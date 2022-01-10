Caledonia boys are unbeaten, but face tough field in Section 1AA

Caledonia isn’t the biggest team in Section 1AA boys basketball, but the Warriors are again hoping to be the best.

The Section 1AA field could be tough to navigate at the end of the season, and the Warriors will be looking to defend their section crown when the tournament arrives. They are currently 8-0 and one of three unbeaten teams in the section along with fellow Three Rivers Conference teams Lewiston-Altura and Plainview-Elgin-Millville.

“I think we just need to keep taking advantage of every possession,” Caledonia senior Eli King said. “I think if we do that, we’ll be in position to win, hopefully every game and hopefully go deep (in the postseason).”

King, a dynamic 6-foot-3 senior, missed the entire 2020-21 season with a knee injury. But he has returned in top form. He scored 28 points last Saturday as Caledonia toppled Class AAA opponent Byron 80-64 at Byron.

“I’m feeling good and no issues with it so the knee’s all good,” said King, who has committed to play at Iowa State.

ADVERTISEMENT

King leads the Warriors in scoring this season while 6-4 guard Jackson Knoepke also averages in double figures. Caledonia doesn’t have the overall size of past seasons, but it does have a number of players in the 6-3 to 6-4 range.

“We’re not going to outsize anybody, Eli’s our tallest guy at 6-3, so we’re going to have to rebound as a team,” Warriors coach Brad King said.

Senior forward Chris Pieper is also 6-3 as is guard Ja’Shon Simpson, who is recovering from a bulging disc in his back and working his way into playing shape.

“It’s important for us to rebound as five and defensively that’s why we have to get up and pressure a little more,” Eli King said. “If they do get in the paint, we are smaller than in past years.”

Eli King

But what Caledonia does have is the ability to control the pace of games. The Warriors can play an even tempo game, but with players such as King, Koepke and Simpson, they have the ability to run or put the pressure on any team on their schedule.

“Luckily we’re able to do certain things at certain times when we choose to do them,” Brad King said. “With Eli, Jackson and La’Shon now coming back, we’re fortunate to have that ability.”

Caledonia’s all-around play was on full display in the second half of the game against Byron. The Warriors made 20 of 31 shots from the floor while pressuring Byron into 12 turnovers, leading to transition baskets.

“We made an adjustment to what we were going to do defensively and they executed it perfectly,” Brad King said. “It fits us, we don’t have a whole bunch of size, but we have a lot of guys who can run around.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Caledonia has some key games coming up in the near future that should give a glimpse of how the Section 1AA may play out. The Warriors will host Lewiston-Altura on Jan. 17 and will then host P-E-M on Jan. 25.

“We’re still looking to get some depth out of our younger guys,” Brad King said. “We’re still not consistent yet with our depth. Hopefully as we go forward, some of our younger guys can step up.”