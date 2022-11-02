Can Kasson-Mantorville do anything about Tigers' ever-increasing roar?

The season-long goal for Stewartville football coach Garrett Mueller has been that his team get better every week.

To the chagrin of every team the Tigers have played this season, that seems to have happened. The result has been No. 1-ranked Stewartville going from very good to seemingly unbeatable.

Kasson-Mantorville will get a chance to change that trajectory on Friday, when the teams meet for the second time this season. The matchup is at 7 p.m. in the Section 1AAAA championship at Mayo High School.

K-M enters as the tournament’s No. 2 seed and 7-2 overall. Stewartville is 9-0, seeded first and the owner of these staggering numbers: The Tigers are outscoring their opponents by an average of 52-4. When it last played K-M on Oct. 7, Stewartville won 31-10. That three-touchdown difference represents easily its closest margin of victory all season.

Yep, it’s been quite a year for the Tigers.

“We’ve just continued to maintain our energy and focus,” said Mueller, whose team is coming off an eye-popping 56-0 win over Byron in the section semifinals. “We just keep trying to do the things that got us to where we are now. Our process stays the same, to not worry about outcomes or results but to do all the little things really well.”

Mueller and the Tigers have sure made a believer out of K-M coach Swanson. It’s their skill players along with great offensive and defensive lines that stick out.

Kasson-Mantorville huddles before a Section 1AAAA semifinal football game against Winona on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Kasson-Mantorville High School in Kasson. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

“When you have a running back (Stewartville’s Owen Sikkink) averaging double figures per carry (94 carries, 921 yards, 19 touchdowns), with 20 some catches and 15 yards a reception (25 receptions, 421 yards, 7 touchdowns), that is tough,” Swanson said. “And when you have a quarterback (Ayden Helder) completing 67 percent of his passes (87-for-121, 1,296 yards and 22 touchdowns), that is really good (Helder went 10 for 10 passing against Byron for 111 yards and two touchdowns in the section semifinals). They know their system and their coaches do a great job. Then on defense they are very aggressive. We have to find a way to exploit that.”

While Stewartville enters with loads of confidence, the same is also true of Kasson-Mantorville. The KoMets are coming off a pair of impressive wins, 28-21 over Owatonna in a sea-saw affair, and 29-5 over Winona.

The latter was another big game for K-M fullback Broc Barwald. The 6-1, 190-pound Barwald, who Mueller describes as a “stud,” ran for 178 yards on just 11 carries against the Winhawks. He’s run for more than 1,300 yards on the season and certainly been the KoMets’ biggest weapon.

“He is the prototype fullback for this option system,” Swanson said. “He always goes forward. He took quite a pounding the first few weeks, but lately he’s had a lot of big plays.”

In the teams’ last meeting, Sikkink rushed for 104 yards and Helder passed for 165 yards and two touchdowns. K-M got 84 rushing yards from Barwald and quarterback Kyle Nelson went 5-for-7 for 52 yards.

Stewartville is trying to get to state for the first time since 2015.

The Tigers thought they’d get there last year but were upset in the first round by Byron thanks to a stunning Bears comeback.

K-M was last year’s Section 1AAAA champion and finished as a state runnerup, but has had to replace many of those players.

Swanson can’t wait to take another shot at Stewartville, the state’s No. 1-ranked team.

“We’re happy to have the opportunity,” he said. “If you’re a competitor, you want this. Last time, they beat us pretty good. They took it to us. But when you’re a competitor you want the chance to play them again.”

On Friday, they’ll get it.