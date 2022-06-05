Byron girls sprint past the Section 1AA competition

LAKEVILLE — The land of the female sprinters.

That’s Byron in 2022.

The Bears showed off all of their speed on Saturday in the Section 1AA track-and-field meet at Lakeville South High School. It was enough to land a bunch of them in next week’s state meet as well as guide Byron to the team title.

Byron scored 142 points in the 12-team meet. Runner-up Waseca scored 136.

Two sprinters stood above the rest, senior Olivia Amundson and sophomore Paige Halder. Both are state bound in three events, Amundson in the 100-meter dash and 4x100 and 4x200 relays. Halder is going in the 200, 400 and 4x200.

If there is a leader here, it is Amundson.

The senior is ever grateful for that role, with her not only pushing athletic greatness, but “people” greatness. There is lots of leading to do with sprinting teammates who are so young. On the 4x100 team that includes seventh-grader Lilah Kurke, eighth-grader Carly Halder, junior Rachel Fode and Amundson. On the 4x200 team, there is Kurke, Carly Halder and Paige Halder.

The 4x100 was first Saturday in 50.33, with Stewartville coming in second (the top two teams advance to state in each event). Byron’s 4x200 team was first in 1:45.46, while Paige Halder won the 200 (26.61) and 400 (58.63), and Amundson was second to Winona’s Adriana Brenegen in the 100, Brenegen timed in 12.76 and Amundson in 12.81.

“Leading this group, it is insane,” said Amundson, meaning insanely fun. “Every year we have one or two seven and eighth-grade sprinting standouts. Seeing someone like seventh-grader Lilah Kurke, and seeing where she was at the beginning of the season to where she is now is great. After the third meet of the year, she just took off. It has been so fun to watch her grow.

“I do my best to guide all of these girls and remind myself that I was in their shoes once. I just tell them to keep working hard and that at some point they are going to be an older kid guiding younger kids, that we are always building for the future. And I tell them to be good people. That will get you further than anything.”

When it comes to Paige Halder, Amundson shares all of this same advice. But besides advising her, she also sits back and watches this sophomore with amazement. Halder’s talent has her in awe.

Running a 48.63 400 is rare for high school athletes. But that she’s doing it as a sophomore has Amundson thinking massive things for her.

“I see her doing everything in the future,” Amundson said. “She’s going to do things in track and field that have never been done at our school before.”

Halder wasn’t quite sure how to react to the big stage of a section meet initially, especially with a target now firmly on her back.

There were jitters when she first showed up to Lakeville South on Saturday.

“I was a little bit nervous and I was also really excited,” said Halder, who also just missed getting to state in the high jump Thursday, finishing with a 5-foot jump; 2 inches under her personal best. “But by the time I did the 400, I was really excited and ready to go. I felt prepared.”

She was prepared enough to run a 48.63, more than 2 seconds better than anybody else.

Stewartville's Strum has wish granted

Haylee Strum had one thing in mind the bulk of this season.That was, to beat the 32-year Stewartville school record set by her Tigers coach, Dawn Miller.

Strum, a junior, got that done in late May, timed in 45.31 in the 300 hurdles.

On Saturday, she checked another thing off her to-do list. Strum is headed to the state track meet on the strength of a dominating performance in Saturday’s 300 hurdles at the Section 1AA meet. Strum was timed in 45.72. That was more than two seconds faster than runner-up Allie Sveen of Plainview-Elgin-Millville. Sveen was also second in the 100 hurdles and will head to state in both events.

“Haylee has been motivated since the beginning of the season to break my record,” Miller said. “But she also wanted to get to state in the (300’s). She is focused and always confident. It was great to see her do so well today.”

Now, Miller thinks Strum can do even better next week.

“Once she is challenged in the race, she can drop another second or two off her time,” guessed Miller. “She is one who doesn’t like to lose. There is a lot of competitiveness in her heart.”

Strum is also state bound in the 4x100 relay (landed second Saturday) and the 4x400 relay (finished first, in 4:06.52). The latter consists of Strum, Taylor Klement, Avery Spencer and Audrey Shindelar.

“I am very excited and proud of my teammates for what we’ve done. “In the relays, we all trust each other and have fun. I’m looking forward to state. I love the competition. I’m hoping I can get even faster times over there.”

Shindelar is state bound in three events — the high jump, 400 and the 4x400.

Not bad, especially considering she’s just an eighth-grader.

“It’s been fun being around these older girls,” said Shindelar, like Strum, also a basketball standout. “They’ve been really nice to me.”

Section 1AA meet notables

Winona had a handful of winning performances. Brenengen was first in the 100 (12.76), Mandy Duellman won the shot put (37-11 3/4) and its 4x800 relay team was a winner (Calla Pike, Ava Pike, Faith Quinn, Anna Gillmer, 10:00.69).

Austin all-around athlete Olivia Walsh won the triple jump, the junior clearing 35-7 1/2. She was also second in the high jump on Thursday (5-1).

Complete results: https://results.wayzatatiming.com/meets/17030/scores/genderMSR%7C17030%7C6/list