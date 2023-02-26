99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Byron's Roble finishes sixth on balance beam at state meet

Byron senior Amber Roble had a strong state gymnastics meet Saturday, including landing sixth on the balance beam.

Byron Gymnastics
Byron gymnast Amber Roble practices balance beam Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in Byron.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
February 25, 2023 10:31 PM

ST. PAUL — Byron’s Amber Roble went out in style in the Class A state gymnastics meet on Saturday, landing sixth on the balance beam at Roy Wilkins Auditorium.

Roble, who was eighth in the same event last year at state, had a 9.325 score on Saturday. The senior was also 14th in all-around (36.00), 24th on vault (9.300), 30th on the uneven parallel bars (8.325) and 35th in floor exercise (9.050).

Winona senior Natalya Franz had the highest finish of all Section 1A state competitors, with a fifth place on the uneven parallel bars (9.375). She was also seventh on the vault (9.550) and 26th in floor exercise (9.150).

Winona teammate Nevaeh Mitchell was 12th on bars (9.000) and 17th in all-around (35.375). Fellow Winhawk Savannah Gabel was 21st in all-around.

Austin’s Kiki Rodriguez managed an 18th-place finish in floor exercise (9.275).

Individual results
(First place; Byron, Winona, Austin finishers)

Vault: 1. Reagan Kelley (Watertown-Mayer) 9.850; 7. Natalya Franz (Winona) 9.550; 22. Kiki Rodriguez (Austin) 9.300; 24. Amber Roble (Byron) 9.300; 38. Nevaeh Mitchell (Winona) 9.000; 39. Savannah Gabel (Winona) 9.000; 46. Hannah Fritz (Austin) 8.750.

Uneven parallel bars: 1. Dakota Esget (North Branch) 9.575; 5. Natalya Franz (Winona) 9.375; 12. Nevaeh Mitchell (Winona) 9.000; 29. Savannah Gabel (Winona) 8.325; 30. Amber Roble (Byron) 8.325; 42. Katelynn Klouse (Austin) 8.050; 48. Hannah Fritz (Austin) 7.000.

Balance beam: 1. Avery McAllister (Perham) 9.575; 6. Amber Roble (Byron) 9.325; 10. Lydia Evans (Byron) 9.225; 23. Katelynn Klouse (Austin) 8.950; 38. Savannah Gabel (Winona) 8.450; 42. Nevaeh Mitchell (Winona) 8.350.

Floor exercise: 1. Britney Krumrei (Big Lake) 9.5625; 18. Kiki Rodriguez (Austin) 9.275; 26. Natalya Franz (Winona) 9.150; 28. Savannah Gabel (Winona) 9.125; 34. Lydia Evans (Byron) 9.050; 35. Amber Roble (Byron) 9.050; 38. Nevaeh Mitchell (Winona) 9.025.

All-around: 1. Reagan Kelley (Watertown-Mayer) 38.500; 14. Amber Roble (Byron) 36.00; 17. Nevaeh Mitchell (Winona) 35.375; 21. Savannah Gabel (Winona) 34.900.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
