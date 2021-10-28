Byron sees historic season end in Class AA state quarterfinals

WACONIA -- In its first ever state tournament appearance, the Byron girls soccer team delivered an admirable performance, but in the end, the Academy of Holy Angels was just simply too tough.

The No. 2 seeded Stars dictated play throughout, thanks in part to standout Chloe Duffy-Shaw, who netted both goals, as the Bears saw their historic season come to an end with a 2-0 defeat in the Class AA girls soccer state quarterfinals Wednesday night at a rainy Waconia High School.

Byron falls to 13-3-3, while Holy Angels improves to 19-0-1 and moves on to the semifinals against the winner of Mahtomedi/Mankato West Thursday, Nov. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

"We knew they were going to be a tough opponent coming into it," Bears' coach Jeremy Baumbach said. "In our first state tournament, we just wanted to come out and throw our best punch. I thought we did that. The girls competed hard and played hard. They definitely had more shots and stuff than we did. ... You just tip your cap and I'm very proud with our team competed."

The Lakers, who were making their ninth state tournament appearance, have not lost since 2019, going 32-0-1 in that stretch. They showed why on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

They had a number of attackers who were comfortable and composed with the ball, topped off by the impressive Duffy-Shaw.

The senior midfielder showed why she was named the Class AA girls soccer player of the year on Sunday, using her lightning quickness and stellar ball control skills to continually put pressure on the Byron defense throughout the night. She could make something out of nothing, drawing fouls left and right for dangerous free kick opportunities. She even drew yellow cards on two Byron defenders as she was often just a half a step quicker.

"She's just a great player," Baumbach said.

Duffy-Shaw showed that greatness in the 14th minute, when she freed herself with a lightning quick move before unleashing a right-footed shot that bent into upper right corner of the goal -- a near impossible shot to defend -- to give the Lakers a 1-0 lead.

But the Bears back line did its best to hold up throughout the day, seemingly fending off attack after attack from the Lakers to send the game into the half only down 1-0. It gave them a chance.

"Our defense has always been our staple," Baumbach said. "It keeps us in the game, whether we are scoring or aren't scoring. Defense wins a lot of games and lately we had been coming away with a lot of 1-0, 2-0 victories. Overall just proud of their effort tonight."

ADVERTISEMENT

But Duffy-Shaw added an insurance goal just a few minutes into the second half after she drew a foul from about 27 yards out. Her free kick was a knuckler that dipped down at the last second, handcuffing Byron's keeper Emily Anderson to make it 2-0.

The Stars had more chances to blow it open but had two shots hit off the post and others go just wide or saved by Anderson, who finished with 12 saves on the night, leaving the door open for Byron.

But the Bears just couldn't get their offense going. Their only shot on goal came on a deflected ball that the Holy Angels goalkeeper was able to snag with 12 minutes left. Their other best chance came with six minutes remaining after a bouncing ball in the box just slid off the foot of a Byron attacker.

"Anytime you are playing someone you are unfamiliar with, chances are always going to be limited," Baumbach said. "So you just have to be ready on the back post to put one in and I think we had a great opportunity that just kind of slid off one of our girls foot wide. We get that one in and it's a 2-1 game and anything can happen. But just overall great team play from them. They have a great team with four first-team all-state members."

And even though the season didn't end necessarily the way they wanted it too, it was still one to remember for Byron.

"I thought our girls just played a great match against a great team -- a team that hasn't lost in two seasons," Baumbach said. "So to come out and set a statement game for Byron in their first opportunity, their coach made a comment about the girls that they have been playing the best teams in the state all year and we were right there with them. So that was definitely a compliment for our program and how hard the girls competed this year."