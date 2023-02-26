Byron's Roble finishes sixth on balance beam at state meet

ST. PAUL — Byron’s Amber Roble went out in style in the Class A state gymnastics meet on Saturday, landing sixth on the balance beam at Roy Wilkins Auditorium.

Roble, who was eighth in the same event last year at state, had a 9.325 score on Saturday. The senior was also 14th in all-around (36.00), 24th on vault (9.300), 30th on the uneven parallel bars (8.325) and 35th in floor exercise (9.050).

Winona senior Natalya Franz had the highest finish of all Section 1A state competitors, with a fifth place on the uneven parallel bars (9.375). She was also seventh on the vault (9.550) and 26th in floor exercise (9.150).

Winona teammate Nevaeh Mitchell was 12th on bars (9.000) and 17th in all-around (35.375). Fellow Winhawk Savannah Gabel was 21st in all-around.

Austin’s Kiki Rodriguez managed an 18th-place finish in floor exercise (9.275).

Individual results

(First place; Byron, Winona, Austin finishers)

Vault: 1. Reagan Kelley (Watertown-Mayer) 9.850; 7. Natalya Franz (Winona) 9.550; 22. Kiki Rodriguez (Austin) 9.300; 24. Amber Roble (Byron) 9.300; 38. Nevaeh Mitchell (Winona) 9.000; 39. Savannah Gabel (Winona) 9.000; 46. Hannah Fritz (Austin) 8.750.

Uneven parallel bars: 1. Dakota Esget (North Branch) 9.575; 5. Natalya Franz (Winona) 9.375; 12. Nevaeh Mitchell (Winona) 9.000; 29. Savannah Gabel (Winona) 8.325; 30. Amber Roble (Byron) 8.325; 42. Katelynn Klouse (Austin) 8.050; 48. Hannah Fritz (Austin) 7.000.

Balance beam: 1. Avery McAllister (Perham) 9.575; 6. Amber Roble (Byron) 9.325; 10. Lydia Evans (Byron) 9.225; 23. Katelynn Klouse (Austin) 8.950; 38. Savannah Gabel (Winona) 8.450; 42. Nevaeh Mitchell (Winona) 8.350.

Floor exercise: 1. Britney Krumrei (Big Lake) 9.5625; 18. Kiki Rodriguez (Austin) 9.275; 26. Natalya Franz (Winona) 9.150; 28. Savannah Gabel (Winona) 9.125; 34. Lydia Evans (Byron) 9.050; 35. Amber Roble (Byron) 9.050; 38. Nevaeh Mitchell (Winona) 9.025.

All-around: 1. Reagan Kelley (Watertown-Mayer) 38.500; 14. Amber Roble (Byron) 36.00; 17. Nevaeh Mitchell (Winona) 35.375; 21. Savannah Gabel (Winona) 34.900.