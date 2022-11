Byron's Gartner twins among pack of local players named to All-State volleyball team

The Byron volleyball team landed a pair of players on the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association All-State team, twin sisters Gabrielle and Sophia Gartner.

The Gartners, both of them senior outside hitters, were one of four players to make the Class AAA team from Section One. Also named All-State were Stewartville senior middle hitter Arianna Blohm and Kasson-Mantorville senior libero Aryss McAdams.

McAdams has helped lead her KoMets team to the state tournament.

Two Rochester players were named Class AAAA All-State. Century senior middle hitter Paige Decker was honored as was Mayo senior right-side hitter/setter Hannah Hanson.

From Class AA, Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Rylee Nelson and Cannon Falls’ Madison Burr were both selected. Nelson is a senior right-side hitter/setter and Burr a middle hitter/right-side hitter. Burr and her Bombers have advanced to the Class AA state tournament.

The Class A All-State team includes Section One players Tessa Erlandson of Kenyon-Wanamingo, Addyson McHugh of Spring Grove and Sahara Morken of Mabel-Canton. Erlandson is a senior outside hitter, McHugh a senior middle hitter and Morken a sophomore setter.

Morken has helped guide her M-C team to the Class A state tournament.

CLASS A

Hannah Barchus, Senior, Middle Hitter/Setter, Pine River-Backus

Gabrielle Borresen, Junior, Setter, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton

Abigail Carr, Junior, Outside Hitter, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton

Cassie Dahl, Senior, Setter, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River

Tessa Erlandson, Senior, Outside Hitter, Kenyon-Wanamingo

Annika Forbes, Senior, Outside Hitter, New Life Academy

Madeline Guetzkow, Senior, Right Side/Setter, Mayer Lutheran

Ella Hesse, Senior, Outside Hitter, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton

Ella Johnson, Junior, Outside Hitter, Minneota

Addyson McHugh, Senior, Middle Hitter, Spring Grove

Lyvia Misegades, Junior, Right Side/Setter, Henning

Sahara Morken, Sophomore, Setter, Mabel-Canton

Ava Mueller, Senior, Outside Hitter, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa

Jade Reese, Senior, Middle Hitter, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River

Ireland Stassen, Senior, Outside Hitter/Setter, Minneota

Sydney Thein, Senior, Outside Hitter/Right Side/Setter, MACCRAY

Kate Trump, Senior, Outside Hitter, Bethlehem Academy

Gabby Wachholz, Senior, Outside Hitter, Mayer Lutheran

CLASS AA

Allison Ball, Senior, Setter, Nova Classical

Ava Ball, Sophomore, Outside Hitter, Nova Classical

Samantha Ball, Senior, Outside Hitter, Nova Classical

Madison Burr, Junior, Middle/Right Side, Cannon Falls

Madison Carsten, Senior, Outside Hitter, Wadena-Deer Creek

Maci Farmer, Senior, Setter, Jackson County Central

Jenna Gapinski-Vogt, Senior, Middle Hitter, Sauk Centre

McKenna Garr, Sophomore, Libero, Rush City

Emma Haren, Junior, Outside Hitter, Jackson County Central

Kali Jones, Senior, Outside Hitter, Annandale

Andrea Majchrzak, Senior, Middle Hitter, Albany

Maci Martini, Senior, Outside Hitter, Pequot Lakes

Ava McTeague, Senior, Outside Hitter, Concordia Academy

Rylee Nelson, Senior, Right Side/Setter, Zumbrota-Mazeppa

Mehlayna Straub, Senior, Middle Hitter, Southwest Christian

Brianna Swenson, Senior, Outside Hitter, Belle Plaine

Kate Thibault, Senior, Libero, Watertown-Mayer

Annika Veurink, Senior, Middle Hitter, Southwest Christian

CLASS AAA

Katherine Arnason, Senior, Right Side, Mahtomedi

Arianna Blohm, Senior, Middle Hitter, Stewartville

Ava Carlson, Junior, Outside Hitter, Cloquet

Caitlyn Christenson, Senior, Libero, Marshall

Emerson Dillon, Sophomore, Outside Hitter, New Prague

Michaela Dooley, Senior, Libero, Benilde-St. Margaret's

Gabrielle Gartner, Senior, Middle Hitter, Byron

Sophia Gartner, Senior, Outside Hitter, Byron

Jalynn Gunderson, Senior, Outside Hitter, Detroit Lakes

Ava Jones, Junior, Setter, Detroit Lakes

Leah Jones, Senior, Outside Hitter, Marshall

Braya LaPlant, Junior, Setter, Grand Rapids

Aryss McAdams, Senior, Libero, Kasson-Mantorville

Corbyn Menz, Senior, Outside Hitter, Delano

Kiera O'Rourke, Junior, Outside Hitter, Academy of Holy Angels

Lindsey Racine, Senior, Libero, Grand Rapids

Sydney Schnichels, Senior, Outside Hitter, Willmar

Lauren Wherry, Senior, Setter, Marshall

CLASS AAAA

Cameron Berger, Senior, Setter, Eden Prairie

Ava Blascziek, Senior, Setter, Lakeville North

Avery Bolles, Senior, Outside Hitter, Andover

Katie Brandl, Junior, Setter, Forest Lake

Hannah Bruskiewicz, Senior, Middle Hitter, Rogers

Kaia Caffee, Junior, Middle Hitter, Buffalo

Ella Christ, Senior, Outside Hitter, Chaska

Mya Cinnamo, Senior, Outside Hitter, Rosemount

Paige Decker, Senior, Middle Hitter, Rochester Century

Carly Gilk, Sophomore, Right Side, Champlin Park

Hannah Hanson, Senior, Right Side/Setter, Rochester Mayo

Liesl Haugen, Senior, Libero, Maple Grove

Sydney Jaynes, Senior, Outside Hitter, Northfield

Sophia Johnson, Senior, Libero, Wayzata

Audrey Kocon, Junior, Right Side/Setter, Mounds View

Avery Rosenberg, Senior, Middle Hitter, Chaska

Anya Schmidt, Sophomore, Right Side/Setter, Rogers

Olivia Swenson, Junior, Outside Hitter, Wayzata

Stella Swenson, Junior, Setter, Wayzata

Teagan Timperley, Senior, Outside Hitter/Setter, Northfield

MS. BADEN FINALISTS

Ava Blascziek, Setter, Lakeville North

Sydney Jaynes, Outside Hitter, Northfield

Leah Jones, Outside Hitter, Marshall

Sydney Schnichels, Outside Hitter, Willmar - *2022 Ms. Baden Volleyball*

Kate Thibault, Libero, Watertown-Mayer