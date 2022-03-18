Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 17
Caledonia nips P-E-M in triple overtime in thrilling Section 1AA title game

No. 1 Caledonia slipped past No. 2 P-E-M 72-61 in three overtimes in the Section 1AA boys basketball championship game on Thursday.

Caledonia, Plainview-Elgin-Millville boys basketball Section 1AA Championship
Caledonia's Eli King dunks the ball in triple overtime during the Section 1AA boys basketball championship game against Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota. Caledonia defeated Plainview-Elgin-Millville 72-61 and King had 30 points and 13 rebounds.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
March 17, 2022 11:05 PM
This article will be updated later tonight with additional information and quotes.

It was an instant classic. And for Caledonia, the thrill of winning was pure joy. But for Plainview-Elgin-Millville, the agony of losing was devastating.

In a battle of two of the better Class AA teams in the state, top-ranked Caledonia pulled out a improbable heart-stopping 72-61 win in triple overtime against P-E-M, ranked No. 4 in the state, in the Section 1AA boys basketball championship game on Thursday at Mayo Civic Arena.

"It was probably the most fun game I've played in for sure," said Caledonia senior Eli King, who finished with 30 points and 13 rebounds

The game had more twists and turns then a suspense novel. P-E-M (28-2), the No. 2 section seed, led by 13 in the first half and still led by six with just 22 seconds to play. But King, a 6-foot-3 guard bound for Iowa State, took over with a three-point play and a steal and hoop with 15.7 and 13.0 seconds left to cut P-E-M's lead to 54-53.

Caledonia, Plainview-Elgin-Millville boys basketball Section 1AA Championship
Caledonia players, including Eli King, left, and Ja'Shon Simpson (14) celebrate after defeating Plainview-Elgin-Millville 72-61 in triple overtime during in the Section 1AA boys basketball championship game Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minn.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Aeron Stevens, who led P-E-M with 27 points and 12 rebounds, hit a free throw with 11.4 seconds left, but King then completed Caledonia's rally with a hoop with 2.7 seconds left to tie the game and send it to the first overtime.

Caledonia had two shots at the end of the first overtime to win the game, but both spun out.

The Warriors (27-1) led late in the second OT before P-E-M's Connor McGuire tied the game with two clutch free throws with 7.3 second left.

The third OT was all Caledonia as the Warriors went on an 11-0 run to defeat the worn out Bulldogs. King sealed the win, and the Warriors' third straight section title, with a steal and a dunk late in the third extra session.

"It's a hurting locker room right now, we're all hurting," P-E-M coach Jason Herber said. "That's part of life, the hurt, but we're going to look back at this in a week or two and realize what a season it was."

Caledonia 72, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 61, 3 OT
No. 2 PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE (61)
Baylor Hagen 2 P; Baden Fenton 13 P, 3 3-PT; Connor McGuire 7 P, 1 3-PT; Aeron Stevens 27 P, 12 R, 4 3-PT; Peyton Schumacher 4 P; Kaiden Peters 8 P, 7 R, 1 3-PT; John Evers 4 R.
No. 1 CALEDONIA (72)
Eli King 30 P, 13 R, 2 3-PT; Lewis Doyle 3 P, 1 3-PT; Jackson Koepke 11 P, 2 3-PT; Austin Meyer 2 P; Ja’shon Simpson 14 P, 6 R; Brett Schultz 4 P; Thane Meiners 8 P.
Halftime: PEM 32, CAL 26. Regulation: Tied at 55. First OT: Tied at 57. Second OT: Tied at 61.
Free throws: PEM 11-17, CAL 21-24. Field goals: PEM 21-47, CAL 22-54.
Three-point goals: PEM 9, CAL 5. Rebounds: PEM 34, CAL 31. Turnovers: PEM 21, CAL 14.

Jasper Hedin dribbles the ball.jpg
Prep
Big Nine rivals Austin, Winona square off in Section 1AAA title game
Defense and rebounding could be a big factor in the Section 1AAA boys basketball title game between No. 1 Austin and No. 3 Winona
March 17, 2022 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Section 1A basketball
Prep
No. 1-ranked teams in state playing in Section 1A and 1AA title games
Hayfield is ranked No. 1 in the state in Class A in boys basketball and Caledonia is No. 1 in AA, but they could face stiff competition in the Section 1 title games on Thursday.
March 16, 2022 04:03 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Madsen erupt photo.jpg
College
Mason Madsen to transfer from Cincinnati
2020 Mayo High School grad Mason Madsen has played men's basketball for the past two years at Cincinnati, but he plans to transfer. His twin brother plays at Utah.
March 16, 2022 04:01 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
