Can O'Neil dominate Deer Creek again at the Fall Jamboree?

Dozens of USRA Modifieds drivers will pack the pits at Deer Creek Speedway this weekend.

One of them will do so with a little more confidence than the others. And he's one who's making a longer haul than most of the others.

Jake O'Neil, from Tucson, Arizona, has dominated recent United States Modified Touring Series races at Deer Creek, near Spring Valley.

He'll hope to keep that hot streak going this weekend at the 23rd annual Featherlite Fall Jamboree, the three-day, season-ending event at Deer Creek.

Jake O'Neil

Going back in time approximately 55 weeks, O'Neil won the 2020 USMTS Labor Day Duel at Deer Creek. Three weeks later he returned to the track and swept the USRA Modifieds division at the Fall Jamboree, which was shortened to two nights last year instead of the usual three, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

O'Neil returned to his winning ways two-plus weeks ago at Deer Creek, taking home the $10,000 winner's check on Sept. 4, winning the Fastrac 40 at the 3/8-mile high-banked oval. He currently sits second in the USMTS national championship points standings (51 points behind leader Dereck Ramirez) and will be among the favorites to win the A Main one, two or all three nights at this weekend's Jamboree.

After winning at Deer Creek earlier this month, O'Neil told track announcer Todd Narveson he loves to race at the track because of its multiple racing grooves, though a week of inclement weather leading up to that race made those grooves bumpy and bouncy in spots.

“I really do,” O’Neil said after winning the A Main on Sept. 4, when Narveson asked if he loves Deer Creek. “It’s not often you see it with characteristics like this. It's tricky enough as it is and then you put that in there it's hard to get around this place. The only thing I could do is not slow down ... luckily it paid off for us."

This weekend's Jamboree will feature three nights of racing, but only the Friday and Saturday night shows will count toward the USMTS points standings. O'Neil could use the shows to gain on Ramirez, or Ramirez could pull away, depending on how things fall for both drivers on Friday and Saturday.

"It's pretty cool when it goes like that," O'Neil said after winning at Deer Creek earlier this month. "... I'm just glad to be up here. If we win races it'll come, if not, I'm just happy to be here."

A pair of local drivers also sit in the top 10 in the USMTS national points standings. Chatfield's Lucas Schott, a two-time USRA Modifieds national champion, is in fifth place, while Rochester's Dustin Sorensen sits seventh. A top-10 finish in the national standings would guarantee either or both drivers a piece of the more than $300,000 that has been earmarked to be divided among the top 10 finishers this season.

Jamboree Details

Deer Creek Speedway near Spring Valley will host the 23rd annual United States Modified Touring Series Fall Jamboree this weekend, beginning Thursday and running through Saturday. Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott



• MONEY, MONEY, MONEY, MONEY: This year's Jamboree will include both the USRA B-Modifieds and the USMTS A-Modifieds. Thursday's show will feature a $3,000-to-win USMTS A Main, while Friday's show will conclude with a $5,000-to-win A Main and Saturday's Jamboree finale will be a $10,000-to-win USMTS A Main. Saturday's show will also include a 30-car, $2,000-to-win non-qualifiers feature.

• B-MODS RACING FOR BIG DOUGH, TOO: Again this year, USRA B-Mods will race all three nights, for $750-, $1,000- and $1,200-to-win features, Thursday through Saturday, respectively. Deer Creek track champion Jim Chisholm won the B-Mods Jamboree last fall.

• HISTORY AT 'THE CREEK': This week's races will be the 116th and 117th USMTS A Mains contested at Deer Creek. O'Neil is one of just 10 drivers with four or more USMTS feature wins at the track. Oklahoman Jason Hughes has a series-best 14 wins at Deer Creek.

• GATE TIMES: Pit gates open at 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday, with the grandstand set to open at 5 p.m. and racing to begin at 7 p.m. On Saturday, pit gates will open at 2 p.m., the grandstand at 4 p.m. and racing will begin at 6 p.m.

• TICKETS, PIT PASSES: General admission adult tickets are $20 on Thursday, $25 Friday and $30 Saturday. For children ages 12 and under, tickets are $5 Thursday and $10 Friday and Saturday. Pit passes are $35 Thursday and $40 Friday and Saturday. Tickets for children ages 6-15 are $25 Thursday and $30 Friday and Saturday. Children ages 5 and under are admitted for free.

• WATCH FROM HOME: All USMTS races this season can be streamed on RacinDirt.TV .