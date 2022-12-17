Byron wrestling’s Rachel Fode ready for second season with bigger team

BYRON — Prior to last year, the idea of Rachel Fode becoming a wrestler wasn't taken seriously by some.

Last summer, when girls wrestling became a Minnesota State High School League-sanctioned sport, Byron High School added a girls team to its already successful wrestling program.

Fode heard the announcement over the school intercom. She told her older sister, Danielle, about the girls team.

“My sister was like, ‘Oh, you should do it,’” Fode said. “I laughed it off. Like yeah, right, me wrestling.”

But Fode realized her sister was onto something. Danielle knew her sister would have fun, and she “knew that I would be tough enough to do it,” Rachel Fode said.

So, Fode joined the first Byron girls wrestling team, with three other girls. It was a chance to try a new sport. It also allowed Fode to stay active in the winter between her other two sports, soccer and track and field.

“I just wanted the challenge of doing a man's sport, just to prove to myself and other people that girls can do it,” Fode said, “which sounds kind of cliche, like girls can do anything guys can do. But that’s my mindset.”

That outlook gave Fode a successful first season as a wrestler. She won her bracket in her first tournament — an instant confidence boost — and never looked back.

“It just made me realize, like 'wow, I'm a wrestler now,'” she said. “I actually have accomplishments to prove that.”

Fode was riding a confidence boost from winning her weight class at the Rumble on the Red in Fargo, N.D., into the girls section tournament last winter. She placed fourth there, missing out on one of the top two spots, which carry a state-tournament berth with them.

The 13 Byron girls wrestlers on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in Byron. Back Row: Brooke Wendorff, Kadie Augenstein, Bailey Anderson, Allie Petersen, Leah Bendix, Brooke Golish, Hattie Mathre. Front Row: Athziry Pena, Naomi Carillo, Rachel Fode, Taimani Evjen, Kenadee Bartel and Willa Vicker. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

So is there unfinished business? Of course. And Fode trained this summer like she has more to prove, juggling two wrestling camps with her already busy summer sports schedule.

Now, as the No. 5-ranked girls wrestler at 138 pounds by the Guillotine, she’s the female role model at Byron she didn’t have last season.

The Bears girls team has 13 girls this season, triple the size of last year’s inaugural team. Coach Ryan Radke said he and his coaching staff are “excited to have so many awesome and amazing young women willing to join our family and our sport.”

“We know how much this sport teaches people and look forward to them getting the same values out of the sport that these young men do,” Radke said. “They are working so hard and are improving each and every day.”

As the only senior and the captain of the girls team, Fode is helping new wrestlers learn the sport that’s become her favorite to participate in.

“I'm kind of taking it on as a coaching role as well with the girls, just because I know how they feel coming out for this sport and how overwhelmed they can get with everything,” she said. “So I do want to kind of coach them, as well as be their teammate and someone that they can look up to.”

Every practice is different, with Fode sometimes joining the varsity boys. Other days, she’s with the girls, improving her skills while helping her teammates learn the sport. It divides her attention, but Fode wouldn’t have it any other way.

Growing the sport is important to her.

“I can only imagine how many girls will come out next year, and I’m just excited for that,” she said. “But I’ll come back after I graduate and help coach camps or girls clinics. I’m definitely wanting to build the girls wrestling program.”