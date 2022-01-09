Caledonia turns up the heat on Byron in second half

BYRON — Caledonia looked like it was playing a game of cat and mouse with Byron in boys basketball on Saturday night.

The visiting Warriors toyed with the physical Byron squad and held a 34-27 lead at the break. But over the final 18 minutes, unbeaten Caledonia turned up the heat and pulled away for an 80-64 victory as part of the Rochester Hoops Challenge.

“We made an adjustment to what we were going to do defensively and they executed it perfectly,” Caledonia coach Brad King said. “It fits us, we don’t have a whole bunch of size, but we have a lot of guys who can run around.”

The Warriors defense forced Byron into 12 turnovers in the second half. The tough defense helped Caledonia get transition baskets on offense. Plus the Warriors started to get more aggressive on the offensive end.

“They came out and ramped up the pressure in the second half and we just did not respond well and made some poor decisions,” Byron coach Kyle Finney said. “And obviously they got on a run and got some leak outs and easy buckets.”

Caledonia senior standout Eli King had a huge second half. After scoring nine points the first half, King was dominating in the second half as he made 8 of 9 shots from the floor and scored 19 points. He finished with a game-high 28 points.

“I think in the first half, me and a couple other guys settled for more jumpers than we needed to,” Eli King said. “I think in the second half we all kind of wanted to get to the rim a little more.”

Caledonia scored on 11 of its first 13 possessions in the second half and quickly opened up a 20-point lead. The Warriors made a sizzling 20 of 31 shots from the floor in the final half.

“Eli is so hard to control on the perimeter,” Finney said. “We kind of denied him the three, but he can get to the hole. We pinched in but then he made some great decisions on his passes.”

King not only got to the basket in the second half, he also had a couple of stellar passes. At one point the 6-foot-3 King, who has committed to play at Iowa State, had a dunk and then 6-3 Byron power forward Jaxon Marine had a put-back dunk at the other end of the court.

“The way that they rebound is special and the way they feed the post is special,” Brad King said of Byron. “Twenty-three (Marine) did a heck of a job. … They’re a big team, a strong team. They’re going to be a hard team for people to handle, that’s for sure.”

Marine led Byron with 20 points while Trent DeCook scored 14 and James Durst added 10.

Jackson Koepke knocked down four 3-pointers, two in each half, and tallied 23 points for Caledonia. His final 3-pointer game the Warriors a 69-44 in the second half.

The win moves the unbeaten Warriors to 8-0 and they are ranked third in the state in Class AA. Caledonia was the Class AA state runner-up a year ago.

Byron is coming off a Section 1AAA title a year ago and is now 8-4. The Bears, like Caledonia, figure to be in the hunt for a section title again this season. Byron faces another tough challenge on Tuesday against Hiawatha Valley League and Section 1AAA rival Kasson-Mantorville.

“You always want to be tested on a nightly basis,” Finney said. “We talk about the season being a marathon. It was a tough mile for us (against Caledonia), but it’s all about how we’re going to respond because a game like this is going to make us stronger for the section playoffs.”

Caledonia 80, Byron 64

CALEDONIA (80)

Chris Peiper 10 P; Eli King 28 P, 6 R, 1 3-PT; Lewis Doyle 4 P; Kyle Bechtel 2 P; Jackson Koepke 23 P, 7 R, 4 3-PT; Austin Meyer 2 P; Ja’shon Simpson 9 P, 1 3-PT; Thane Meiners 2 P.

BYRON (64)

Caden Christenson 2 P; Reid Bielen 6 P, 2 3-PT; Dom Cartney 2 P; Trent DeCook 14 P, 1 3-PT; James Durst 10 P; Jaxon Marine 20 P, 8 R; Nick Netzke 6 P; Max Dearborn 4 P, 6 R.

Halftime: CAL 34, BYR 27.

Free throws: CAL 8-10, BYR 3-6.

Three-point goals: CAL 6, BYR 3. Field goals: CAL 33-67, BYR 29-64.

Rebounds: CAL 31, BYR 37. Turnovers: CAL 12, BYR 18.

Eli King with three-point off a steal. Caledonia opens 49-33 lead over Byron with 14:06 left. pic.twitter.com/ra3a9oZAGf — Guy N. Limbeck (@PBglimbeck) January 9, 2022