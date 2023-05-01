Byron's Macy Borowski ready for challenge of Ivy League softball, academics

BYRON — Macy Borowski's injuries have turned out to be a blessing in disguise.

The experiences she has had in the recovery process cemented her future plans: A major in biology, on a pre-medicine track before going to medical school to become an orthopedic surgeon.

Injuries led Borowski, a star pitcher and infielder for the Byron softball team, to orthopedic surgeons. She said she “loved their personalities,” and appreciated their willingness to help.

She has a firsthand glimpse into the medical field at home, too — Borowski’s mom, Kristi, is an OB-GYN who specializes in maternal-fetal medicine.

Though she’s a standout on the field — Borowski went 2-for-3 with two home runs and pitched a one-hit complete game for Byron on Thursday, April 27 — academics have always come first. When the prospect of playing college softball arose, Borowski was as focused on the academic standing of the school as the competitiveness of the softball program.

Brown University wasn’t on the short list of six schools Borowski was initially seriously considering. In fact, the coaches hadn’t responded to previous recruiting emails from Borowski.

Last summer, Borowski was at a camp in California, playing in front of coaches from a number of elite academic schools. She didn’t have a conversation with Brown's coaches after that.

"At some point, randomly, they show up in my (email) inbox,” Borowski said. “They were like, ‘Hey, we need a pitcher. Can you come to our camp?’ And I was like, 'I don’t know if I really want to do that.'"

Borowski had legitimate concerns: She hadn’t heard from the coaching staff prior to that e-mail and she was unsure if they were interested enough to warrant a visit. It’s also expensive to travel for camps, so she wanted reassurance that it would be worth it.

Byron's Macy Borowski (25) is greeted by her team after hitting a homerun during a softball game against Stewartville on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Byron Middle School in Byron. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

"We got on a phone call," Borowski said, "and they were like, ‘No, we actually really want you to come.'"

That was enough to get Borowski on a plane to Providence, R.I. She visited in mid-October, walked the campus and met players and other prospective student-athletes.

“I loved getting to meet all the prospects and players before. I hadn’t done that at any of the other places,” she said. “And I knew they wanted me, too. That was also nice.”

After Borowski returned from the camp, but before the weekend was over, she got a call from coach Kate Refsnyder Wheeler offering her a roster spot. Borowski accepted the offer on the call.

“It all happened so fast,” she said. “It was hard, since I've been talking to all these other schools for much longer. But I know this is the right choice for my future, too. And I was ready … Since the end of the summer, I was like, 'let's get this (recruitment) figured out.'"

Brown is a rigorous school, but Borowski knows she’ll be ready for the challenge. Byron coach Jacob Harmon has no question about Borowski’s ability to make the jump to an Ivy League school.

“She’s looking to take the med track, and what a great place to go for that if she truly wants the academic rigor, which she does,” Harmon said. “I think it’s impressive. It’s a long way from home, but I think she’ll be just fine.”

Borowski’s current role on Byron’s team is undoubtedly preparing her for the pressure that will come next season. She was a captain last season but shared the responsibility of leading with Maddie Cocker. Now, Borowski has the challenge of leading the young Bears team without Cocker around.

“She’s got a lot of weight on her shoulders,” Harmon said, “but she’s the right person for it.”

Borowski’s maturity is evident and her ability on and off the diamond is admired by her teammates. Now, she’s ready to use her intangible skills to juggle academics and softball at an elite school.

“I'm definitely ready for what's coming, but I think it will be a struggle,” Borowski said. “We're at a small school, so it's not the same. Classes are a little bit easier. Also, being an athlete allows you to get into the school a little easier. I think I'll be ready, but it's definitely something to get used to.”

Byron's Macy Borowski (25) high-fives teammates after striking out a batter a softball game against Stewartville on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Byron Middle School in Byron. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin