Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 22
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

Caledonia gets off to strong start, rolls past Perham in Class AA state quarterfinals

Eli King had four breakaway dunks and 17 points as No.2 Caledonia toppled unseeded Perham 51-40 in the Class AA quarterfinals

Caledonia state basketball
Caledonia's Eli King throws down a reverse dunk during a Class AA boys basketball state quarterfinal against Perham Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at the Target Center in Minneapolis. King had 17 points in Caledonia's 51-40 victory.
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
March 22, 2022 07:57 PM
Share

This article will be updated later tonight with additional information and quotes.

MINNEAPOLIS — Caledonia was looking to start the Class AA state quarterfinals with a little more urgency than it had in section play. The Warriors did that in dramatic style on Tuesday.

The Warriors had struggled with good starts in both the Section 1AA semifinals and title game and both those games were super close. Caledonia, the No. 2 seed, set the tone early in the state quarterfinals and went on to dispatch unseeded Perham 51-40.

"I think the guys were really focused," Caledonia coach Brad King said. "We hadn't started well the last three, four or five games. It's easy to have a good start when you're making shots, too."

Caledonia (28-1) jumped out to a 17-2 lead to start the game and Perham was never closer than nine the rest of the way.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Warriors used their defensive pressure to give Perham fits. Eli King had breakaway dunks after three steals in the first half.

Perham did use an 8-0 run late in the half to close to within 27-18 late in the half. But Ja'Shon Simpson had a steal and a basket to close the half as the Warriors led 29-18 at the break.

Caledonia state basketball
Caledonia's Ja'Shon Simpson looks for help during a Class AA boys basketball state quarterfinal against Perham Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Simpson had 11 points in Caledonia's 51-40 victory.
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

Caledonia started the second half on an 8-3 run for a 37-21 lead and Perham (18-11) didn't have the fire power to rally.

Eli King, who finished with 17 points, put an exclamation point on the victory with his fourth breakaway dunk with just 1:10 to play.

Simpson finished with 11 points for Caledonia and Thane Meiners added 10.

Up next: Caledonia advances to the state semifinals against the Annandale and Pequot Lakes winner at 8 p.m. Friday at Williams Arena.

Complete boxscore: https://www.mshsl.org/sites/default/files/2022-03/2022%20BBB%20AA%20QF%202.pdf

Read more from Guy
NCAA Basketball: Michigan at Illinois
College
Stewartville native Tschetter enjoying Michigan's ride in NCAA Tournament
Redshirt freshman Will Tschetter is enjoying the team’s success as the University of Michigan has won two NCAA tournament games to reach the Sweet 16 and set up a date with No. 2 seed Villanova.
March 22, 2022 12:30 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Guy N. Limbeck column sig
College
Lourdes grad Billings helps Gustavus finish as national hockey runner-up
Clara Billings helped Gustavus finish as the Division III national runner-up in women's hockey and two of her Lourdes former linemates also played in the national tournament
March 22, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Hayfield, Goodhue boys basketball Section 1A Championship
Prep
Right on target: Hayfield sets sights on repeating as state champion
Hayfield earned the No. 1 seed in the Class A boys basketball state tournament and will face unseeded Russell-Tyler-Ruthton in the quarterfinals.
March 22, 2022 05:15 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Load More

Related Topics: BOYS BASKETBALLCALEDONIA2021-22 WINTER MSHSL TOURNAMENTS
What to read next
Hayfield, Goodhue boys basketball Section 1A Championship
Prep
Minnesota state boys basketball tournament pairings
The boys basketball state tournament pairings for Class A, AA, AAA and AAAA.
March 22, 2022 06:03 PM
Austin, Princeton Class AAA quarterfinal boys basketball
Prep
State basketball: Austin falls in Class AAA state quarterfinal
The unseeded Packers battled hard, before falling to No. 2 seeded Princeton.
March 22, 2022 05:13 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Austin, Princeton Class AAA quarterfinal boys basketball
Prep
Photos: Austin, Princeton Class AAA quarterfinal boys basketball
Princeton defeated Austin 73-63 in a Class AAA quarterfinal boys basketball game on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
March 22, 2022 03:45 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Austin, Winona boys basketball Section 1AAAA Championship
Prep
Austin hopes to give long-time coach a parting gift
Austin is unseeded in the Class AAA boys basketball state tournament and faces No. 2 Princeton in the quarterfinal round on Tuesday
March 21, 2022 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck