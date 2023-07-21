Byron's Calie Dockter ready to test herself at Women's State Amateur Championship

BYRON — Calie Dockter has played in some high-pressure golf meets.

She has finished in the top six of the past two Section 1AA high school meets, and has qualified for the Class AA state meet each of the past two seasons.

But with her high school career suddenly reduced to one season, Dockter is ready to test herself against some of the best in Minnesota.

“I’m looking at playing golf in college,” said Dockter, who’ll be a senior at Byron High School this fall. “I wanted to play in some events this summer that would be similar to a college style — the longer course with more intense competition on a bigger stage.”

She’ll get that chance next week, when she tees it up in the Minnesota Golf Association Women’s State Amateur Championship for the first time.

Dockter is scheduled to tee off at 9:40 a.m. Monday, squarely in the middle of the 81-player field, at Baker National Golf Club in Medina, a course settled in the very western Twin Cities suburbs. The course is designed to play as long as 6,800 yards, though the scorecard shown on the MGA website lists the total length for the Women’s State Amateur at 6,209 yards.

“It’s a very challenging course,” said Dockter, who played a practice round there on Wednesday, July 19. “It will be long, played from the yardages they’ll have set up. The fairways are narrow, not a lot of room on either side. You want to be in the fairway (off the tee).

“The greens are crazy-fast with a lot of undulation, so you want to make sure you’re hitting to the right spots.”

Dockter thrives under the pressure of playing alongside other top golfers in her age range. She was the Section 1AA runner-up this spring to Lake City standout Jordana Windhorst Knudsen — who is not in the field for the Women’s State Am; she is in England, attending the British Open — and placed 15th at the Class AA state meet.

She said playing with and against some of the best high school players in the state has served as a boost for her to work even harder on her own game.

“I think it’s so motivating to see those girls go out and play so well, and then you look at your own game and think ‘these girls can do x, y and z so well, maybe my x, y and z need to be better,” Dockter said. “You see what they’re doing well and you want to work to improve those parts of your game.”

The truth is, Dockter is the one who many players in southeastern Minnesota want to emulate. She had the third-best scoring average in the area this spring (82.5), was the medalist at the Hiawatha Valley League meet (78) and shot in the 70s or 80s in 17 of her 18 rounds during the high school season.

The season was a breath of fresh air for Dockter, who suffered a significant back injury early in her sophomore year. She did extensive physical therapy and worked her way back into playing shape — though, admittedly, not 100 percent — and managed to qualify for the 2022 Class AA state meet, where she placed 33rd. She said all of the PT worked; she woke up the day after that state meet and hasn’t felt any pain since.

“I don’t know what started working,” she said, “but I haven’t had a problem since.”

She said it wasn’t just opposing players who pushed her to improve this spring; much of her competition came from within the Byron team. Dockter’s classmate Rylee Finney finished sixth in the section and qualified for the state meet and fellow senior-to-be Natalie Appel narrowly missed qualifying for state, placing fifth at the HVL meet and 15th at the Section 1AA meet.

The Bears were the section runners-up as a team, finishing behind only state powerhouse Lake City.

“To see (my teammates) do well and the team do well, if anything, it pushes you to be a little bit better because these girls are playing really well,” Dockter said. “They’re putting their best foot forward and I wanted to do that, too, to see where we can go as a team.”

The only other southeastern Minnesota golfers in the field at the Women’s State Amateur are Lake City standouts Emma Berge and Ella Matzke. Berge will start her college career in the fall at Minnesota State University, Mankato, after being a three-time state meet qualifier in high school and placing in the top 25 all three times. Matzke had the second-best scoring average (81.9) in the area this spring; she’ll be a senior for the Tigers in the fall. She placed eighth at the Class AA state meet.