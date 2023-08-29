Byron hopes to break through in new-look Section 1, Class 4A

(Editor's note: This article is part of the 2023 Pigskin Preview, which will appear in the Saturday, Sept. 2, Post Bulletin print edition. A full list of articles that will appear on PostBulletin.com this week is at the bottom of this article.)

This fall will mark the 20th anniversary of the last Byron football team to reach the state tournament.

The best way to celebrate: Make a run themselves.

Thanks to a number of key contributors returning from a 6-4 team — including North Dakota State University commit Zach Vanderpool — Byron intends to do just that in a different looking section that doesn’t include 2022 champion Stewartville, which moved down to Section 1, Class 3A this year after the section realignment a few months ago.

“We return a bunch of players who were heavy contributors a year ago,” said coach Ben Halder, who enters his eighth season at the helm. “We have outstanding senior leadership and are really looking forward to seeing what this group is capable of. With the new schedule comes some unknowns but also the excitement of playing some new opponents. We are really looking forward to the challenge.”

Vanderpool headlines the returning starters.

The senior defensive lineman is ranked as the 18th-best prospect in the state of Minnesota by Sports247. However, he’s not the only one who will play at the next level. Senior running back Adam Glynn is committed to Division II University of Sioux Falls and is one of the more productive runners in the area, totaling over 1,000 all-purpose yards in just five games last year.

Kale Robinson returns for another season at quarterback, while fellow two-way, three-year starters Tyler Connelly and Luke Scheuer also will make plays for the Bears again. Halder and company are also excited about juniors Jacob Von Arx and Gabe Mills making a leap forward. Overall, they are ready to get the job done in what appears to be a wide-open Section 1AAAA and make the first year in their new stadium a memorable one.

“Our section will once again be top notch and every week will be a competitive battle which should provide for some amazing football in southeast Minnesota again on Friday nights,” Halder said.

Kasson-Mantorville

The KoMets (7-3 in 2022) appear most poised to be up there with Byron when it’s all said and done.

K-M did lose a number of starters, including all-state and University of Minnesota freshman Reese Tripp, plus all-district players in Ben Nelson and Broc Barnwald. But this is a team that traditionally knows how to get it done when it matters most.

“We lost a lot from last season,” fourth-year K-M coach Joel Swanson said. “We have four or five returning starters on offense and five or six on defense.”

The KoMets do have quite a bit of talent returning in those starters, too.

Winona State University commit Easton Suess is the most notable with the senior being a force on the defensive line and at tight end. He has 12 career sacks and is a reliable red-zone target for quarterback Kyle Nelson, who returns for his second year as a signal caller. Running back/safety Emmett Ricke is also expected to deliver in big ways for a KoMets squad that will rely on its speed this season.

“We aren’t as big but we anticipate being quick,” Swanson said.

Winona

The Winhawks (7-3) graduated several notable players, including Bryan Cassellius, Wesley Wollan and Mason Langowski, all of which are playing at the next level. Still, as the past decade has shown, it’s never a good plan to sell the Winhawks short. All-district honorable-mention linebacker Kort Bellman is back, while 19th-year coach John Cassellius will also be expecting big things from junior receivers/defensive backs Krayton Bergstrom and Patrick Curtain.

Bergstrom is the son of Winona State coach Brian Bergstrom.

"We graduated a ton of leadership and on-field experience," coach Cassellius said. "I expect our team to compete and look to improve as our year goes. I am looking forward to seeing who steps up and takes over the leadership role."

Austin

The Packers (2-7) are one of the teams that were more than happy with the section realignment, dropping down from Section 1, Class 5A.

All-district performer Peyton Ransom should help make the transition even easier.

He caught 33 passes for 589 yards and two touchdowns as a receiver and also made six interceptions as a defensive back. He will have a new quarterback in Dakota Retterath, who did see time last year at QB but is known for his work on the defensive side of the ball with 46 tackles and three picks at defensive back. Mason Callahan is expected to anchor the line, while standout wrestler Sam Winkels will once again lead the linebacker corps.

“We are looking forward to playing some new opponents this upcoming season,” fifth-year coach Ed Schmidt said. “It will also be interesting since our program went from 5A to 4A and will have a new section to play in. We are trying to continue to build this program the right way and we understand that it will take some time.”

Faribault

The Falcons (2-7) enter a new era under first-year coach Glenn Hansen, who comes over with 29 years of experience and after six seasons as an assistant at powerhouse Lakeville South. He's looking forward to utilizing running backs Braden Schulz, D'Shaun Davis and Isaac Yetzer as he tries to establish a new foundation in Faribault.

"We are looking to establish an identity of toughness and resilience in all three phases of the game," Hansen said. "Our goal is to be the most disciplined and physical team on the field. Our seniors are doing a great job so far in leading this team and building a foundation based on fundamentals, physicality and togetherness. Our community support has been so exciting, and I am looking forward to seeing our kids compete and make this community proud."

Section 1AAAA Schedule

(All games 7 p.m. unless noted)

Aug. 31 — Byron at St. Paul Como Park;

Sept. 1 — Watertown-Mayer at Austin; St. Anthony at Faribault; Delano at Kasson-Mantorville; Winona at Simley.

Sept. 8 — Austin at Academy Force; Benilde-St. Margaret's at Byron; Faribault at Northfield; Kasson-Mantorville at Stewartville; Mound Westonka at Winona.

Sept. 15 — Winona at Byron; Faribault at Concordia Academy; Austin at Kasson-Mantorville.

Sept. 22 — Byron at Austin; Kasson-Mantorville at Faribault; St. Croix Lutheran at Winona.

Sept. 29 — Austin at Faribault; Byron at Holy Family; Winona at Kasson-Mantorville.

Oct. 6 — St. Agnes at Austin; Kasson-Mantorville at Byron; Faribault at Winona.

Oct. 12 — Austin at Winona.

Oct. 13 — Byron at Faribault; Breck at Kasson-Mantorville.

Oct. 18 — Mankato East at Austin; South St. Paul at Byron; Faribault at Glencoe-Silver Lake; Kasson-Mantorville at Providence Academy; Winona at Century.

