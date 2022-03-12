SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Caledonia claims heart-stopper against L-A

No. 5 seed Lewiston-Altura had a chance to beat No. 1 ranked Caledonia in the Section 1AA boys basketball semifinals, but had a shot rim out in the final seconds.

Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
March 12, 2022 01:12 PM
It was a battle, but Caledonia survived on Saturday.

The top-seeded Warriors, ranked No. 1 in the state in Class AA, had all they could handle against No. 5 Lewiston-Altura in the Section 1AA semifinals in pulling off a thrilling 55-53 victory at Mayo Civic Center.

Lewiston-Altura had a shot to take the lead in the closing hectic seconds but senior standout Thomas Menk rimmed out a 3-point shot.

“I thought it was in,” said Menk, who finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Caledonia, which trailed 19-10 in the first half in the back-and-forth game, took a 47-40 lead in the second half when Jason Koepke scored 14 of his 20 points and drilled four 3-pointers.

But Menk hit three straight triples and scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half to rally the Cardinals back in contention.

Backup Kaige Koetter hit a rebound bucket with 1:01 left to pull L-A within 54-53. Eli King, who finished with 19 points and six rebounds, then hit one of two free throws with 22 seconds left to set the stage for L-A’s final shot to tie or win the game. But Menk’s shot from the top of the key was just off the mark.

Caledonia (26-1) now advances to the section title game and will face the Plainview-Elgin-Millville and Lake City winner with a berth in the Class AA state tournament on the line.

Caledonia 55, Lewiston-Altura 53
LEWISTON-ALTURA (53)
Zac Villafan 5 P, 1 3-PT; Collin Bonow 15 P, 3 3-PT; Jace Ferguson 2 P; Kyle Fredrickson 8 P, 7 R; Kaige Koetter 3 P, 1 3-PT; Thomas Menk 18 P, 10 R, 4 3-PT.
CALEDONIA (55)
Chris Peiper 0 P, 4 R; Eli King 19 P, 6 R, 3 3-PT; Lewis Doyle 2 P; Jackson Koepke 20 P, 5 R, 4 3-PT; Austin Meyer 3 P, 1 3-PT; Ja’shon Simpson 4 P, 4 R; Thane Meiners 4 P.
Halftime: LA 31, CAL 28.
Free throws: LA 4-8, CAL 3-6. Field goals: LA 20-42, CAL 21-47.
Three-point goals: LA 9, CAL 8. Rebounds: LA 26, CAL 27. Turnovers: LA 26, CAL 27.

