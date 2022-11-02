Byron turns tables on Stewartville to advance to section volleyball final

This story will be updated with a more full version later tonight.

STEWARTVILLE — The last time that Byron took on Stewartville in volleyball was the middle of September.

It didn't go well for the Bears, who were swept and sloppy.

A month and half later it was tough to recognize Byron, which is exactly what it was hoping for. This latest viewing came in a second meeting with Stewartville on Tuesday night.

This time it was Byron doing the sweeping and getting it done in the loser-go-home Section 1AAA semifinals. Byron, with overwhelming efforts by front-line players Sophia Gartner, Gabrielle Gartner and Alexis Nelson, plus plenty of back-row support, won 25-18, 25-13, 25-23.

Last time the Bears were sloppy against Stewartville. This time they were both tidy and powerful. The result is they are headed to Saturday's section final where No. 3 seed Byron will take on No. 1 Kasson-Mantorville at 2 p.m. at Mayo Civic Center, the winner advancing to state.

Byron takes a 19-8 record into that match.