We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, September 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Byron running back Glynn has rushed humbly into the spotlight

Adam Glynn has rushed for 341 yards and five touchdowns in Byron's first two games, both wins. But he doesn't want to take much of the credit.

Byron, Kasson-Mantorville Football
Byron's Adam Glynn (17) runs the ball during a football game against Kasson-Mantorville on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Byron.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
September 16, 2022 11:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BYRON — Adam Glynn isn’t much for tooting his own horn.

But he’ll quickly toot the names of the big dudes in front of him: Zach Vanderpool, Payton Jax, Carter Geerts, Cody Swanson, Colin Hansen and Gabe Mills.

Also Read
Mayo Invitational Cross Country Meet
Prep
John Marshall eighth-grader Abi Tri shows grit, talent to win prestigious Mayo Invitaional
The talented eighth-grader conquered the daunting hills of Eastwood Golf Course with determination, beating veteran runners to place first out of 137 runners.
September 15, 2022 08:09 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
091721-MAYO- CENTURY-FOOTBALL-06187.jpg
Prep
PB's Picks: High school football games to watch this week
Rochester Mayo takes pride in holding the traveling trophy named after former longtime Rochester athletic director Gary Addington that the three Rochester public schools annually play for. But both Mayo and Century know anything can happen in these rivalry games.
September 15, 2022 02:30 PM
 · 
By  Guy Limbeck

Any success the Byron junior running back has on the football field — and he’s having a lot of it — he attributes to them. Those six comprise Byron’s offensive line, with Hansen and Mills splitting time up front.

“I wouldn’t have any (success) without those guys in front of me blocking,” said Glynn, who rushed for a combined 341 yards and five touchdowns in his first two games, both impressive Byron wins. “We’ve got a really good offensive line. They’ve really put in the time.”

That last comment actually applies to nobody more on this team than Glynn himself.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound Glynn is a three-sport athlete, just as Byron football coach Ben Halder encourages all of his football players to be. For Glynn, there is football in the fall, basketball in winter and track and field in spring.

But there’s no debate about which one Glynn is invested in most. It’s football, by about 100 yards.

“Adam is a basketball (point guard) and track guy (sprints, jumps), but he has really dedicated himself to football,” Halder said. “Football is his thing. He’s made it a point to get to football camps, to go to ETS (for workouts) and he does a good job with his diet. He’s really dedicated himself to becoming a better athlete.”

In one year, thanks to all of that year-round diligence, including a heavy summer of diving in at ETS, Glynn has gone from a promising running back as a sophomore to a feared one as a junior.

Read more football stories
Caledonia.FB.jpg
Prep
High school state football polls: Chatfield No. 1, Caledonia No. 3 in Class AA
1. Lakeville South (6) 60
September 14, 2022 10:29 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
091721-MAYO- CENTURY-FOOTBALL-6250.jpg
Prep
High School Football Focus: Mayo's Holcomb having no trouble filling older brother's cleats
The Mayo junior had another big performance against Northfield.
September 12, 2022 08:31 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Football Results Scores graphic
Prep
Football results for Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022
A scoreboard of football games.
September 10, 2022 11:04 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Football Results Scores graphic
Prep
Non-district football results for Friday, Sept. 9, 2022
A scoreboard of football games.
September 10, 2022 09:24 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports

He’s gone from 5-feet-9 and 150 pounds a year ago, to his current 5-10, 170. He’s gone from about a 4.8-second time in the 40-yard dash to a 4.6. And he’s gone from wanting to be really good to being really good.
Glynn, who’s No. 1 attribute has always been his vision as a running back, something that Halder says isn’t really teachable, found enough space in the team’s eye-opening 28-17 win over rival Kasson-Mantorville to rush for 165 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries. A week later, he served notice that his numbers against K-M were no fluke. This time he did it as Byron got another impressive win against another tough opponent, 21-20 over Faribault, Glynn was good for 176 yards on 28 carries.

Taking time to prepare

Glynn learned a lot last season, when he was undersized for varsity football as a sophomore yet still managed to rush for about 700 yards. What he gleaned was that if he wanted to have real success as a running back that he’d better get busier than ever in the weight room.

He did and opponents are noticing. A relatively easy guy to tackle last year has now become a chore to bring down. And a guy who could be chased down from behind has turned almost uncatchable in the open field. There was a 64-yard touchdown sprint against K-M as proof.

“Last year, I learned that the game is a lot faster and more physical than when you’re playing freshman or C-squad football,” Glynn said. “I realized that I had to get faster and stronger to compete at the highest levels.”

ADVERTISEMENT

What’s making Glynn even happier than his personal success is what his team is doing. The Bears are 2-0, getting that first win against a K-M program that it hadn’t beaten in 19 years.

“We had been preparing all summer for that Kasson-Mantorville game and trying to get that win,” Glynn said. “That gave us confidence to put it all out there. We did what we did and we did it right.”

They followed that up with a dramatic win against a mammoth and strong Faribault team one week later.

For Glynn, this has all been about as good as it gets. It’s football season and things are coming together. He couldn’t hope for much more than that.

Byron, Kasson-Mantorville Football
Byron's Dominic Cartney (5) jumps on Adam Glynn (17) after he scored a touchdown during a football game against Kasson-Mantorville on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Byron.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Related Topics: BYRONFOOTBALL
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
Pat has been a Post Bulletin sports reporter since 1994. He covers Rochester John Marshall football, as well as a variety of other southeastern Minnesota football teams. Among my other southeastern Minnesota high school beats are girls basketball, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls track and field, high school and American Legion baseball, volleyball, University of Minnesota sports (on occasion) and the Timberwolves (on occasion). Readers can reach Pat at 507-285-7723 or pruff@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Stewartville Tennis
Prep
Stewartville tennis coach Manley pushes for 'fun' with his winning Tigers
The Stewartville girls tennis team entered this week 7-2 as it is enjoying one of its best seasons ever.
September 16, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Swimming Results Scores graphic
Prep
Girls swimming and diving results for Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022
A scoreboard of girls swimming and diving results.
September 15, 2022 10:45 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
k-m lourdes girls soccer
Prep
'Lights-out' Buntrock lifts Lourdes past rival Kasson-Mantorville in girls soccer showdown
Grace Buntrock's defense and a speedy, skilled offense hurt the KoMets in a Hiawatha Valley League showdown on Thursday night.
September 15, 2022 10:21 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Mayo Invitational Cross Country Meet
Prep
Photos: Mayo Invitational boys and girls cross country meet on Sept. 15, 2022
Runners participated in the boys and girls Mayo Invitational cross country meet Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester.
September 15, 2022 09:30 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist