Caledonia gets defensive, shuts out Lourdes

CALEDONIA — This season hasn’t been an easy one for Caledonia.

But the powerhouse program found its groove a bit on Friday night, using a dominant defensive effort to beat Rochester Lourdes 15-0.

The Warriors improve to 2-4 with the win, while Lourdes drops to 1-5.

Complete statistics from the game were not available.

The Warriors did control things throughout the second half, holding Lourdes to 1 yard of net offense, while accumulating 124 of their own.

Caledonia’s Kyle Bechtel caught a 30-yard touchdown pass midway through the third quarter to give the Warriors the only points they’d need.

But on the ensuing Lourdes possession, just 27 seconds after Bechtel’s touchdown, Caledonia’s Christopher Pieper intercepted an Eagles pass and returned it for a touchdown and a 15-0 lead.

Lourdes hosts Zumbrota-Mazeppa at 7 p.m. next Friday, in the Eagles’ final home game of the regular season.

Caledonia is back in action Friday at home against Triton.

CALEDONIA 15, LOURDES 0

Lourdes 0-0-0-0—0

Caledonia 0-0-15-0—15