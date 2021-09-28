Byron Hall of Fame to induct two classes

The Byron High School Hall of Fame has announced its induction classes for 2020 and 2021.

A ceremony was not held a year ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The two classes will be honored with a banquet at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Byron High School.

The class of 2021 includes two athletes, a coach and a booster.

Dolores (Campbell) Streich (1983 graduate) was a three-sport standout. She earned five letters in cross country, three in basketball (two-time team MVP) and two in track and field. She was Byron's Outstanding Senior Athlete in 1982-83. She went on to run cross country and track at Moorhead State.

Jim Braaten (1988) played football, basketball (two-time team MVP) and baseball for the Bears and earned eight letters. As a lineman, helped the football team earn a state tournament berth his junior season. He was Byron's 1988 Outstanding Senior Athlete.

ADVERTISEMENT

Victor Hubal Jr. coached at Byron for just two years during the 1952-54 school years, but he guided the Bears to three conference championships in two sports. He was 11-1-0 in two football seasons. His boys basketball team was 33-6 over two seasons and had a 18-game winning streak at one point. He also coached one season of baseball. He passed away in 2012 at age 89.

Carol Meyer enters the Hall as a booster. She has been a member of the Byron Booster Club since 2004. She has helped out with many sports and was a delegate for both baseball and softball. She retired from the Byron School District in 2017 after 17 years as a Special Education paraprofessional.

The class of 2020 includes four athletes, a coach and a team.

Jan Hanson (1976) earned 10 letters in three sports, including five in baseball. He was a two-time cross country MVP and the first Byron boy to lead the conference in scoring in basketball, with a 19.6 scoring average as a senior. He was the Byron Outstanding Senior Athlete in 1976. He competed in indoor track at Winona State.

Vicki Bahr (1986) earned 11 letters, four each in basketball and softball. She was the volleyball and basketball team MVP as a senior. She was honorable mention All-State in softball as a senior and helped Byron wins it first conference title. Named Byron's Outstanding Female Senior Athlete in 1986 and played basketball at Minnesota-Duluth.

Jay Fogelson earned 10 letters in three sports, including five in wrestling. He went to state twice in wrestling, earning All-State status both times and placing second as a senior. An elite tackler in football, where he led the team twice. He played football at Winona State.

Lisa (Hoegh) Lunning (2005) earned a whopping 14 letters in three sports, six in volleyball. Still holds numerous school records in volleyball and was honorable mention All-State as a senior. She was a 1,000-point scorer in basketball and a defensive wiz at shortstop in softball. She excelled in college volleyball at Augustana University.

John Austinson coached at Byron from 1997-20016 in both football and track and field (10 years). Won more than 100 games and four conference and one section championship as the football coach. He started the Byron Hall of Fame and helped six other area communities start their own athletic halls of fame.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2000 Byron football team enters the hall as a team. The team, coached by Austinson, won a Byron-record 10 games in a row and in the regular season defeated a Triton team that would go on to win a state championship.

Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com .



