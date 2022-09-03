Byron waits out lightning, knocks off rival Kasson-Mantorville for first time in over decade

BYRON — Rivalry wins are special. There's no doubting it.

Byron High School football coach Ben Halder certainly isn’t. He’ll be the first to admit, Friday’s 28-17 victory over defending Class 4A runner-up Kasson Mantorville meant a lot for him, and for his team.

But it’s one game. That’s it.

And the Bears have loftier goals in mind.

“Rivalry games are always great to win, but it’s what? Week 1? That’s all it is,” said Halder, whose team ended a more than decade-long string of losses to K-M on Friday at Mitchell-Cunningham Memorial Field.

“It’s a ‘W’ on the left-hand side of the standings for us, but we already have to get moving for Faribault. We’ll enjoy this one, but then it’s about moving on and focusing on the next game.

“We’re 1-0. That’s what it boils down to.”

Byron junior running back Adam Glynn stole the show with a mammoth night on the ground, piling up 165 yards on 25 carries along with three touchdowns, the longest of which went for 64 yards on the Bears’ third play from scrimmage in the second half.

“Adam’s done a good job of going to ETS and working out and getting more athletic. He’s had a real nice offseason,” Halder said. “He’s also a junior now, so that’s helping him, too.”

Glynn punched in his final touchdown of the night with under a minute to play in the third quarter to make it 28-3 Bears.

That’s when everything stopped.

Immediately following the end of the third quarter, a 30-minute weather delay was called for lightning in the area. That same delay eventually lasted just shy of two hours before play resumed with the start of the fourth quarter around 10:30 p.m.

And the KoMets came out strong, scoring a pair of late touchdowns to carve into Byron’s lead. But time was their greatest enemy at that point.

“You just have to chalk it up and learn from it,” K-M coach Joel Swanson said. “Hopefully in the end, we learn from it, because there were some things that happened that just can’t continue if we’re going to be successful. And give Byron credit. They took advantage. They had the whole momentum and they grabbed it back again in the second half.

“I’m proud of us for coming back the way we did. We made a few adjustments. We just should have made them earlier. That’s what it’s all about, learning.”

The offensive highlights for the KoMets were admittedly limited in the first half, but they saved their best for last as a 10-play drive in the latter stages of the second quarter set up junior kicker Lars Ingram, who drilled a 36-yard field goal as time expired to put K-M on the board at the break.

But that was the extent of the KoMets’ offensive output in the first half.

Their second drive of the game ended after just one play, as senior running back Broc Barwald — who led the KoMets with a powerful rushing performance — fumbled deep in K-M territory, which the Bears later punched in for a 10-yard touchdown five plays later on a clutch fourth-down throw from junior Kale Robinson to Dominic Cartney.

K-M’s next three drives on offense resulted in two punts and another first-play turnover, this time an interception.

The KoMets were also hampered by penalties, twice jumping offsides on third and short to give the Bears a first down. They also committed two 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, both of which aided Byron scoring drives, en route to 80 total penalty yards.

“We had experienced guys getting 15-yard penalties, jumping offsides,” Swanson said. “In a way, I always try to see the positive with things. We just can’t have those kinds of things happen in a crucial moment, but we can work on it and get better at it. Because we made a lot of those today. You can’t do those things.”