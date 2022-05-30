Byron's Halder taking track and field by storm

The first real indicator that Ben Halder might have something athletically special on his hands was the day his daughter, Byron High School sophomore Paige Halder, ran the “Pacer Test Shuttle Run,” a measure of endurance.

That was in fifth grade. Paige used the occasion to set the Byron elementary school record in the exercise.

The multi-sports star (soccer, basketball and track and field) has used the last few years to show that the “Pacer Test” school record was no fluke.

“When I watch her in soccer and basketball, she never gets winded,” said Ben, a former all-around Lake City sports star who coaches sprints at Byron and is also its head football coach.

There was still much to learn about Paige’s athletic self following that fifth-grade coming-out party.

Much of it has been gleaned this spring. Paige has gone from a promising track-and-field performer to one of the state’s best and most diverse athletes in the sport.

The 16-year-old currently ranks second in Class AA in the 200 (25.68) and the 400 (58.65), and is tied for sixth in the high jump (5-feet-2). On Thursday and Saturday, at Lakeville South, Paige will get an even better feel for where she stands as she takes part in the state-qualifying Section 1AA meet.

From distance to sprints

Considering her background, all of this is staggering. Paige was mostly a middle and long-distance runner for the Byron high school team as a seventh-grader, having shown all of that endurance in elementary school.

“I never thought of myself as a sprinter back then,” Paige said. “Distance racing was more my thing. We always separated at practices between distance runners and sprinters, and I’d always go with the distance runners.”

There was no track-and-field season her eighth-grade year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It wasn’t until just last spring that Paige started to show ability in shorter races, that coming after she’d put in a request to run the 400.

Some of the draw to that one-lap race came from then-senior teammate Katie Lambrecht. One of the best sprinters in Byron history, Lambrecht’s exploits and hard-working style captured Paige’s attention and imagination.

“I watched Katie Lambrecht, and I wanted to be like her,” Paige said. “I wanted to be fast like that.”

She figured she had a chance, and it didn’t take long to determine she was right. Immediately, Halder was running 61-second 400s. Before the season was done, she was being clocked in 60 seconds, a winning time in most regular-season meets.

“Once we saw her 400 time, she wanted to try the 200,” Byron girls track and field head coach Charro Coleman said. “And I’m never one to deny kids an opportunity to try events.”

It's a good thing he didn’t hold her back. Because now look at her.

Very quick study

Her success has not only come in the springs, but also in what she's almost miraculously pulled off in the high jump. That’s an event — and a technical one at that — that she’d never tried before this season.

Still, on practically her first practice jump, she cleared 5 feet, also a winning height in most meets. It wasn’t long before she’d upped that some more, up to 5-2.

Paige is now momentarily stalled at 5-2, drawing slight frustration from her. But in the same breath, she acknowledges what a special season this has been, and in lots of ways.

“It is pretty cool to be doing well,” said Paige, known almost as much for her modesty as her athletic ability. “But we have a lot of kids who are doing a good job on our teams, both girls and boys. It’s a really supportive team. It’s like a family, because we are all friends.”

There is one “family” member who is doing best. That is Paige Halder.

The sophomore has set things on fire for the Bears. Now the only question is how much more is she capable of.