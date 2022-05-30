SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 30
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Byron's Halder taking track and field by storm

Byron sophomore Paige Halder has quickly established herself as one of the the top track-and-field athletes in the state.

Paige Halder
Byron's Paige Halder has some of the best sprint times and one of the top high jump heights in the state.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
May 30, 2022 07:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

The first real indicator that Ben Halder might have something athletically special on his hands was the day his daughter, Byron High School sophomore Paige Halder, ran the “Pacer Test Shuttle Run,” a measure of endurance.

That was in fifth grade. Paige used the occasion to set the Byron elementary school record in the exercise.

Read more from Pat
Gardner soccer
Sports
Women's team Rochester United FC leaning local
Third-year women's soccer franchise Rochester United FC has a pack of local players this season who figure to be impact players.
May 27, 2022 11:08 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
052821-MAYO-CENTURY_TENNIS-CHAMPS-7142.jpg
Prep
Busch, Bhagra team up to win Section 1AA doubles crown
Mayo's Spencer Busch and Tej Bhagra cruised to the Section 1AA doubles championship, winning both their matches in straight sets.
May 26, 2022 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
061821-GIRLS-CLASS-A-TRACK-5124.jpg
Prep
Girls track-and-field honor rolls: Section 1A, 1AA, 1AAA
(Blooming Prairie, Caledonia/Spring Grove, Chatfield, Winona Cotter, Dover-Eyota, GMLOKS, RACE, Hayfield, Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue, La Crescent, Lake City, Lanesboro/Fillmore Central/Mabel-Canton), Lewiston-Altura, Lyle/Pacelli, Medford, Pine Island, Lourdes, Rushford-Peterson, Houston, St. Charles, Triton, Wabasha-Kellogg, Zumbrota-Mazeppa)
May 26, 2022 09:25 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Load More

The multi-sports star (soccer, basketball and track and field) has used the last few years to show that the “Pacer Test” school record was no fluke.

“When I watch her in soccer and basketball, she never gets winded,” said Ben, a former all-around Lake City sports star who coaches sprints at Byron and is also its head football coach.

There was still much to learn about Paige’s athletic self following that fifth-grade coming-out party.

ADVERTISEMENT

Much of it has been gleaned this spring. Paige has gone from a promising track-and-field performer to one of the state’s best and most diverse athletes in the sport.

The 16-year-old currently ranks second in Class AA in the 200 (25.68) and the 400 (58.65), and is tied for sixth in the high jump (5-feet-2). On Thursday and Saturday, at Lakeville South, Paige will get an even better feel for where she stands as she takes part in the state-qualifying Section 1AA meet.

From distance to sprints

Considering her background, all of this is staggering. Paige was mostly a middle and long-distance runner for the Byron high school team as a seventh-grader, having shown all of that endurance in elementary school.

“I never thought of myself as a sprinter back then,” Paige said. “Distance racing was more my thing. We always separated at practices between distance runners and sprinters, and I’d always go with the distance runners.”

There was no track-and-field season her eighth-grade year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It wasn’t until just last spring that Paige started to show ability in shorter races, that coming after she’d put in a request to run the 400.

Some of the draw to that one-lap race came from then-senior teammate Katie Lambrecht. One of the best sprinters in Byron history, Lambrecht’s exploits and hard-working style captured Paige’s attention and imagination.

“I watched Katie Lambrecht, and I wanted to be like her,” Paige said. “I wanted to be fast like that.”

She figured she had a chance, and it didn’t take long to determine she was right. Immediately, Halder was running 61-second 400s. Before the season was done, she was being clocked in 60 seconds, a winning time in most regular-season meets.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Once we saw her 400 time, she wanted to try the 200,” Byron girls track and field head coach Charro Coleman said. “And I’m never one to deny kids an opportunity to try events.”

It's a good thing he didn’t hold her back. Because now look at her.

Very quick study

Her success has not only come in the springs, but also in what she's almost miraculously pulled off in the high jump. That’s an event — and a technical one at that — that she’d never tried before this season.

Still, on practically her first practice jump, she cleared 5 feet, also a winning height in most meets. It wasn’t long before she’d upped that some more, up to 5-2.

Paige is now momentarily stalled at 5-2, drawing slight frustration from her. But in the same breath, she acknowledges what a special season this has been, and in lots of ways.

“It is pretty cool to be doing well,” said Paige, known almost as much for her modesty as her athletic ability. “But we have a lot of kids who are doing a good job on our teams, both girls and boys. It’s a really supportive team. It’s like a family, because we are all friends.”

There is one “family” member who is doing best. That is Paige Halder.

The sophomore has set things on fire for the Bears. Now the only question is how much more is she capable of.

Related Topics: GIRLS TRACK AND FIELDBYRON2021-22 SPRING MSHSL TOURNAMENTS
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
Pat has been a Post Bulletin sports reporter since 1994. He covers Rochester John Marshall football, as well as a variety of other southeastern Minnesota football teams. Among my other southeastern Minnesota high school beats are girls basketball, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls track and field, high school and American Legion baseball, volleyball, University of Minnesota sports (on occasion) and the Timberwolves (on occasion). Readers can reach Pat at 507-285-7723 or pruff@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Saturday, May 28, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
May 28, 2022 08:55 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Saturday, May 28, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
May 28, 2022 08:15 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Baseball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Baseball results for Saturday, May 28, 2022
A scoreboard of baseball games.
May 28, 2022 08:07 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
03-16 greg berge 01 sj.jpg
Prep
Saturday Sports Q+A: Already a coach and principal, Lake City's Berge motivated to do more
Greg Berge has been the principal and head boys basketball coach at Lake City for the past nine years. He has built a successful basketball program and he is now doing motivational writing and speaking as well.
May 28, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck