SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

Byron's Petersen reaches the mountain top again, captures second state title

After three straight runner-up finishes, the North Dakota State University commit ended a dominant, undefeated senior season with a title.

030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5978_1.jpg
Byron's Maxwell Petersen reacts after defeating New Prague's Colton Bornholdt in a 145-pound Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Alex VandenHouten
By Alex VandenHouten
March 05, 2022 11:28 PM
Share

ST. PAUL — Maxwell Petersen is once again on top of the mountain.

After three straight runner-up finishes, including a heart-breaker last season that came down to a tough referee's decision, the Byron senior won his second state title by holding off New Prague's Colton Bornholdt by a 3-0 decision in the Class AA 145-pound title match on Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center.

The North Dakota State University commit won his other title as an eighth-grader at 106.

"This feels so great," Petersen said. "Just proves that I'm not a one-timer. I kept working on my craft and it just shows that I'm going to go up to the next level and dominate just like I did this tournament.

"I felt a bit snake-bit the last few years just with all the hard work I put in, but I didn't finish. You just learn over the years."

ADVERTISEMENT

All season long, Petersen was simply a notch above the rest.

He won the prestigious Minnesota Christmas Tournament, defeating Lakeville North and Stanford University commit Zach Hanson, who won the 145-pound Class AAA title on Saturday. He also won the Rumble on the Red in Fargo, N.D.

"The whole year, I just felt really good," Petersen said. "Just dominating, especially on my feet. I feel I could take down anyone no matter what. Of all my years, this is the most dominant I felt."

That trend continued into the Class AA state tournament.

Petersen collected two first-period pins in his first round and quarterfinal, before winning by technical fall in the semifinals.

The now three-time state medalist Bornholdt put up a fight in the title match as it was 0-0 heading into the third. Yet, it felt like Petersen was in control and just waiting for his moment.

It came early in the third when Petersen scored on an escape, before registering a takedown with one minute and 16 seconds left to cap off a perfect 50-0 season. And boy, when that final whistle blew the excitement was more than apparent. He punctuated the victory with an incredible round-off backflip that drew oohs and aahs from the crowd.

It was a backflip three years in the making.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Everything was just exploding today," Petersen said with a laugh.

