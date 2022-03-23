Caledonia gets off to strong start, rolls past Perham in Class AA state quarterfinals

This article will be updated later tonight with additional information and quotes.

MINNEAPOLIS — Caledonia was looking to start the Class AA state quarterfinals with a little more urgency than it had in section play. The Warriors did that in dramatic style on Tuesday.

The Warriors had struggled with good starts in both the Section 1AA semifinals and title game and both those games were super close. Caledonia, the No. 2 seed, set the tone early in the state quarterfinals and went on to dispatch unseeded Perham 51-40.

"I think the guys were really focused," Caledonia coach Brad King said. "We hadn't started well the last three, four or five games. It's easy to have a good start when you're making shots, too."

Caledonia (28-1) jumped out to a 17-2 lead to start the game and Perham was never closer than nine the rest of the way.

The Warriors used their defensive pressure to give Perham fits. Eli King had breakaway dunks after three steals in the first half.

Perham did use an 8-0 run late in the half to close to within 27-18 late in the half. But Ja'Shon Simpson had a steal and a basket to close the half as the Warriors led 29-18 at the break.

Caledonia's Ja'Shon Simpson looks for help during a Class AA boys basketball state quarterfinal against Perham Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Simpson had 11 points in Caledonia's 51-40 victory. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

Caledonia started the second half on an 8-3 run for a 37-21 lead and Perham (18-11) didn't have the fire power to rally.

Eli King, who finished with 17 points, put an exclamation point on the victory with his fourth breakaway dunk with just 1:10 to play.

Simpson finished with 11 points for Caledonia and Thane Meiners added 10.

Up next: Caledonia advances to the state semifinals against the Annandale and Pequot Lakes winner at 8 p.m. Friday at Williams Arena.

Complete boxscore: https://www.mshsl.org/sites/default/files/2022-03/2022%20BBB%20AA%20QF%202.pdf