Byron sweeps Cannon Falls in Bears’ most anticipated game this season

BYRON — Gabby Gartner thought to herself before the third set in Tuesday’s Byron showdown against Cannon Falls: “I want this finishing point.”

Gartner and her Bears team (5-3 HVL, 17-8 overall) had just grabbed the first two sets from Cannon Falls, the top team in the Hiawatha Valley League. Gartner knew her team could seal it, and they did.

The final hit of the game went to Gartner’s sister, Sophie. Gabby watched as the Cannon Falls’ defense set up to return the ball.

As the ball went into the air, Gabby thought, “I’m ending this. There’s no way this is coming back over to us.”

Gabby, with “literally all of my might,” she said, recorded the solo block to end the game, giving the Bears a sweep over the Bombers, 25-15, 28-26, 25-23.

The final set was hard fought – Cannon Falls (6-2 HVL, 21-7 overall) tied it at 18, grabbed a 22-20 lead, and trailed by one at Byron’s match point – but the third set was hardly the most thrilling of the night.

That distinction goes to the second set.

The Bears ran out with a 5-0 lead to begin the set, but felt that slip away as the Bombers went on a 8-4 run to force a Bears timeout, with a 20-17 Bears lead.

Match point is when it became interesting.

With the set tied at 24, the teams traded kills. The Bears took a timeout down 26-25. Cannon Falls sophomore Karsyn Winchell committed a service error and Bears middle blocker Lexi Nelson narrowly avoided touching a ball out of bounds, jumping up as she watched the ball hit the floor between her legs. Byron sealed the set win on an error by Elleana Lind, 28-26.

The first set began with little drama. Byron scored the first point and never relinquished the lead. The Bombers defense didn’t have many answers for the Bears offense.

In the words of the Gartners, the Bears are peaking at the right time – right before the team heads into the postseason.

