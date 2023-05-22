Byron's Gene and Sharon Radke's legacy lives on with scholarship, cancer funds

BYRON — Battling terminal cancer, Gene Radke had one request before passing away: He wanted to see the new Byron High School.

He got his wish.

He was enjoying the full tour with the then-Superintendent of Byron schools when they then approached the wrestling room.

Radke was puzzled. And quickly had a question.

"He was like, 'Where's the bear?'" his son and Byron wrestling coach Ryan Radke said. "Turns out it was a little extra money to do the bear. He cut her a check right there."

That was just the beginning.

Although he passed away shortly after that tour, Gene's name, along with his wife and Ryan's mother, Sharon, has lived on through the Gene and Sharon Radke Memorial Fund. Through the work of Ryan, his brothers and many relatives, the fund has helped provide more than $40,000 in scholarship money for Byron High School students since 2006. The latest coming in the form of six $500 scholarships being given out last Wednesday at Byron's annual scholarship night, one that saw the community hand out $70,000 in scholarships to Byron students.

When it came to it, that's all Gene and Sharon truly cared about.

"They were just longtime Byron supporters that loved this community," Ryan Radke said.

That's not all that has been done in the name of Gene Radke.

Through various fundraising events and their annual golf outing, the Gene Radke Cancer Fund has raised more than $170,000 for the Eagles Cancer Telethon. It's also been something the Radke family can enjoy.

"It's been quite a thing me and my brothers and cousins and aunts, we kind of have a committee that we work on," Radke said. "We do it every year and it's pretty fun."

The most fun comes from the annual golf outing at Oak Summit Golf Course. This year's event is set for Friday, June 16 and, like always, there is a wait list.

"It's just a fun time with a lot of good people," Radke said. "The last few years Dover-Eyota wrestling — the whole team — has golfed with us. So we mixed them all together. It's always been a lot of fun."

Radke and company are gearing up for the golf event but in the meantime, Radke has also been searching for any Lourdes wrestling singlets. After many years of trying, the Byron wrestling team that is composed of grapplers from Lourdes as well, will hold a dual against Stewartville on Jan. 25 at Lourdes High School.

It will be the first dual in more than 30 years at Lourdes.

"This is something we have been trying to do for a while," Radke said. "It's important because we are Byron/Lourdes, we just haven't been able to work it into our schedule. But we are looking for singlets because we think it would be cool to do a little throwback and have the singlet. I haven't had luck yet."

Any leads for a singlet or possible donations to the Gene Radke Cancer Fund can contact Ryan via email ryan.radke@byron.k12.mn.us .