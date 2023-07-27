Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Byron senior Dockter and Lake City senior Matzke finish with respectable showing at MGA Women's Amateur

The two incoming high school seniors entered the final round in the middle of the pack against collegiate golfers.

Section 1AA golf finals
Byron's Calie Dockter tees off during Section 1AA boys and girls golf finals on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
By Staff reports
July 26, 2023 at 10:07 PM

MEDINA, Minn. — A pair of local golfers finished with respectable placements at the Minnesota Golf Association Women's Amateur Championship on Wednesday.

Incoming Byron senior Calie Dockter shot a final round 89 to finish with a three-day score of 255, 36-over-par to place 52nd out of 76 golfers. The Section 1AA runner-up had shot an 83 the previous two days to sit at 43rd entering the final round.

Lake City incoming senior Ella Matzke shot a 93 to finish with a 267, 48-over-par and place 65th. She entered the day tied for 61st (89-85—174).

Incoming University of St. Thomas freshman and reigning Class AAA state champ Kathryn VanArragon finished with a 1-under, 218 to win the title by one-stroke at Baker National Golf Course. Kathryn's brother Caleb claimed the MGA Amateur Championship at Minneapolis Golf Club the week before to make them be the first brother-sister combo to win the MGA Amateur in the same season since Nancy and John Harris won their respective championships in 1989.

Carding four birdies during her final nine holes Wednesday lifted VanArragon to a final-round 72 to edge Xavier University golfer Emma Welch (219) for her second win at the event in five seasons.

First-round leader Isabelle Lynch carded a final-round 73 Wednesday to earn a third-place finish at 221, while two-time champion Oliva Herrick finished tied for fourth with North Dakota State University golfer Madi Hicks at 3-over 222.

link to full results

Find more news important to you

