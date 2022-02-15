Caledonia's King among top 10 candidates for Mr. Basketball

Caledonia's Eli King is still in the running for Mr. Basketball in Minnesota for 2022.

The award goes annually to the top male high school basketball player in the state. On Monday, King was named as one of the Top 10 candidates for the award.

King is a 6-foot-3 highly athletic guard who has committed to play college basketball at Division I Iowa State. He is averaging about 18 points per game this season and is also an elite defender.

King missed his entire junior season due to a knee injury. He has returned in full force this season, however, and helped powerful Caledonia roll to a 20-1 record. The Warriors are ranked No. 1 in the state in Class AA. Even with the loss of King last season, Caledonia finished as the Class AA state runner-up to Waseca.

Eli King

The other nine seniors in the running for Mr. Basketball are Prince Aligbe of Minnehaha Academy, Carter Bjerke of Wayzata, Kendall Blue of East Ridge, Braeden Carrington of Park Center, Alonzo Dodd of South St. Paul, Tre Holloman of Cretin-Derham Hall, Jackson Loge of Morris Area, Pharrel Payne of Park of Cottage Grove and Demarion Watson of Totino-Grace.

The Final Five will be announced the week of March 7. The winner of the 2022 Mr. Basketball award will be named following the state tournaments in March.

Minnehaha Academy has had a player win the award the last two years, Chet Holgrem in 2021 and Jalen Suggs in 2020. Matthew Hurt of Rochester John Marshall was the 2019 winner.