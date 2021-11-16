Byron's Ayoka Lee sets Kansas State's single-game scoring mark

Byron's Ayoka Lee is in the record books for the Kansas State women's basketball team.

The 6-foot-6 junior center set the school's single-game scoring for women's basketball when she dropped 43 points on Central Arkansas on Nov. 9. Kansas State rolled to an easy 103-40 victory. The previous record for points scored in a game for Kansas State was 42 points.

Lee made 17 of 25 shots from the floor and 9 of 12 from the free-throw line. She also hauled in nine rebounds, blocked four shots and tied her career-high with three steals.

"I think it's an honor," Lee said in a release. "I think it just goes to show the program and our commitment to it, playing basketball together and sticking to the game plan and I'll just say it's an honor to be with all my teammates."

Lee has been named to the Wooden Award and Naismith Trophy Watch Lists, national player of the year honors, for the 2021-22 season.

Lee is now just 13 points short of 1,000 for her career. She averaged a team-best 19.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game last season. She was also third in the nation as she shot 62.1 percent (185 of 298) from the field.

———

Four players from Rochester are members of the Augustana football team in Sioux Falls, S.D., that won the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference championship this season.

Jack Fisher, a Century grad, and Lourdes grad Ben Limburg have both made a solid impact for the Vikings.

Fisher is a sophomore wide receiver who has received a lot of playing time as a backup. He has averaged 14.5 yards per catch on 15 receptions and he has one touchdown, a 55-yarder against Minnesota State, Mankato.

Limburg, a sophomore, is Augstana's main place-kicker. He has made 9 of 14 field goals this season and 41 of 44 extra points. He is second on the team with 68 points scored.

Zach Nickels and Isaiah Huber are also members of the Augustana team.

Nickels, a Lourdes grad, is a sophomore long snapper. He has appeared in five of the team's 11 games.

Hurber, a Century grad, is a freshman who is transitioning to wide receiver after playing running back in high school. He has not appeared in a game this season.

Augustana, ranked No. 17 in the country in Division II, finished the regular season 9-2 overall and in the NSIC.

———

Rochester's Nadia Lowery, a member of the Minnesota State University, Mankato women's soccer team, has been named second-team All-Conference in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.

Lowery, a John Marshall grad, is a junior midfielder and this marks the second time she has been named All-NSIC.

Lowery has played 18 of Minnesota State's 20 matches this season and made 11 starts. She currently ranks second on the team with 14 points this season, with six goals and two assists. Lowery tied her career-high for points in a match when she logged a goal and an assist twice this season.

In two full seasons with the Mavericks, Lowery has 13 goals and nine assists for 35 points.

She also excels in the classroom and has been selected to the NSIC Fall All-Academic Team the past two seasons and could be honored again this season.

The Mavericks (16-2-2) are ranked No. 5 in the Central Region.

———

The Minnesota Baseball Association has announced where the next five amateur tournaments will be held, starting in 2024. The communities of Cannon Falls, Red Wing and Miesville will host the 2028 tournament.

Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com .