030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6593.jpg
1/67: Kasson-Mantorville's Bennett Berge prepares to wrestle Simley's Soren Herzog in a 195-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Berge defeated Herzog, becoming a five-time State Champion.
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5804A.jpg
2/67: Kasson-Mantorville's Bennett Berge wrestles Simley's Soren Herzog in a 195-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Berge defeated Herzog, becoming a five-time State Champion.
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6770.jpg
3/67: Kasson-Mantorville's Bennett Berge wrestles Simley's Soren Herzog in a 195-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Berge defeated Herzog, becoming a five-time State Champion.
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6815.jpg
4/67: Kasson-Mantorville's Bennett Berge defeats Simley's Soren Herzog in a 195-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Berge is now a five-time State Champion.
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6824.jpg
5/67: Kasson-Mantorville's Bennett Berge defeats Simley's Soren Herzog in a 195-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Berge is now a five-time State Champion.
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6831.jpg
6/67: Kasson-Mantorville fans cheer after Kasson-Mantorville's Bennett Berge defeated Simley's Soren Herzog in a 195-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6842.jpg
7/67: Kasson-Mantorville's Bennett Berge defeats Simley's Soren Herzog in a 195-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Berge is now a five-time State Champion.
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6855.jpg
8/67: Kasson-Mantorville's Bennett Berge acknowledges the fans after defeating Simley's Soren Herzog in a 195-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Berge is now a five-time State Champion.
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6870.jpg
9/67: Kasson-Mantorville's Bennett Berge hugs head coach Jamie Heidt after defeating Simley's Soren Herzog in a 195-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Berge is now a five-time State Champion.
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6889_1.jpg
10/67: Kasson-Mantorville's Bennett Berge wrestles Simley's Soren Herzog in a 195-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Berge defeated Herzog, becoming a five-time State Champion.
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6916.jpg
11/67: Kasson-Mantorville's Bennett Berge acknowledges the fans after defeating Simley's Soren Herzog in a 195-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Berge is now a five-time State Champion.
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6919.jpg
12/67: Kasson-Mantorville's Bennett Berge acknowledges the fans after defeating Simley's Soren Herzog in a 195-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Berge is now a five-time State Champion.
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5978_1.jpg
13/67: Byron's Maxwell Petersen reacts after defeating New Prague's Colton Bornholdt in a 145-pound Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5630A.jpg
14/67: The Individual Championship matches were held Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5274.jpg
15/67: Pine Island coaches talk with Lauren Elsmore before she wrestles Simley's Charli Raymond in a 100-pound Girls Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5286.jpg
16/67: Pine Island's Lauren Elsmore wrestles Simley's Charli Raymond in a 100-pound Girls Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5316.jpg
17/67: Pine Island's Lauren Elsmore wrestles Simley's Charli Raymond in a 100-pound Girls Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5344.jpg
18/67: Pine Island's Lauren Elsmore wrestles Simley's Charli Raymond in a 100-pound Girls Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5401.jpg
19/67: Pine Island's Lauren Elsmore wrestles Simley's Charli Raymond in a 100-pound Girls Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5459.jpg
20/67: Pine Island's Lauren Elsmore shakes hands with Simley coaches after being defeated by Simley's Charli Raymond in a 100-pound Girls Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5503.jpg
21/67: Goodhue's Ryan Bortz is introduced before wrestling Jackson County Central's Nolan Ambrose in a 113-pound Class A Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Nolan Ambrose defeated Ryan Bortz.
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5547.jpg
22/67: Goodhue's Ryan Bortz wrestles Jackson County Central's Nolan Ambrose in a 113-pound Class A Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Nolan Ambrose defeated Ryan Bortz.
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5604.jpg
23/67: Goodhue's Ryan Bortz wrestles Jackson County Central's Nolan Ambrose in a 113-pound Class A Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Nolan Ambrose defeated Ryan Bortz.
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5644.jpg
24/67: Goodhue's Ryan Bortz wrestles Jackson County Central's Nolan Ambrose in a 113-pound Class A Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Nolan Ambrose defeated Ryan Bortz.
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5685.jpg
25/67: Grand Meadow/ LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland's Diann Smith prepares to wrestle Eastview's Riley Myers in a 138-pound Girls Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Riley Myers defeated Diann Smith.
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5735.jpg
26/67: Grand Meadow/ LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland's Diann Smith wrestles Eastview's Riley Myers in a 138-pound Girls Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Riley Myers defeated Diann Smith.
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6063.jpg
27/67: Dover-Eyota's Gavin Gust wrestles Royalton/Upsala's Jacob Leibold in a 152-pound Class A Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Gust defeated Leibold.
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6110.jpg
28/67: Dover-Eyota's Gavin Gust wrestles Royalton/Upsala's Jacob Leibold in a 152-pound Class A Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Gust defeated Leibold.
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6149.jpg
29/67: Dover-Eyota's Gavin Gust wrestles Royalton/Upsala's Jacob Leibold in a 152-pound Class A Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Gust defeated Leibold.
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6201.jpg
30/67: Dover-Eyota's Gavin Gust reacts after defeating Royalton/Upsala's Jacob Leibold in a 152-pound Class A Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6211.jpg
31/67: Dover-Eyota's Gavin Gust reacts after defeating Royalton/Upsala's Jacob Leibold in a 152-pound Class A Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6248.jpg
32/67: Dover-Eyota's Gavin Gust reacts after defeating Royalton/Upsala's Jacob Leibold in a 152-pound Class A Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5743A.jpg
33/67: Dover-Eyota's Gavin Gust hugs his coaches after defeating Royalton/Upsala's Jacob Leibold in a 152-pound Class A Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5765A.jpg
34/67: Dover-Eyota's Gavin Gust hugs his coaches after defeating Royalton/Upsala's Jacob Leibold in a 152-pound Class A Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6005.jpg
35/67: Kasson-Mantorville's Logan Vaughan wrestles Becker's Mason Doucette in a 152-pound Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Doucette defeated Vaughan.
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-8936.JPG
36/67: Kasson-Mantorville's Logan Vaughan wrestles Becker's Mason Doucette in a 152-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6269.jpg
