Cannon Falls blocks Z-M to earn first state berth in volleyball

The Cannon Falls volleyball program accomplished a first in program history on Saturday and the Bombers literally blocked Zumbrota-Mazeppa in the process.

Aided by an added class in volleyball this season, the Bombers earned their first state berth in program history as they swept Zumbrota-Mazeppa 25-23, 25-9, 25-13 in the Section 1AA championship match on Saturday at Mayo Civic Center.

“I can’t even express the words,” Cannon Falls coach Melissa Huseth said. “These girls set goals … and they have just been crushing their goals. They knew that they had it in them to do this.”

“It feels so good, I’m so pumped,” Cannon Falls 6-foot-1 senior Halle Hustad said.

The Bombers were the No. 1 seed, but they avenged a regular-season loss to No. 2 Zumbrota-Mazeppa as the two teams are Hiawatha Valley League rivals.

“After losing to them at the beginning of the season, it feels pretty dang good to beat them,” 6-foot Cannon Falls sophomore Madison Burr said.

It was the play of Hustad and Burr at the net that sparked the Bombers. They not only combined for 28 kills — 15 by Burr and 13 by Hustad — but they also teamed up for a dozen blocks.

“We’ve been working on our blocks and we finally got it figured out,” Hustad said. “It was a little rocky at first.”

Hustad collected seven blocks while Burr had five. Burr was highly emotional during the match and often chest-bumped teammates after making a big play.

“It helps me stay up and it helps our team stay up,” Burr said. “So you gotta do what you gotta do”

Huseth said blocking has been Cannon Falls’ biggest improvement since the start of the season.

“We’ve really been working hard on it,” the coach said. “They know that they’re capable of it, but it just takes that mental preparation.”

The Bombers also made a rotation adjustment so Huseth and Burr were often in the front row at the same time.

“Keeping us together helps a lot with our front row," Burr said.

Z-M finished the match with 25 kills, three less than what Burr and Hustad combined to collect. The Bombers had 35 kills.

“They were the better team today, they won the ball at the net,” Z-M coach Lisa Nelson said.

The Cougars started hot in the first set as they jumped out to a 6-0 lead. But once the Bombers settled their nerves, they were tough to defend.

“We needed our communication and we finally started to figure that out,” Hustad said. “And we started to put the ball away and kept it going.”

“We’re definitely a team that falls down and then tends to pick back up when we need to most,” Burr said. “And we were definitely keeping our energy level up a lot.”

Nelson said the Cougars' inability to hold on in the first set proved to be the team's undoing.

“It might have taken a little bit out of our confidence,” she said. “It's all about finishing. We started (strong), we just didn’t finish.”

Z-M closes the season 25-7.

Cannon Falls (27-5) dropped just one set while wining four section matches.

“These girls just fight,” Huseth said. “They know they can do it, they just believe it from within that they can win a match.”

Depending on the seedings, Cannon Falls will play in the Class AA state quarterfinals next Thursday at either 9 or 11 a.m. at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

“We just have to keep our communication going and play as a team,” Hustad said.

Cannon Falls 3, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 0

Zumbrota-Mazeppa#23#9#13

Cannon Falls#25#25#25

No. 2 Zumbrota-Mazeppa: Lola Wagner 2 assists, 7 digs, 1 ace; Cora Ohm 2 kills, 1 block; Megan Jasperson 3 digs, 1 ace; Torey Stencel 13 assists, 4 digs; Rylee Nelson 7 kills, 10 assists, 7 digs, 3 aces; Rianne Buck 1 dig; Addie Voxland 5 kills, 2 digs; Megan Schoenfelder 2 kills, 2 blocks; Natalie Dykes 4 kills, 2 digs, 3 blocks; Lilly Mehrkens 5 kills, 1 dig.

No. 1 Cannon Falls: Jaci Winchell 1 kill, 34 assists, 9 digs; Halle Hustad 13 kills, 1 dig, 7 blocks; Bree Robinson 13 digs; Lauren Johnson 4 kills, 3 digs; Kyra Schoenfelder 3 digs; Madison Burr 15 kills, 2 digs, 5 blocks; Elle Lind 2 kills, 4 blocks; Karsyn Winchell 1 kill, 14 digs, 4 blocks, 1 ace.

