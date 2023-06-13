Byron runs into tough pitcher in Class AAA state quarterfinal baseball play

This article will be updated later today with additional information and quotes.

JORDAN — There will be no state title for the Byron baseball team.

The unseeded Bears suffered a 3-0 loss to No. 3 Mahtomedi (18-6) on Tuesday in the Class AAA state quarterfinals.

Mahtomedi left-hander Ethan Felling had a dominating performance. He allowed just three hits and he struck 12 while walking one and hitting two.

Byron (18-7) had one strong scoring chance, in the top fourth. Reid Bielen was hit by a pitch with one out and he went to third on a single by Spencer Neirman and an outfield error. A ground out moved Nierman to second while Bielen held third. Felling then struck out the next hitter for the third out.

"We had some chances, we just didn't get the hits," Byron coach Jordan Bale said.

Bale figured it was going to be a low-scoring game and he was right.

Byron right-hander Quinten Holmes was also solid on the mound. The senior right-hander allowed five hits and three runs, two earned.

Mahtomedi played small-ball in the bottom of the fourth to score two runs. Two singles and two bunts, plus a throwing error, led to a pair of runs.

Mahtomedi added another run in the fifth on Seth Nelson's RBI double.

Byron falls into the consolation round and will face St. Thomas Academy at noon on Wednesday at Chaska Athletic Park. Sophomore Gavin Bartel will start on the mound for Byron. The winner plays for fifth later in the day.

Mahtomedi 3, Byron 0

Byron#000#000#0#—#0#3#2

Mahtomedi#000#210#x#—#3#5#1

Byron: Spencer Nierman 1-for-3; Nick Netzke 2-for-3. Pitcher: Quentin Holmes (LP) 6 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K.

No. 3 Mahtomedi: Jacob Johnson 1-for-3, 1 R; Sam Garry 1-for-3, 1 2B; Seth Nelson 1-for-2, 1 2B, 1 RBI; Josh Donna 1-for-3, 1 R; Max Strecker 1-for-3, 1 R; Charlie Barre 1 RBI. Pitcher: Ethan Felling (WP) 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 12 K.