37/67: Kasson-Mantorville's Cole Glazier talks with his coaches before wrestling Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus' Connor Tulenchik in a 170-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.Connor Tulenchik defeated Cole Glazier.
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6280.jpg
38/67: Kasson-Mantorville's Cole Glazier prepares to wrestle Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus' Connor Tulenchik in a 170-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Connor Tulenchik defeated Cole Glazier.
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6298.jpg
39/67: Kasson-Mantorville's Cole Glazier wrestles Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus' Connor Tulenchik in a 170-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Connor Tulenchik defeated Cole Glazier.
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6333.jpg
40/67: Kasson-Mantorville's Cole Glazier wrestles Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus' Connor Tulenchik in a 170-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Connor Tulenchik defeated Cole Glazier.
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6394.jpg
41/67: Kasson-Mantorville's Cole Glazier wrestles Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus' Connor Tulenchik in a 170-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Connor Tulenchik defeated Cole Glazier.
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6402.jpg
42/67: Kasson-Mantorville's Cole Glazier reacts after being defeated by Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus' Connor Tulenchik in a 170-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6414.jpg
43/67: Chatfield's Grady Schott wrestles Kimball Area's Carter Holtz in a 182-pound Class A Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Grady Schott defeated Carter Holtz.
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6438.jpg
44/67: Chatfield's Grady Schott wrestles Kimball Area's Carter Holtz in a 182-pound Class A Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Grady Schott defeated Carter Holtz.
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6498.jpg
45/67: Chatfield's Grady Schott, bottom, wrestles Kimball Area's Carter Holtz in a 182-pound Class A Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Grady Schott defeated Carter Holtz.
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6531.jpg
46/67: Chatfield's Grady Schott reacts after defeating Kimball Area's Carter Holtz in a 182-pound Class A Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6553.jpg
47/67: Chatfield's Grady Schott reacts after defeating Kimball Area's Carter Holtz in a 182-pound Class A Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5789A.jpg
48/67: Chatfield's Grady Schott reacts after defeating Kimball Area's Carter Holtz in a 182-pound Class A Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6571.jpg
49/67: Chatfield's Grady Schott hugs his coaches after defeating Kimball Area's Carter Holtz in a 182-pound Class A Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6974.jpg
50/67: Lake City's Max Balow wrestles Foley's Elijah Novak in a 285-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Novak defeated Balow.
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6985.jpg
51/67: Lake City's Max Balow wrestles Foley's Elijah Novak in a 285-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Novak defeated Balow.
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5819A.jpg
52/67: Lake City's Max Balow wrestles Foley's Elijah Novak in a 285-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Novak defeated Balow.
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-7019.jpg
53/67: Lake City's Max Balow wrestles Foley's Elijah Novak in a 285-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Novak defeated Balow.
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-7044.jpg
54/67: Lake City's Max Balow wrestles Foley's Elijah Novak in a 285-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Novak defeated Balow.
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5797.jpg
55/67: Byron's Maxwell Petersen wrestles New Prague Colton Bornholdt in a 145-pound Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Petersen defeated Bornholdt.
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5670A.jpg
56/67: Byron's Maxwell Petersen wrestles New Prague's Colton Bornholdt in a 145-pound Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Petersen defeated Bornholdt.
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5842.jpg
57/67: Byron's Maxwell Petersen talks to his coaches as he wrestles New Prague's Colton Bornholdt in a 145-pound Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Petersen defeated Bornholdt.
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5867.jpg
58/67: Byron's Maxwell Petersen wrestles New Prague's Colton Bornholdt in a 145-pound Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Petersen defeated Bornholdt.
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5874.jpg
59/67: Byron's Maxwell Petersen wrestles New Prague's Colton Bornholdt in a 145-pound Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Petersen defeated Bornholdt.
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5678A.jpg
60/67: Byron's Maxwell Petersen wrestles New Prague's Colton Bornholdt in a 145-pound Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Petersen defeated Bornholdt.
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5903.jpg
61/67: Byron's Maxwell Petersen wrestles New Prague's Colton Bornholdt in a 145-pound Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Petersen defeated Bornholdt.
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5928.jpg
62/67: Byron wrestling coach Ryan Radke cheers from the stands as Byron's Maxwell Petersen wrestles New Prague's Colton Bornholdt in a 145-pound Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Petersen defeated Bornholdt 3-0.
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5958.jpg
63/67: Byron's Maxwell Petersen does a flip after defeating New Prague's Colton Bornholdt in a 145-pound Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5974.jpg
64/67: Byron's Maxwell Petersen reacts after defeating New Prague's Colton Bornholdt in a 145-pound Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5978_1.jpg
65/67: Byron's Maxwell Petersen reacts after defeating New Prague's Colton Bornholdt in a 145-pound Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5686A.jpg
66/67: Byron's Maxwell Petersen reacts after defeating New Prague's Colton Bornholdt in a 145-pound Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5704A.jpg
67/67: Byron's Maxwell Petersen shakes hands with his coach after after defeating New Prague's Colton Bornholdt 145-pound Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Related Topics: 2021-22 WINTER MSHSL TOURNAMENTS WRESTLINGBYRON
What to read next
Prep
State wrestling: Chatfield's Grady Schott turns the tables to claim state title
The Chatfield senior trailed 6-1 in the second period, before recording a pin to capture first state championship.
March 06, 2022 12:25 AM
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6211.jpg
Prep
The sweet taste of revenge: Dover-Eyota's Gavin Gust avenges last year's loss to win Class A title
The junior didn't miss his second chance at Royalton/Upsala's Jacob Leibold.
March 06, 2022 12:07 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5978_1.jpg
Prep
Photos: Individual State Wrestling Championships on March 5, 2022
Area wrestlers competed in the Individual State Wrestling Championships Saturday, March 5, 2022 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
March 06, 2022 12:04 AM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Swimming Results Scores graphic
Prep
John Marshall sophomore places ninth at state in 100 backstroke
A scoreboard of boys swimming and diving results.
March 05, 2022 11:42 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports