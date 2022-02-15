SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

Caledonia's King among top 10 candidates for Mr. Basketball

Eli King, a senior guard at Caledonia, is one of the 10 finalists for Minnesota's annual Mr. Basketball award.

Caledonia, PEM boys basketball
Caledonia's Eli King finishes a slam dunk during the Warriors' 71-43 victory over Plainview-Elgin-Millville Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 at Caledonia High School. King is among the top 10 candidates still in the running for the annual Mr. Basketball award in Minnesota.
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin file photo
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
February 14, 2022 06:03 PM
Share

Caledonia's Eli King is still in the running for Mr. Basketball in Minnesota for 2022.

The award goes annually to the top male high school basketball player in the state. On Monday, King was named as one of the Top 10 candidates for the award.

King is a 6-foot-3 highly athletic guard who has committed to play college basketball at Division I Iowa State. He is averaging about 18 points per game this season and is also an elite defender.

King missed his entire junior season due to a knee injury. He has returned in full force this season, however, and helped powerful Caledonia roll to a 20-1 record. The Warriors are ranked No. 1 in the state in Class AA. Even with the loss of King last season, Caledonia finished as the Class AA state runner-up to Waseca.

eli-king-2022-mug.jpg
Eli King

The other nine seniors in the running for Mr. Basketball are Prince Aligbe of Minnehaha Academy, Carter Bjerke of Wayzata, Kendall Blue of East Ridge, Braeden Carrington of Park Center, Alonzo Dodd of South St. Paul, Tre Holloman of Cretin-Derham Hall, Jackson Loge of Morris Area, Pharrel Payne of Park of Cottage Grove and Demarion Watson of Totino-Grace.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Final Five will be announced the week of March 7. The winner of the 2022 Mr. Basketball award will be named following the state tournaments in March.

Minnehaha Academy has had a player win the award the last two years, Chet Holgrem in 2021 and Jalen Suggs in 2020. Matthew Hurt of Rochester John Marshall was the 2019 winner.

Read more from Guy
carter-duxbury-mug1.png
College
Chatfield's Duxbury named All-American in football
Carter Duxbury, a linebacker for the Winona State football team, has been named an NCAA Division II All-American for the 2021 season.
February 14, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Kasson-Mantorville, Winona boys basketball
Exclusive
Prep
Kasson-Mantorville's "hoop head" Holecek taking his game to next level
Kasson-Mantorville senior guard Camden Holecek has worked hard on his basketball game over the past year and his scoring average has jumped more than six points per game.
February 11, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Eric Butorac.jpg
Pro
Eric Butorac named director of professional tennis tournament
Rochester native Eric Butorac will run the Western & Southern Open which is held in August while Zumbrota native Gus Bradley has been hired as the defensive coordinator of the Indianapolis Colts.
February 08, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Load More

What to read next
120921-LOURDES-KASSON-MANTORVILLE-BASKETBALL-0637.jpg
Prep
High School Girls Basketball Focus: Kasson-Mantorville wins a big one
The Kasson-Mantorville girls basketball team notched a head-turning win last week, beating juggernaut Goodhue.
February 14, 2022 10:45 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
9e10c9ff4762bc130ab20aaf2df9a075.jpg
Prep
Kasson-Mantorville volleyball coach Adam VanOort walks away — for now
Adam VanOort was a hugely successful head volleyball coach at Kasson-Mantorville the past eight seasons. Late this past week, VanOort announced he is stepping down.
February 13, 2022 12:45 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Hockey graphic
Prep
Saturday's Boys Hockey: Fantastic finishes at Graham Arena for Century, Lourdes
A roundup of Saturday's boys hockey games.
February 12, 2022 11:57 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Swimming Results Scores graphic
Prep
Century wins Big Nine Conference boys swimming and diving championship for the seventh time in 12 years
A scoreboard of boys swimming and diving results.
February 12, 2022 10:59 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports