Byron's Roble strong again at state gymnastics meet

ST. PAUL — Byron junior Amber Roble didn’t quite match what she accomplished last year at the Class A state gymnastics meet, but she was formidable once again.

Roble was eighth on the balance beam (9.3125) on Saturday at Roy Wilkins Auditorium, 15th in All-Around, 24th on vault, 34th on the uneven parallel bars and 39th in floor exercise.

Last season, Roble managed a second place on the balance beam at state.

“Amber had another really solid state meet,” Byron coach Charro Coleman said. “The beam went really well, sticking another routine.”

Roble and teammate Lydia Evans were competing for the second straight day at state, with Byron having been in the team competition on Friday.

“I’m proud of the way they came back and competed,” Coleman said. “After doing the team competition the night before, it’s tough to come back that quickly. You can tell the season was catching up with a lot of the (gymnasts) today.”

Evans, a sophomore, was 21st in All-Around with a 34.0375 score. Roble had a 36.087 score there. Evans was also 23rd on vault, 32nd in floor exercise, and 46th on the uneven parallel bars and on the beam. It was her first state meet.

“Lydia had a nice day,” Coleman said. “She finished strong, and she’s only a sophomore.”

Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa senior Isabella Nisbit, who won the Section 1A All-Around competition a week ago, was 23rd (26.3125) at state on Saturday. Her top individual event was floor exercise, where she scored a 9.2750 for 14th overall.

Austin’s Kiki Rodriguez was 20th in floor exercise (9.1875).

CLASS A

• At Roy Wilkins Auditorium

First place

(Byron, Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Kasson-Mantorville, Austin, Red Wing, Winona finishers)

Uneven parallel bars: 1. Lola Visci (Big Lake) 9.5750; 34. Amber Roble (Byron) 8.5875; 37. Makenna Schroeder (Winona) 8.5875; 39. Isabella Nisbit (Pine Island/Z-M) 8.4250; 44. Jill Macon (Winona) 8.1375; 45. Nevaeh Mitchell (Winona) 8.2000; 46. Lydia Evans (Bryon) 8.0000.

Vault: 1. Anna Mielke (Watertown-Mayer) 9.8125; 23. Lydia Evans (Byron) 9.2875; 24. Amber Roble (Byron) 9.2750; 28. Chloe Fox (Red Wing) 9.2125; 44. Hannah Fritz (Austin) 8.5625.

Balance beam: 1. Reagan Kelley (Watertown-Mayer) 9.7125; 8. Amber Roble (Byron) 9.3125; 29. Isabella Nisbit (Pine Island/Z-M) 8.6125; 33. Eleanor Smith (Kasson-Mantorville) 8.5625; 36. Ava Fogarty (Pine Island/Z-M) 8.3750; 41. Hannah Fritz (Austin) 8.1500; 46. Lydia Evans (Byron) 7.6750.

Floor exercise: 1. Anna Mielke (Watertown-Mayer) 9.6375; 14. Isabella Nisbit (Pine Island/Z-M) 9.2750; 20. Kiki Rodriguez (Austin) 9.1875; 31. Reese Norton (Austin) 9.0875; 32. Lydia Evans (Byron) 9.0750; 33. Reighley Sorum (Pine Island/Z-M) 9.0625; 39. Amber Roble (Byron) 8.9125.

All-around: 1. Reagan Kelley (Watertown-Mayer) 38.4250; 15. Amber Roble (Byron) 36.0875; 21. Lydia Evans (Byron) 34.0375; 23. Isabella Nisbit (Pine Island/Z-M) 26.3125.

