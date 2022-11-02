SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Sports | Prep
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Byron turns tables on Stewartville to advance to section volleyball final

Byron continued its trend of playing excellent volleyball the last few weeks and swept No. 2 seed Stewartville in the Section 1AAA semifinals. Byron was seeded third.

Stewartville, Byron Section 1AAA girls semifinal volleyball
Byron cheers after winning a point during a Section 1AAA girls semifinal volleyball game against Stewartville on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Stewartville High School in Stewartville. Byron defeated Stewartville 3-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
November 01, 2022 09:00 PM
This story will be updated with a more full version later tonight.

STEWARTVILLE — The last time that Byron took on Stewartville in volleyball was the middle of September.

It didn't go well for the Bears, who were swept and sloppy.

A month and half later it was tough to recognize Byron, which is exactly what it was hoping for. This latest viewing came in a second meeting with Stewartville on Tuesday night.

This time it was Byron doing the sweeping and getting it done in the loser-go-home Section 1AAA semifinals. Byron, with overwhelming efforts by front-line players Sophia Gartner, Gabrielle Gartner and Alexis Nelson, plus plenty of back-row support, won 25-18, 25-13, 25-23.

Last time the Bears were sloppy against Stewartville. This time they were both tidy and powerful. The result is they are headed to Saturday's section final where No. 3 seed Byron will take on No. 1 Kasson-Mantorville at 2 p.m. at Mayo Civic Center, the winner advancing to state.

Byron takes a 19-8 record into that match.

