Caledonia knocks off top-seeded Zumbrota-Mazeppa in a five-set thriller

ROCHESTER — Logan Koepke saw plenty of tired faces as she looked around the Caledonia volleyball team's huddle during the fourth timeout of the fifth set.

The No. 4 seeded Warriors and No. 1 Zumbrota-Mazeppa had just traded haymakers for the past 2 1/2 hours, and now Caledonia had match point up one.

Despite the red faces and heavy breathing, there was no doubt in Koepke's mind that the Warriors weren't going to finish it off.

"Just had to keep the attitudes up," Koepke said. "We always talk about not getting down on ourselves or staying up and in it. I didn't see anyone down, that's when I knew."

The Warriors found that extra gear, pulling off the upset over Z-M in a five-set thriller 20-25, 25-23, 21-25, 25-18, 16-14 in a Section 1AA semifinal on Thursday at the Rochester Civic Center.

Caledonia (19-12) now moves on to the Section 1AA championship where it will go for the program's third section title and first since 2016 against the winner of Cannon Falls/Chatfield at Noon on Saturday. Z-M's season ends at 25-5.

"Super huge congrats to Zumbrota-Mazeppa," Caledonia coach Scott Koepke said. "Fabulous team. Great players, great coach. Someone had to win and someone had to lose. We had some stretches there where we had to hang pretty tough."

Z-M — ranked No. 2 in Class AA — had those stretches where it looked like it was going to pull away, but the long front line of the Warriors refused to let it happen.

Sienna Augedahl, Braelyn Lange, Logan Koepke and Liv Myhre were forces up front all night long, making life tough on the sound Z-M offensive attack. Those four combined to record an eye-popping 16.5 blocks.

"They're a great blocking team," Z-M coach Lisa Nelson said. "Very defensive-oriented. They were switching things up, so we'd switch things. They just won the battle tonight."

One of those adjustments made the by the Warriors was shading their block to the right to take away the power Rylee Nelson.

The Seton Hall University commit was bellowing home kills in the first and second set with her left arm acting more like a jolt of thunder.

Yet, she found herself hitting into more blocks in set No. 2 and the Warriors seized on the momentum to take the second set 25-23 after falling in set No. 1 20-25.

But in the third set is when Nelson became more of the facilitator.

Nelson showed soft hands, setting to her teammates like Melanie Resch, Megan Schoenfeder and Lilly Merhkens, who were taking advantage of the open space.

It seemed the Cougars had found their groove, as they controlled the third set.

"That's what we needed," Lisa Nelson said. "Get those passes going. That's what had gotten us this far, having so many distributors."

But Caledonia just simply refused to go away.

A lot of that was because of Logan Koepke.

She was seemingly all over the court, blocking shots, digging out kills and delivering emphatic kills when necessary.

She finished with 21 digs, 16 kills, and 4 blocks

"She's just a super smart hitter," Lisa Nelson said. "She can hit over the block, around the block. She's got so many different roles too. Super smart."

She wasn't the only one.

Paige Klug finished with 14 kills, while Jovial King tallied 39 assists to pace an offense that truly came alive to take the fourth set 25-18.

It set up a fifth set that emulated the first four.

The two sides knocked each other down plenty — each holding a three-point lead at one point — before picking each other up.

But in the end it was the length of the Warriors that proved to be too much as the Cougars just simply ran out of gas.

"I tried to tell the girls, if you are going to go down, mine as well go down to the wire against Caledonia," Lisa Nelson said. "They are a great team. Underrated."

The Warriors will now go for their first state appearance since 2016 on Saturday.

"We have a short turnaround now, but we will be ready," Scott Koepke said.