville#0#0#—#0

Byron#0#1#—#1

No. 4 Kasson-Mantorville: Goalie: Lizzy Johnson 10 saves.

No. 2 Byron: Taylor Finney 1 goal; Olivia Amundson 1 assist. Goalie: Emily Anderson 2 saves.

Byron beats Kasson-Mantorville 1-0 to win Section 1AA girls soccer championship. pic.twitter.com/xXJIIctje0 — Guy N. Limbeck (@PBglimbeck) October 19, 2021