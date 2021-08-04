Caledonia star Eli King will forgo football season

Caledonia’s Eli King, considered by many to be the top football player in Minnesota, will not play that sport this season for the Warriors.

Caledonia coach Carl Fruechte confirmed that today, though he had no further comment.

Brad King, Eli’s father and the head boys basketball coach at Caledonia, also confirmed in a text message to the Post Bulletin that Eli will sit out the football season. He made reference to Eli having verbally committed to play basketball at Iowa State.

Eli, who made that commitment in late April, is a four-star basketball recruit and a top-120 recruit nationally.

In football, he had received scholarship offers from Notre Dame, Minnesota, Penn State, Nebraska, Iowa, Stanford and Missouri, among other elite programs.

“(Eli) is forgoing his senior year of football for many reasons, the main one being to better prepare for playing basketball at Iowa State,” Brad King wrote.

Eli is coming off a knee injury that was incurred in the opening game of Caledonia’s football season a year ago. King, playing quarterback, didn’t consider the injury serious at the time and played through it the rest of the Warriors’ season which ended after just three games due to COVID 19 concerns.

King began to feel more discomfort with the knee just as the basketball season was starting. He then visited a doctor who discovered that King had torn his meniscus. Surgery immediately followed, resulting in King missing the entire basketball season. It was a particularly tough one to miss, with Caledonia making it all the way to the Class AA state championship game, where it was nipped by Waseca.

With King returning to the lineup, Caledonia will be favored to win the Class AA state basketball crown in 2021-22.

King, a high-flying 6-foot-3, 185-pound incoming senior, resumed basketball activities this summer. Prior to saying yes to Iowa State, he had basketball scholarship offers from Iowa, Marquette, Stanford and Minnesota, among others.

In football, King was an electric receiver until being switched to quarterback as a junior. When that switch came, he became the third of three King brothers to play quarterback for Caledonia, all of them stars — first Owen, then Noah, then Eli.

There had been six straight years of a King being Caledonia’s quarterback, a streak which will now end. Caledonia owns the most successful football program in the country, the Warriors having won a nation-leading 71 straight games, including five straight state championships. There was no state tournament last year due to COVID 19.

Owen and Noah have both gone on to play basketball in college, as will Eli. Many considered Owen a potentially big-time Division I quarterback in football, though he chose basketball instead, signing to play at South Dakota State before transferring to Winona State last year.

Noah King was a freshman this past year at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.