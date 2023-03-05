99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, March 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Caledonia/Houston's Tucker Ginther takes the tough love in stride to win state title

The senior and coach Shay Mahoney had been known to butt heads at times, but there is nobody else Ginther would rather win a state for.

Individual State Wrestling Championships
Caledonia/Houston’s Tucker Ginther reacts after defeating West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville’s Hunter Gruchow during the 145-pound Class A individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bullet
Alex VandenHouten
By Alex VandenHouten
March 05, 2023 01:25 AM

ST. PAUL — Both Tucker Ginther and Caledonia/Houston wrestling coach Shay Mahoney will admit it, they didn't necessarily always meet eye-to-eye.

"Yeah, there were a couple of screaming battles in the hallways and what not," Ginther said.

"We have been through it together," Mahoney said. "I told his dad, back a few years ago — and I know his dad real well, great guy — his dad kind of gave me permission to be hard on him. I told him he's either going to really hate me or love me."

Ginther's reaction to Saturday should tell anyone all they would need to know to answer that last question.

The senior nearly knocked his coach off the stage and into the MSHSL workers, leaping high and powerfully into his arms after capturing a Class A 145-pound state championship with a 3-1 win by decision over Hunter Gruchow of WCAA on Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

ADVERTISEMENT

Individual State Wrestling Championships
Caledonia/Houston’s Tucker Ginther reacts after defeating West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville’s Hunter Gruchow during the 145-pound Class A individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bullet

Ginther gave a lot of credit to one man afterwards.

"Shay, man, he's the GOAT," Ginther said. "You are never going to find a coach that cares more just simply about you as a person, not as a wrestler, not as an athlete, but as a whole. He cares about you as a person. Shay Mahoney, I'm truly blessed to be able to be around somebody like that."

"Just really proud of him," Mahoney said with watery eyes.

Ginther was simply stellar all tournament long.

Using great quickness, Ginther allowed just one takedown across four matches. That one came against Jackson County Central senior Logan Butzon, who had defeated Ginther in the Class A state championship by a 2-1 decision on Thursday.

State wrestling
Prep
Caledonia/Houston falls in Class A state championship to Jackson County Central
The Warriors knew they had a tall task entering the program's first state championship since 1984 against the defending Class A state champs, but still battled hard en route to a state runner-up finish.
March 02, 2023 09:39 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten

But it was Ginther that had the last laugh, securing the escape and then a late takedown for the 6-4 win to send himself into the finals.

That's where, Ginther secured a late takedown with seconds left in the second period to go up 2-1. A quick escape after starting on bottom, made it 3-1. From there, that was all she wrote as Ginther was just simply too quick Gruchow.

It had Section 1A buzzing.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Shout out to Tucker Ginther," fellow state champion and Dover-Eyota senior Brodie Kellen said. "Section 1A winning three titles back-to-back-to-back on one mat like that. It's really cool."

Individual State Wrestling Championships
Prep
Dover-Eyota's Kellen and Gust complete childhood dream, go out on top together
Both Kellen and Gust -- good friends and longtime grappling partners -- had talked about winning state titles together since the fourth or fifth grade, they made that dream a reality.
March 04, 2023 11:47 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten

Ginther, meanwhile is still waiting for someone to wake him up from this dream he's suddenly immersed in.

"This a childhood dream come true," Ginther said. "This is crazy. Like, I never thought, you know, you can think about it but to actually do it. It's a whole different thing. I mean, sitting here right now talking to you. I never thought I'd ever been in this situation. This is truly a dream come true."

Also Read
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Prep
Dover-Eyota's Kellen and Gust complete childhood dream, go out on top together
Both Kellen and Gust -- good friends and longtime grappling partners -- had talked about winning state titles together since the fourth or fifth grade, they made that dream a reality.
March 04, 2023 11:47 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Prep
Photos: Individual State Wrestling Championships on March 4, 2023
Area wrestlers competed in the Individual State Wrestling Championships on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
March 04, 2023 11:30 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Prep
10 months after suffering broken neck, Chatfield's Kail Schott a state champion
The Chatfield junior shocked the Xcel Energy crowd with a win by sudden victory. He and Javier Berg gave Chatfield its first ever two state champions at one state tournament.
March 04, 2023 10:57 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten

Alex VandenHouten
By Alex VandenHouten
Alex VandenHouten has been a sports reporter at the Post Bulletin since Sept. 2021. He loves to go hiking, biking, snowshoeing and just simply being outdoors with his wife Olivia. Readers can reach Alex at avandenhouten@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
austin packers logo
Prep
Austin girls are back in Section 1AAA championship game
March 04, 2023 11:51 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Stewartville Tigers logo
Prep
Stewartville girls one win away from first state tourney
March 04, 2023 11:19 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Hayfield, Grand Meadow Section 1A Championship girls basketball
Prep
Section 1AAAA, 1AAA, 1AA, 1A girls basketball pairings
March 04, 2023 10:28 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
GRIZZ.CELEBRATE.jpg
Oh, four-peat's sake: Familiar faces help Rochester Grizzlies lock up another division championship
March 05, 2023 12:29 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Prep
Kasson-Mantorville senior Cole Glazier captures elusive state title
March 04, 2023 10:00 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Mayo Spartans Logo
Prep
Tough first half ends Mayo girls' basketball season
March 04, 2023 09:59 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Alonso Montori celebrates.jpg
Prep
Class AA boys swimming/diving: Rochester has two individuals, one relay team earn All-State honors
March 04, 2023 09:56 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck