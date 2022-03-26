Read Today's Paper Saturday, March 26
Sports | Prep

Caledonia finishes third in state in Class AA

A scoreboard of area boys basketball state tournament games.

Caledonia state basketball
Caledonia's Thane Meiners looks for his shot during a Class AA boys basketball state quarterfinal against Perham on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Caledonia took third place in the Class AA tournament be beating Morris Area 74-58 on Saturday, March 26, 2022.
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin
By Post Bulletin staff reports
March 26, 2022 06:37 PM
ST. PAUL — Caledonia closed its season on a positive note on Saturday by winning the third-place game at the Class AA boys basketball state tournament.

The Warriors, the No. 2 tournament seed, capped their stellar season with a 74-58 victory over No. 5 Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta (28-4) at Concordia University.

Senior guard Eli King closed his outstanding career for Caledonia by hitting 17 of 28 shots from the floor and scoring 35 points. King had 17 and 24 points in the first two rounds of state play. He also had 14 rebounds, eight steals and four assists against Morris.

Hayfield State Basketball
Prep
It's back-to-back as Hayfield repeats as Class A state champions
No. 1 seed Hayfield hits its free throws down the stretch to nip No. 2 Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 51-49 in the Class A boys basketball state title game on Saturday.
March 26, 2022 12:46 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck

King was named to the Class AA All-Tournament team along with Warriors teammate Jackson Koepke. Koepke had 18 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's victory.

Chris Pieper made four of five shots and scored eight points for Caledonia while Thane Meiners had seven points and five rebounds. Ja'Shon Simpson, who suffered an injury late in the state semifinal game on Friday, did not play on Saturday.

Jackson Loge, a 6-foot-8 senior, led Morris with 26 points.

Caledonia finishes the season with a 29-2 record.

No.3 Annandale, which defeated Caledonia in the state semifinals, won the Class AA state on Saturday with a 60-49 victory over top seed Minneapolis North.

Complete boxscore: https://www.mshsl.org/sites/default/files/2022-03/2022%20BBB%20AA%203rd.pdf

