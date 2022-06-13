Byron's Dockter has battled 'back' through injury to qualify for state

BYRON — Calie Dockter was swinging a golf club, as she has thousands of times before.

It was a cold April day on the driving range at Somerby Golf Club when a seemingly casual swing caused Dockter to stop and freeze from pain in her back.

“I was actually swinging right here,” she said last Friday while hitting a bucket of balls at Somerby. “It was probably about 40 degrees that day. I was just swinging a club and said ‘owww, that hurts. What the heck is going on?’

“I tried a couple more swings and thought ‘I can’t keep swinging through that.’ I thought something was really wrong.”

Dockter, a Byron sophomore, was worried her season might be over.

ADVERTISEMENT

After a week, she said she realized her back wasn’t getting better. So with the help of her physical therapists at Active PT in Rochester, Dockter found a series of exercises and stretches that slowly helped her work her way back to playing competitive golf, just in time for the postseason.

Though she said she only felt about 50 percent, Dockter appeared to be on top of her game at the Section 1AA meet two weeks ago. She placed sixth overall, shooting rounds of 88-90—178 to place sixth overall and earn her first-ever trip to the Class AA state meet.

Dockter is scheduled to tee off at 1:12 p.m. Tuesday at the Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan in the first round of the two-round state meet, which is scheduled to wrap up on Wednesday.

Byron's Calie Dockter takes a look at the hole during Section 1AA girls golf finals on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

“I’m just so glad her back is hanging in there and she can play at state,” said Byron coach Chad Rolandson, who is sidelined this week with a back injury of his own. He’ll follow Dockter’s scores online and get reports via text message from Byron’s assistants and Dockter’s parents, John and Cindy. “Calie has high aspirations on the course, but those might be second in line to her academics.

“She’s pretty focused and can play some good golf, but she’s an even better human being, a rock-star of a kid.”

That Dockter is playing in Jordan this week is a credit not only to the exercises prescribed by her therapists, but also a special treatment called dry needling. Dockter said the treatment involves needles similar to those used in acupuncture being inserted approximately 2 centimeters into the muscles in her back.

“And then they attach electric stimulation to it and that’s supposed to help the muscles relax and not be as tense,” she said. “That’s really what gave me the most relief and helped my pain.”

Dockter said she feels approximately 80 percent heading into the state meet, a point she wasn’t sure she’d get back to during this high school season. Now she can focus more on her first state-meet experience and less on her back.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was hurting a bit to swing and especially walking and pushing my clubs was a struggle (during the section meet),” she said. “I was able to putt really well and made a lot of 8-10 footers for par, which was the highlight of my round. I don’t typically do that. I was really proud of that. My putting really came through, even when I wasn’t hitting the best shots.”

Just getting to state is a great accomplishment for a player whom Rolandson wasn’t even certain would be a varsity golfer a year ago.

“She was out for golf as a seventh-grader and had kind of an awkward swing, then her eighth-grade season was the (year wiped out by COVID),” Rolandson said. “Last year I saw her and could tell she had really worked on her swing and I knew we’d have a couple of good young players (Dockter and fellow sophomore Natalie Appel).”

When one of the Bears’ seniors was unable to make a meet last year, Rolandson promoted Dockter to the No. 6 spot in the six-player varsity lineup.

“She was something like 1-over through four holes in her first varsity meet,” Rolandson said. “I saw her dad and told him ‘she’s not coming off the varsity.’

“Then fast-forward to last year’s section meet. Calie hadn’t qualified for state, but Natalie was in a playoff for the last spot to state. Still, Calie was there during the playoff, smiling and happy and cheering on her teammate. That’s just who she is.”

Fast-forward to this spring and Dockter is the one going to state, despite missing the final month of the regular season. She was even voted All-Hiawatha Valley League by the conference’s coaches, who recognized how well she was playing prior to her injury.

“She just a steady Eddy,” Rolandson said. “She doesn’t get too high or too low. And she never complains about anything. … She just wanted to be healthy for sections and now (she’s going to state).”