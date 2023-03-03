Caledonia/Houston falls in Class A state championship to Jackson County Central

ST. PAUL — Entering the program's first MSHSL state championship since 1984, Caledonia/Houston wrestling coach Shay Mahoney wasn't shy about what his team needed to do in order to knock off top-seeded and defending Class A state champion Jackson County Central.

"We need to wrestle the best we have ever wrestled," Mahoney said after the Warriors beat Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa in the semifinals to reach the Class A championship.

In the end, it proved too tall of a task.

The No. 2 seeded Warriors put up a fight but JCC won the battleground classes between ranked wrestlers from weights 132-152 en route to capturing its second consecutive state title by a score of 43-19.

It's the second state runner-up finish for the Warriors, while the title is the Huskies' 10th.

ADVERTISEMENT

"They are just so deep at every single weight," Mahoney said. "You look at our team and we are above .500 at each weight. They're just better, better today. Hopefully, we can flip some of these for when it comes to individuals."

Caledonia/Houston's Isaac Blocker (right) battles with Jackson County Central's Isaiah Rodriguez during the Class A state championship on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

The final score is a bit misleading as the dual was tightly contested throughout.

After a medical forfeit by JCC at 126, the score was tied at 10 entering the aforementioned critical four weights of 132, 138, 145, 152. But it was the Huskies who walked away with four consecutive wins by decision to put themselves in great position, up 22-10.

"We knew coming in 132-152 were going to be absolute dogfights and we needed to get them," Mahoney said. "They got 'em all."

Two-time individual state champ Nolan Ambrose beat Caledonia/Houston state-qualifier Owen Denstad by a 5-1 decision, before No. 3-ranked Thomas Freking defeated Section 1A champ Cory Scanlan 7-3.

The Caledonia/Houston faithful cheer on the Warriors during the Class A state championship on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

The Warriors' Tucker Ginther and JCC's Logan Butzon — both ranked in the top three by The Guillotine at 145 — faced off in a highly-anticipated showdown that lived up to the hype. But it was Butzon who walked away with a 2-1 decision after a Ginther penalty with about 15 seconds left.

The Warriors needed a win from No. 3-ranked Isaac Blocker but he was upset by Isaiah Rodriguez 4-3 in a physical match.

It appeared to be just about over.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet, a spirited 3-2 victory from Simon Seymour at 160 was followed up with a medical forfeit from JCC at 182. With the score 33-19 and three weight classes left, the Warriors still had a sliver of hope.

However, a 6-0 decision for JCC at 195 all but ended it, before Caleb Vancura and Cameron Scholten — both ranked in the top five of their respective weight class — collected pins to end cap things off for JCC.

"They are just so good with that arm bar," Mahoney said. "There is just no hole in that lineup."

The Warriors were rightfully disappointed with the loss, but what this group accomplished together will last a lifetime.

"We fought," Mahoney said. "The things I told our guys, this year forever connects them. We went to team state when I was in high school 25 years ago and my high school teammates were up here watching. I told them what you guys did will connect you in 25 years and what you guys did will keep you together.

"Overall, I'm very proud of this group for what we accomplished. Now it's on to individuals."

Link to full Class A championship results