Byron's Fox knows how to overcome a tough break

BYRON — Byron senior Tyler Fox knows what it’s like to overcome a collarbone injury.

So when teammate Adam Glynn suffered a broken collarbone in the middle of this season, Fox was there to provide support.

Glynn and Fox were sharing time at running back when Glynn broke his collarbone back in September. Glynn was carrying the bulk of the load and was hurt in a game in which he had rushed for 331 yards and four touchdowns.

Fox had suffered a broken collarbone during a football camp prior to the 2021 season. He then attempted to come back during the season, but broke the collarbone again in the first game he played. He was projected to be the Bears’ starter at running back and safety prior to his injury.

“I tried to come back probably a little too early,” he admitted.

With his first-hand knowledge of the injury, Fox has been able to be very supportive of Glynn.

“He’s been spreading some wisdom on me and helping me all through all of it,” Glynn said. “It shows me it’s not the end of the world. You’re going to make a comeback and it just takes time. He’s an example of that.”

Fox has recovered from his injury. He gave it time to heal, did some rehab work and hit the weight room in an effort to come back. He has done so with stellar results.

“I talked to him quite a bit, told him to drink milk, that helps, and to stretch it out,” Fox said of Glynn.

Fox came into this season a bit under the radar. But he has made an enormous impact for the Bears on both sides of the ball all season long.

“He was kind of an unknown type of kid,” Byron coach Ben Halder said. “He just worked really hard in the offseason to get back to play football and he’s having a really nice senior year.”

Fox has been a standout safety for Byron this season, and with Glynn’s injury, he has been getting more carries at running back, as has Luke Scheuer.

After Glynn was injured on Sept. 30 against Mankato East, Fox came in and ran for the winning TD in the fourth quarter.

In the next two games, victories over Red Wing and Albert Lea, Fox ran for more than 100 yards each time, totaling 292 yards rushing and four touchdowns.

“In the Albert Lea game, our O-line was making holes you could drive a bus through,” Fox said. “It was fun.”

Four interceptions in one game

While Fox was enjoying running through big holes against Albert Lea, he was even more dominant on defense. He set a school record for most interceptions in a game with four. Fox plays free safety so he has the freedom to roam around in the middle of the secondary. He also just took the advice of his coaches about reading the quarterback’s eyes.

Byron's Tyler Fox returns an interception against Mayo during the second quarter on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 in Byron. Fox had five interceptions in the last two games of the regular season. The Bears are the No. 4 seed in the Section 1AAAA playoffs and host No. 5 Red Wing on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

“He would just look straight at the receiver and you could easily tell where he was going to go and just jump on it,” Fox said.

Fox is 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds, but he enjoys the physical nature of football. He likes to play both offense and defense, and likes the contact involved in playing running back. He’s not afraid to initiate contact with defenders when he is running with the ball.

“Right now I would say I’m probably excelling on defense,” he said. “I’m just listening to our coaches and what they have to say.”

He said a big part of his defensive success has been being in the proper position to make plays. He is also very fast and credits his on-the-field vision for helping him make quick reads from the secondary.

“Sometimes I just know what’s going to go on,” he said. “Even at running back, I can see the holes before they happen.”

Fox added a fifth interception in two games when he picked off another pass in the regular-season finale against Mayo. He has been part of a Byron defense that has forced 10 turnovers the past two games.

“He’s just an amazing football player and an even better person,” Glynn said. “He’s just a great guy to be around.”

Fox is also a very good baseball player and was Byron’s starting shortstop as a junior, and he should fill that role again in the spring of 2023.

Fox said he probably enjoys football a little more than baseball, because he feels it is more of a team sport. But if plays at the next level, it is most likely to be in baseball. Fox has been getting feelers from some Division III coaches regarding playing college baseball.

But baseball is a long way off. Right now Fox has his sights set on leading Byron to a strong section run in football. The Bears (5-3) had won three straight games before falling to Class AAAAA-state ranked Mayo to close the regular season. Byron is the No. 4 seed for the Section 1AAAA playoffs, which begin Tuesday. The field includes top-seeded Stewartville, ranked No. 1 in the state in Class AAAA.

Last year Byron upset Stewartville in the section semifinals before falling to Kasson-Mantorville in the section title game.

“I think we just have to play as a team, trust each other, and I think we can make a good run,” Fox said. “If we play Stewartville like we played against Mayo, I think we have a good shot of going far. And I think everyone on our team believes we can make it.”