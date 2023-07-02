Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Byron's Zach Vanderpool will play football at FBS power North Dakota State

After getting a blitz of attention from college coaches the last few months, Byron defensive end Zach Vanderpool verbally committed to FCS power North Dakota State University on Saturday.

IMG_0268_Original.jpeg
Byron incoming-senior Zach Vanderpool made his decision on Saturday, verbally committing to play football at North Dakota State University.
Contributed photo
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
Today at 9:40 PM

BYRON — On Saturday, Byron incoming-senior Zach Vanderpool ended what has been a blitz of attention from college football coaches the last two months by verbally committing to FCS power North Dakota State University.

Vanderpool, a 6-foot-5, 225-pound athletic defensive end, went from relatively unknown among college scouts and recruiting services, to blowing up. The attention came his way after Byron coach Ben Halder sent out football highlight tapes of him to a host of college football programs. That led to Vanderpool getting invited to a host of “Junior Day” football workouts, done at a variety of colleges for high school football stars who’ve just completed their junior year. Vanderpool excelled at those, including running an eye-catching 4.87 second 40-yard dash, an excellent time for a defensive lineman.

Post Bulletin: You have picked North Dakota State after also receiving scholarship offers from Air Force Academy, South Dakota State University, the University of North Dakota and a preferred-walkon invitation by the University of Minnesota. What made the Bison your choice?

VANDERPOOL: It was the excitement from the coaches when I went on my visit there. It was unmatched compared to all of the other places. I just see it as a really good fit for me. I see myself fitting in and playing that defensive end spot.

North Dakota State coaches obviously really like your talent to pursue you as hard as they did. What did they say impressed them most about what you bring?

They liked my speed off the ball, my size and my work ethic.

You’ve been fielding lots of calls from college coaches the last few months. Are you relieved that is largely over with now that you’ve verbally committed?

It does feel good. I’ve had a bunch of calls every day until now. It feels good to be done with that. But it was hard to let the coaches who had been recruiting me know that I am going to NDSU.

What was their reaction?

Some of them were understanding, but some of them were pretty salty about it. One of the coaches I told today was talking down NDSU a little bit. He was saying that not everyone is happy over there, that they are a little bit shady. He was trying to talk them down. Other coaches were just asking why I chose NDSU over them. It was kind of uncomfortable.

You went to a number of Junior Day events this spring and summer and visited lots of colleges. What was it like?

There were some big schools that I visited. Previously, I had no idea that I’d be at a high enough level to play for them. I was looking more at Division II. I just didn’t know much about any of this.

How did the college coaches react to you when you went to their camps the last few months? You did that after putting on about 25 pounds since March, burying yourself in calories and weight lifting the last three months.

After putting on those 25 pounds, I think it helped me stand out more at camps through the month of June.

What kind of stuff did they put you through at the camps?

We’d start off with stretching as a basic warm up. Then there was testing — running the 40, doing pro agility drills, then the broad jump, then more agility work to see how well you work your feet, then it was on to more individual work. As a defensive lineman, they want to see my "get-off" and how I use my hands. I think they noticed me a lot with my agility work. I credit my basketball playing for a lot of that, with me having quicker feet and being explosive. They also liked my first step off the ball, and my size and physicality.

You had a terrific basketball season at Byron this past year and basketball had always been the sport you figured you’d pursue in college. But now it’s football. What are your thoughts on that sudden switch?

It’s been a little bit weird. I had no idea that football would be in my future. I always thought basketball was my sport (older sister Sacia Vanderpool is a redshirt sophomore basketball player at the University of Wisconsin). But then I started really showing out at these football camps. And then all of the attention I got from it, it went from 0 to 100. It came on really fast.

Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
Pat has been a Post Bulletin sports reporter since 1994. He covers Rochester John Marshall football, as well as a variety of other southeastern Minnesota football teams. Among my other southeastern Minnesota high school beats are girls basketball, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls track and field, high school and American Legion baseball, volleyball, University of Minnesota sports (on occasion) and the Timberwolves (on occasion). Readers can reach Pat at 507-285-7723 or pruff@postbulletin.com.
