SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

Caledonia gets defensive, shuts out Lourdes

Caledonia found a bright spot in a season of frustration on Friday, beating visiting Lourdes 15-0.

caledonia warriors logo
By Post Bulletin staff
October 08, 2021 09:34 PM
Share

CALEDONIA — This season hasn’t been an easy one for Caledonia.

But the powerhouse program found its groove a bit on Friday night, using a dominant defensive effort to beat Rochester Lourdes 15-0.

The Warriors improve to 2-4 with the win, while Lourdes drops to 1-5.

Complete statistics from the game were not available.

The Warriors did control things throughout the second half, holding Lourdes to 1 yard of net offense, while accumulating 124 of their own.

ADVERTISEMENT

Caledonia’s Kyle Bechtel caught a 30-yard touchdown pass midway through the third quarter to give the Warriors the only points they’d need.

But on the ensuing Lourdes possession, just 27 seconds after Bechtel’s touchdown, Caledonia’s Christopher Pieper intercepted an Eagles pass and returned it for a touchdown and a 15-0 lead.

Lourdes hosts Zumbrota-Mazeppa at 7 p.m. next Friday, in the Eagles’ final home game of the regular season.

Caledonia is back in action Friday at home against Triton.

CALEDONIA 15, LOURDES 0

Lourdes 0-0-0-0—0

Caledonia 0-0-15-0—15

Related Topics: FOOTBALLCALEDONIALOURDES HIGH SCHOOLROCHESTER
What to read next
Boys Hockey Leaders.png
Prep
Boys hockey scoring leaders as of Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
A look at southeastern Minnesota scoring and goalie leaders.
January 05, 2022 02:17 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Girls Hockey Leaders.png
Prep
Girls hockey scoring leaders as of Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2022
A look at southeastern Minnesota scoring and goalie leaders.
January 05, 2022 01:26 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Swimming Results Scores graphic
Prep
Boys swimming and diving results for Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
A scoreboard of boys swimming and diving results.
January 04, 2022 10:53 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Hockey graphic
Prep
Tuesday's girls hockey: Dodge County rallies, but edged by Lakeville North in OT
A scoreboard of girls hockey games.
January 04, 2022 10:50 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports