Byron running back Glynn has rushed humbly into the spotlight

BYRON — Adam Glynn isn’t much for tooting his own horn.

But he’ll quickly toot the names of the big dudes in front of him: Zach Vanderpool, Payton Jax, Carter Geerts, Cody Swanson, Colin Hansen and Gabe Mills.

Any success the Byron junior running back has on the football field — and he’s having a lot of it — he attributes to them. Those six comprise Byron’s offensive line, with Hansen and Mills splitting time up front.

“I wouldn’t have any (success) without those guys in front of me blocking,” said Glynn, who rushed for a combined 341 yards and five touchdowns in his first two games, both impressive Byron wins. “We’ve got a really good offensive line. They’ve really put in the time.”

That last comment actually applies to nobody more on this team than Glynn himself.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound Glynn is a three-sport athlete, just as Byron football coach Ben Halder encourages all of his football players to be. For Glynn, there is football in the fall, basketball in winter and track and field in spring.

But there’s no debate about which one Glynn is invested in most. It’s football, by about 100 yards.

“Adam is a basketball (point guard) and track guy (sprints, jumps), but he has really dedicated himself to football,” Halder said. “Football is his thing. He’s made it a point to get to football camps, to go to ETS (for workouts) and he does a good job with his diet. He’s really dedicated himself to becoming a better athlete.”

In one year, thanks to all of that year-round diligence, including a heavy summer of diving in at ETS, Glynn has gone from a promising running back as a sophomore to a feared one as a junior.

He’s gone from 5-feet-9 and 150 pounds a year ago, to his current 5-10, 170. He’s gone from about a 4.8-second time in the 40-yard dash to a 4.6. And he’s gone from wanting to be really good to being really good.

Glynn, who’s No. 1 attribute has always been his vision as a running back, something that Halder says isn’t really teachable, found enough space in the team’s eye-opening 28-17 win over rival Kasson-Mantorville to rush for 165 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries. A week later, he served notice that his numbers against K-M were no fluke. This time he did it as Byron got another impressive win against another tough opponent, 21-20 over Faribault, Glynn was good for 176 yards on 28 carries.

Taking time to prepare

Glynn learned a lot last season, when he was undersized for varsity football as a sophomore yet still managed to rush for about 700 yards. What he gleaned was that if he wanted to have real success as a running back that he’d better get busier than ever in the weight room.

He did and opponents are noticing. A relatively easy guy to tackle last year has now become a chore to bring down. And a guy who could be chased down from behind has turned almost uncatchable in the open field. There was a 64-yard touchdown sprint against K-M as proof.

“Last year, I learned that the game is a lot faster and more physical than when you’re playing freshman or C-squad football,” Glynn said. “I realized that I had to get faster and stronger to compete at the highest levels.”

What’s making Glynn even happier than his personal success is what his team is doing. The Bears are 2-0, getting that first win against a K-M program that it hadn’t beaten in 19 years.

“We had been preparing all summer for that Kasson-Mantorville game and trying to get that win,” Glynn said. “That gave us confidence to put it all out there. We did what we did and we did it right.”

They followed that up with a dramatic win against a mammoth and strong Faribault team one week later.

For Glynn, this has all been about as good as it gets. It’s football season and things are coming together. He couldn’t hope for much more than that.