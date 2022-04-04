Byron's Maddie Cocker is ahead of the curve on and off the ball diamond

Maddie Cocker isn't your typical high school student.

Although technically a senior at Byron High School, Cocker hasn't taken classes at the high school in two years.

Early in her sophomore year, she applied to the University of Minnesota as part of the Postsecondary Enrollment Options (PSEO) program. The program allows students to enroll in courses at a college or university and earn both high school and college credit for free. Students attend class with college students, either on campus or online. All courses are taught and graded by college faculty.

At Byron, students can apply to take courses at Rochester Community and Technical College, the University of Minnesota Rochester and the U of M, with most students choosing one of the first two options.

That’s because only 39% of 1,500 applicants who apply to Minnesota’s PSEO program are admitted, according to their website. That didn’t deter Cocker.

"It's kind of a random thing, because I went to the information session and they kind of give the pitch for RCTC and the University of Minnesota in Rochester heavily just because it's a better success rate getting into those programs," Cocker said. "They're more willing to accept high school students. On the last slide, they had something about the University of Minnesota but many people get rejected from it. I'm very competitive so I was like, I'm going to apply. I did and I almost forgot about it."

She received the acceptance letter in June of 2020 and two years later she now has more than 60 college credits as she pursues her undergraduate in mechanical engineering through remote classes at the U of M. She hopes to go to medical school for the field of translational neuroscience, which applies neuroscience research to translate or develop into clinical applications and novel therapies for nervous system disorders.

“It’s not the traditional path, I guess,” Cocker said.

“She takes classes that I can’t even say the names,” Byron coach Jacob Harmon said with a laugh.

Growing up quickly

The tough classes are just part of the equation.

Cocker had to grow up quickly, learning to interact with college professors, as well as classmates who are often quite a few years older than her. Then she has to work around softball and be the one to lead teammates who are younger, age-wise and in intellectual maturity.

That's challenging, especially for a young Byron squad.

She admitted that can be hard, but it's far from a negative.

"I have kind of learned what works for me and what doesn't," Cocker said.

Perhaps that comfortability has led to the noticeable evolution that fills a void this year's Bryon's team needed: A leader.

"She's matured and really taken on that leadership role," Harmon said. "She just seems a little more relaxed. It does feel like she's trying to just have fun with her peers and be a team player. ... It's tough because she's not at school with these girls every day. That's why again, I say I've been impressed so far this year with her trying to connect with the team. She's not in class with the rest of the team but I do think it feels different this year with how she's approaching the team.

"Just her leadership and bonding. Those kind of things. It's looking good and I'm excited for it."

Maddie Cocker, left, and Macy Borowski work on a hitting drill during practice on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Byron Middle School in Byron, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Cocker is feeling more free, too, after coming to the end of a long recruiting process that picked up the summer before her junior year at Byron. But the recruiting process for many athletes during the COVID-19 pandemic was a stressful one. So many felt pressured to accept scholarships due to the uncertainty of how college athletics would look coming out of the pandemic with new eligibility and transfer rules.

After her own long process, Cocker has found her next home at South Dakota State University. Not only does SDSU have a great softball program, with the Jackrabbits reaching the NCAA tournament last season, but it also has an elite engineering school.

Jackrabbits head coach Krista Wood was a great pitcher for the University of Nebraska-Omaha, becoming the Mavericks all-time winningest pitcher and helping them to a 2001 Division II national championship.

It's a perfect match for Cocker.

"(Wood) was so adamant that she wanted me and her players made me feel so welcome," Cocker said. "Brookings is such a cute, little town. I felt safe and the campus felt the right size for me, because I went to a couple of other schools that were way bigger and I was like, 'I do not want something as big as Minnesota.'

"Academics really did play a huge role for me. SDSU's engineering program is really good and it kind of prides itself on getting field experience and preparing you to get experience in whatever job you're interested in researching in."

Unfortunately, Cocker didn't get to sign on national signing day because the NCAA was confused on how an incoming freshman already had 60 college credits.

"It took some time for the NCAA to sift through it. ... But I'm signed now and I'm really excited to get there," Cocker said. "It's a good program for softball and also really supportive in my academic goals."

'Just have fun'

Cocker has always used softball as an outlet, but for the first time in a long time, she won't have as many stressors this season. Her last final exam is on May 6 and her college recruitment is now over, meaning the last half of the season she can focus solely on softball.

A freer Cocker is bad news for Hiawatha Valley League and Section 1AAA opponents.

She's coming off a season in which she was named Class AAA Second Team All-State, All-Section 1AAA and All-Hiawatha Valley League after allowing just 11 earned runs in 98 1/3 innings for a 0.78 ERA, while striking out an incredible 189 hitters. She also produced at the plate with a .367 batting average and a .500 on-base percentage for a Byron squad that went 20-4. The Bears entered the Section 1AAA tournament as a favorite to reach the program's first ever state tournament, but fell to Kasson-Mantorville and then Jordan — two teams the Bears handled in the regular season.

This year's squad will look different.

All-conference infielder Macy Borowski returns after hitting .468 with eight home runs and 32 runs batted in, and she forms a good combination in the circle with Cocker. But the Bears lose third baseman Lauren Voll, first baseman Heather Nordlund and centerfielder Abby Voll. The toughest player to replace is catcher Danielle Fode. The all-conference backstop was a team captain, hit .468 and was just the second starting catcher for Byron in eight years.

But it seems, Macy Borowski's twin, Mia will be the one behind the plate to catch Cocker.

Obviously, that's a tough task.

Cocker relies on movement with a lot of rise balls and curves to keep hitters off balance. That can be tough on any catcher, regardless of level, especially one who is still new to the position, but Mia Borowski appears up to the task.

"At the beginning of the season, I was kind of worried about it, but I think that Mia has really stepped up a lot," Cocker said. "People struggle with catching rise balls as it is, even my summer ball catchers that are committed (to college programs), struggle with that. It's just tough. As a pitcher, it kind of stresses me out a little bit, but I'm not really like super worried because Mia will basically do anything for the team.

"Earlier this week, I had a pitching lesson (in Minneapolis) and I texted her like four hours before I was going to go like 'Hey, do you want to come with me to the cities today, and catch for my pitching lesson.' And she responded, 'Yeah, of course.' She basically sacrificed four hours of her day if you count the hour and a half drive there and back and then our pitching lesson. And she did great."

Regardless who is catching her, Cocker is just trying to make the most out of this season.

"I told my coach, I didn't want to put too much pressure on myself and just have fun this season," Cocker said.