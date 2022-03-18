Caledonia nips P-E-M in triple overtime in thrilling Section 1AA title game

This article will be updated later tonight with additional information and quotes.

It was an instant classic. And for Caledonia, the thrill of winning was pure joy. But for Plainview-Elgin-Millville, the agony of losing was devastating.

In a battle of two of the better Class AA teams in the state, top-ranked Caledonia pulled out a improbable heart-stopping 72-61 win in triple overtime against P-E-M, ranked No. 4 in the state, in the Section 1AA boys basketball championship game on Thursday at Mayo Civic Arena.

"It was probably the most fun game I've played in for sure," said Caledonia senior Eli King, who finished with 30 points and 13 rebounds

The game had more twists and turns then a suspense novel. P-E-M (28-2), the No. 2 section seed, led by 13 in the first half and still led by six with just 22 seconds to play. But King, a 6-foot-3 guard bound for Iowa State, took over with a three-point play and a steal and hoop with 15.7 and 13.0 seconds left to cut P-E-M's lead to 54-53.

ADVERTISEMENT

Caledonia players, including Eli King, left, and Ja'Shon Simpson (14) celebrate after defeating Plainview-Elgin-Millville 72-61 in triple overtime during in the Section 1AA boys basketball championship game Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minn. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Aeron Stevens, who led P-E-M with 27 points and 12 rebounds, hit a free throw with 11.4 seconds left, but King then completed Caledonia's rally with a hoop with 2.7 seconds left to tie the game and send it to the first overtime.

Caledonia had two shots at the end of the first overtime to win the game, but both spun out.

The Warriors (27-1) led late in the second OT before P-E-M's Connor McGuire tied the game with two clutch free throws with 7.3 second left.

The third OT was all Caledonia as the Warriors went on an 11-0 run to defeat the worn out Bulldogs. King sealed the win, and the Warriors' third straight section title, with a steal and a dunk late in the third extra session.

"It's a hurting locker room right now, we're all hurting," P-E-M coach Jason Herber said. "That's part of life, the hurt, but we're going to look back at this in a week or two and realize what a season it was."

Caledonia 72, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 61, 3 OT

No. 2 PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE (61)

Baylor Hagen 2 P; Baden Fenton 13 P, 3 3-PT; Connor McGuire 7 P, 1 3-PT; Aeron Stevens 27 P, 12 R, 4 3-PT; Peyton Schumacher 4 P; Kaiden Peters 8 P, 7 R, 1 3-PT; John Evers 4 R.

No. 1 CALEDONIA (72)

Eli King 30 P, 13 R, 2 3-PT; Lewis Doyle 3 P, 1 3-PT; Jackson Koepke 11 P, 2 3-PT; Austin Meyer 2 P; Ja’shon Simpson 14 P, 6 R; Brett Schultz 4 P; Thane Meiners 8 P.

Halftime: PEM 32, CAL 26. Regulation: Tied at 55. First OT: Tied at 57. Second OT: Tied at 61.

Free throws: PEM 11-17, CAL 21-24. Field goals: PEM 21-47, CAL 22-54.

Three-point goals: PEM 9, CAL 5. Rebounds: PEM 34, CAL 31. Turnovers: PEM 21, CAL 14.