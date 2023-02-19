Caledonia/Houston caps off impressive postseason run with Section 1A Championship thriller over Chatfield

ROCHESTER — When Grant Ness first joined the wrestling team last year, little did he ever envision himself in this spot.

The Caledonia/Houston senior came out as a junior because the team needed a heavyweight, but now he found himself with the fate of the season resting on his shoulders as he walked to the mat for the deciding match at 285 in Saturday's Section 1A Dual Championship.

Ness admitted he had butterflies in his stomach, but he looked as cool as the other side of the pillow.

He calmly secured a quick takedown in the first period and then again in the second, before riding out the victory for three points and to send the top-seeded Warriors to the state tournament with a 28-24 win over No. 2 Chatfield in the Section 1A Dual Championship on Saturday at the Mayo Civic Center.

It's the program's first state tournament appearance since 2016. They did it surviving the guantlet that is Section 1A that saw them be one of four teams ranked in Class A — Dover-Eyota, Chatfield and Kenyon-Wanamingo. C/H knocked off D-E in the semis by a score of 34-29.

"We knew we were right there all season long," Ness said. "I don't think people knew we would get this far, we surprised everyone and now look at where we are. We going to state."

Meanwhile, for Chatfield, it's the second straight season it comes up on the wrong end of the deciding match for the Section 1A title. The Gophers lost to D-E last year on the final match. But overall, coach Matt Mauseth couldn't have been more proud of a group that he originally saw as a rebuilding project this year.

"Eight of my 14 guys are first-year on varsity," Mauseth said. "They've done an awesome job this year. We did two-a-days all year long. Twice a week. I would say this is probably the hardest working team I've ever coached in 12 years. They did everything we asked. I'm so proud of everything we've done this season, and I'm really proud of the performance today."

The Gophers had an inspiring performance on the day, starting with a pin from the top-ranked 106-pounder in Class A in Javier Berg, before Kaisen Johnson flipped the script to secure four more points with a win by major decision.

The Gophers were able to secure two more victories that C/H coach Shay Mahoney thought his team should have had with Carson Rowland winning at 152 and Jack Dornack at 160. Thad Evans picked up four points at 170 and suddenly, Mahoney and the Warriors were trailing 24-16 entering the final four weights.

"We were in a tough spot there after 152 and 160," Mahoney said. "Those were wins we thought we should have had and they got us. Then you're sitting there and it's a bad feeling."

Eric Mauss settled things down with a decisive win by decision at 182 and Aden Kulas was solid in picking up three points and trimming the deficit to 24-22.

That then set up a clash of the titans in two of the state's best in Caledonia/Houston's Ayden Goetzinger and Chatfield's Kail Schott — both ranked No. 2 in their respective weight class by The Guillotine —Goetzinger (195) and Schott (182).

The match didn't disappoint with the two throwing haymakers at each other.

The two refused to yield an inch, going into overtime tied at 1 and after no score, it went to a second overtime. That's where Schott secured a point on an escape to set up another OT period. Yet, it was Goetzinger, who found enough left in the tank to secure a two-point reversal and the 3-2 victory in triple overtime and put C/H back ahead.

Aiden Goetzinger with a big time overtime victory at 220 for Chatfield. It all comes down to heavyweight now. Caledonia/Houston up 25-24. pic.twitter.com/vbOgrbIEk0 — Alex VandenHouten (@AlexVandenhout1) February 18, 2023

Goetzinger's gutsy effort put Ness in an easier spot.

"I just kept hoping (Goetzinger) would pull through so that I wouldn't have to get a pin," Ness said. "He's just an amazing wrestler. So it's awesome watching him."

Ness then took care of the rest.

Now, the Warriors are heading back to the Xcel Energy Center.

"It's just amazing," Mahoney said. "All these boys worked really hard. We talked about today, and from the first season day of the season. We talked about how things might not go your way but we have to battle through that. We did that today."