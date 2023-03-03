99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Caledonia/Houston falls in Class A state championship to Jackson County Central

The Warriors knew they had a tall task entering the program's first state championship since 1984 against the defending Class A state champs, but still battled hard en route to a state runner-up finish.

State wrestling
Caledonia/Houston's Simon Seymour raises the Class A state runner-up trophy after the Warrriors placed second at the Class A state tournament on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin
Alex VandenHouten
By Alex VandenHouten
March 02, 2023 09:39 PM

ST. PAUL — Entering the program's first MSHSL state championship since 1984, Caledonia/Houston wrestling coach Shay Mahoney wasn't shy about what his team needed to do in order to knock off top-seeded and defending Class A state champion Jackson County Central.

"We need to wrestle the best we have ever wrestled," Mahoney said after the Warriors beat Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa in the semifinals to reach the Class A championship.

In the end, it proved too tall of a task.

The No. 2 seeded Warriors put up a fight but JCC won the battleground classes between ranked wrestlers from weights 132-152 en route to capturing its second consecutive state title by a score of 43-19.

State wrestling
Prep
Caledonia/Houston heading to Class A final; Kasson-Mantorville places fourth
No. 2-seeded Caledonia shook off early nerves before settling down, while Kasson-Mantorville fell in a grinder to New Prague in the state wrestling tournament.
March 02, 2023 04:04 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten

It's the second state runner-up finish for the Warriors, while the title is the Huskies' 10th.

ADVERTISEMENT

"They are just so deep at every single weight," Mahoney said. "You look at our team and we are above .500 at each weight. They're just better, better today. Hopefully, we can flip some of these for when it comes to individuals."

state wrestling
Caledonia/Houston's Isaac Blocker (right) battles with Jackson County Central's Isaiah Rodriguez during the Class A state championship on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center.
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

The final score is a bit misleading as the dual was tightly contested throughout.

After a medical forfeit by JCC at 126, the score was tied at 10 entering the aforementioned critical four weights of 132, 138, 145, 152. But it was the Huskies who walked away with four consecutive wins by decision to put themselves in great position, up 22-10.

"We knew coming in 132-152 were going to be absolute dogfights and we needed to get them," Mahoney said. "They got 'em all."

Two-time individual state champ Nolan Ambrose beat Caledonia/Houston state-qualifier Owen Denstad by a 5-1 decision, before No. 3-ranked Thomas Freking defeated Section 1A champ Cory Scanlan 7-3.

State wrestling
The Caledonia/Houston faithful cheer on the Warriors during the Class A state championship on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center.
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

The Warriors' Tucker Ginther and JCC's Logan Butzon — both ranked in the top three by The Guillotine at 145 — faced off in a highly-anticipated showdown that lived up to the hype. But it was Butzon who walked away with a 2-1 decision after a Ginther penalty with about 15 seconds left.

The Warriors needed a win from No. 3-ranked Isaac Blocker but he was upset by Isaiah Rodriguez 4-3 in a physical match.

It appeared to be just about over.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet, a spirited 3-2 victory from Simon Seymour at 160 was followed up with a medical forfeit from JCC at 182. With the score 33-19 and three weight classes left, the Warriors still had a sliver of hope.

state wrestling
Prep
Mayo sees historic season come to an end in Class AAA state tournament
In the program's first state apparance, the Mayo wrestling team held its own against No. 2 Waconia, before falling to Willmar in the consolations.
March 02, 2023 04:48 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten

However, a 6-0 decision for JCC at 195 all but ended it, before Caleb Vancura and Cameron Scholten — both ranked in the top five of their respective weight class — collected pins to end cap things off for JCC.

"They are just so good with that arm bar," Mahoney said. "There is just no hole in that lineup."

The Warriors were rightfully disappointed with the loss, but what this group accomplished together will last a lifetime.

"We fought," Mahoney said. "The things I told our guys, this year forever connects them. We went to team state when I was in high school 25 years ago and my high school teammates were up here watching. I told them what you guys did will connect you in 25 years and what you guys did will keep you together.

"Overall, I'm very proud of this group for what we accomplished. Now it's on to individuals."

Link to full Class A championship results

Also Read
Lourdes, Pine Island Section 1AA first-round boys basketball
Prep
Photos: Lourdes, Pine Island Section 1AA first-round boys basketball on March 2, 2023
Lourdes hosted Pine Island for a Section 1AA first-round boys basketball on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
March 02, 2023 09:02 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
state wrestling
Prep
Mayo sees historic season come to an end in Class AAA state tournament
In the program's first state apparance, the Mayo wrestling team held its own against No. 2 Waconia, before falling to Willmar in the consolations.
March 02, 2023 04:48 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
State wrestling
Prep
Caledonia/Houston heading to Class A final; Kasson-Mantorville places fourth
No. 2-seeded Caledonia shook off early nerves before settling down, while Kasson-Mantorville fell in a grinder to New Prague in the state wrestling tournament.
March 02, 2023 04:04 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten

Alex VandenHouten
By Alex VandenHouten
Alex VandenHouten has been a sports reporter at the Post Bulletin since Sept. 2021. He loves to go hiking, biking, snowshoeing and just simply being outdoors with his wife Olivia. Readers can reach Alex at avandenhouten@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
HOCHSPRUNG.MUG.jpg
Prep
One for the thumb: Hochsprung backstops Lakeville South to fifth straight Section 1AA championship
March 02, 2023 09:32 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Thursday, March 2, 2023
March 02, 2023 08:52 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Lourdes, Pine Island Section 1AA first-round boys basketball
Prep
High school highlights for Thursday, March 2, 2023
March 02, 2023 08:51 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Rochester-Elton-Home.jpg
Lifestyle
Outdoor features shine at these $300,000 homes in Rochester
March 02, 2023 04:54 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
IMG_1710.jpg
Business
St. Cloud bridal shop purchases Mestad’s Bridal and Formal Wear
March 02, 2023 03:08 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
LAMB.GOPHERS.jpg
Sports
Byron's Lamb learning, loving life on top-ranked Gophers hockey team
March 02, 2023 02:33 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
20230302_092217.jpg
Business
Med City restauranteur to bring a taste of Korea to downtown Rochester
March 02, 2023 01:30 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger