Byron's Adam Glynn picks the University of Sioux Falls for football

BYRON — It didn’t take long for Adam Glynn to decide that the University of Sioux Falls was going to be the one.

“As soon as I took my Junior Day there (on April 22), I knew it would be my place,” said Glynn, a standout running back and defensive back at Byron who’ll be a senior this fall. “I really liked their coaches and their culture. I really liked their head coach.”

The latter is Jim Glogowski, a former Minnesota State University, Mankato assistant who was named Sioux Falls’ head man in December, replacing Jon Anderson.

Glynn had been in communication with Glogowski ever since his Byron team took on Mankato East on Sept. 30. That was the fifth game of the season and the final one for Glynn, who exited with a season-ending broken collar bone.

It finished what had been a spectacular start for Glynn, who totaled nearly 900 rushing yards in those five games. He was up to more electric things against East when he was injured in the fourth quarter, having rushed for 331 yards and four touchdowns. His talent wasn’t lost on Glogowski, who texted Glynn immediately after the game, telling him how impressed he was with his play and how sorry he was to see him injured. Glogowski had been watching the game from the stands, his son playing for East.

Five months after taking the Sioux Falls job, he offered Glynn a scholarship. On Tuesday, the 5-foot-11, 185-pounder verbally accepted it.

Before that, Glynn had also been weighing interest from the University of North Dakota, Winona State University and Minnesota State University Moorhead.

It was Glogowski and the rest of Sioux Falls’ new staff who ultimately won him over. Glynn noted a unique bond with that group.

“As soon as Glo took the job, he asked those four other assistant coaches to come with him, and they all did,” Glynn said. “They were all living together in the same house. They’ve got a bond that is really good.”

Saying yes to the Division II college football scholarship answers a lifelong dream for Glynn, who’s forever been crazy for football.

“I’ve always been a big fan of football,” Glynn said. “Ever since I could walk, I’ve had a football in my hands. It’s been a dream of mine to play at the next level. I first thought I could actually do it starting in eighth grade. I remember laying in my room and thinking about it.”

Byron football coach Ben Halder says that Sioux Falls, which finished 8-3 last year, is getting a special one in Glynn.

Glynn’s physical talent is obvious, with 4.5 speed in the 40, a rare ability to run to daylight and now snapping strength.

But it is Glynn’s selflessness and team-first attitude that most attracts Halder.

He believes that will serve Glynn perfectly in college.

“Adam is a super kid,” Halder said. “He is one of the better leaders we’ve ever had in our program the last eight years. It’s just his unselfishness that stands out. That is a thing that is missing in some kids. With his unselfishness, he’ll do whatever it takes to see the field.”