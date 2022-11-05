'All gas, no brakes': Bombers speed past P-E-M, into Class AAA state tournament

ROCHESTER — All gas, no breaks.

And no doubt who the best team in Section 1AAA high school football is this season.

The Cannon Falls football team has had the same motto since the start of this season. They break down their pre-game huddle, their in-game huddles and their postgame huddles with the same phrase — All gas, no breaks.

They carried that to perfection on Friday night, rolling to a 50-6 victory against Plainview-Elgin-Millville in the Section 1AAA football championship game.

The victory lifts No. 5-ranked and second-seeded Cannon Falls (10-1) into the Class AAA state tournament for the first time since 2019. The Bombers will play a state quarterfinal game at 7 p.m. Thursday against Section 2AAA champion Watertown-Mayer, at Hastings High School.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We knew this was a possibility,” Bombers head coach Dan Meyers said of the lopsided final score. “We knew we’d been playing really well lately and I think over the last five games, we’re averaging between 50-60 points. (P-E-M) plays great defense, so to come out and score this many points against Plainview-Elgin-Millville, we’re really proud of the way we played, offensively and defensively.”

In typical Cannon Falls form, it threw just three passes in the game, used 11 different ball-carriers and had just one player — running back Logan Anderson-Rosebear — carry the ball more than eight times.

The Bombers’ unique run-heavy, misdirection-heavy offensive attack has been all but unstoppable this season. They matched their season average of 50 points per game — the second-best mark in the state in Class AAA — on Friday, scoring touchdowns on seven of their 11 possessions.

Cannon Falls' Colton Otto (4) rushes with the ball during the Section 1AAA championship football game against Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Rochester Regional Stadium. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Senior quarterback Colton Otto was the catalyst on both sides of the ball. He ran eight times for 74 yards and three touchdowns (2, 36 and 10 yards) and he recorded one of the Bombers’ five interceptions on defense. The Bombers also recovered two onside kicks — as they chose not to kick the ball deep to fourth-seeded P-E-M’s dangerous returner, Kaiden Peters.

“Our quarterback run game is a big part of this offense and it’s great to have a quarterback with that type of athleticism and speed and strength,” Meyers said.

Though he rarely needs more than the fingers on one of his hands to count the number of pass attempts he has in a game, Otto clearly is the conductor of the Bombers’ brilliant symphonic offense.

“He’s just a great kid,” Meyers said. “He’s been working hard in the weight room since he was in sixth grade. Every day he’s 100 percent committed. He also throws really well when we need him to. We wanted to throw a little bit just to keep their defense honest and keep them from committing too many people to the run.”

The Bombers also received two rushing TDs from Dylan Banks (41, 23 yards); Sam Shepersky (10 yards) and Colten Black (6 yards).

ADVERTISEMENT

The blowout victory was a far cry from the two teams regular-season matchup, which Cannon Falls won, but by just six points, 24-18, in Week 2.

“It’s just really hard to continue to battle against those guys,” P-E-M coach Kevin Lamb said. “When they’re playing with such intensity and playing so physically, it’s hard to keep the intensity and keep playing with the discipline to do your job every play.

“It’s just that offense and how they’ve improved over the course of the season.”

Cannon Falls' Logan Anderson-Rosebear is brought down by Plainview-Elgin-Millville's Kyler Lamb (11) and Kadin Pries (51) during the Section 1AAA championship football game Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Rochester Regional Stadium. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

The Bulldogs briefly gained some momentum going into halftime. With less than 30 seconds to go in the second quarter, and Cannon Falls looking like it might drive for more points, the Bulldogs forced a fumble that Kyler Lamb returned to the Bombers’ 4-yard line.

Kyler Lamb, the coach’s son, is one of P-E-M’s talented group of seniors, who helped the team to a state runner-up finish last year and a return trip to the section final this fall.

“The senior class certainly has a special place in my heart,” Kevin Lamb said. “My youngest son is in this senior class. He’s grown up with those guys and they’ve grown up with us, year-round, from summer baseball and youth basketball. To see them grow into the young men they are and to grow into the leaders they’ve become, it’s really pretty impressive.

“They’re going to have some great memories and I’ll have great memories of our time together.”

After P-E-M QB Alex Hinrichs was sacked on first down, he showed his poise on second down, firing a 13-yard TD pass to Peters to cut their deficit to 22-6 at halftime.

ADVERTISEMENT

P-E-M received the opening kickoff of the second half, with a chance to cut its deficit to one possession, but the Bombers’ defense tightened up and forced a punt.

Nine plays and 46 yards later, the Bombers were back in the end zone on a Shepersky run. They tacked on the two-point conversion and made the score 30-6. They never lost the momentum after that.

“They deserved every bit of it tonight,” Lamb said of the Bombers. “They made plays in crucial situations. They made contested catches when we were right there. It was definitely their night and I’m happy for them.”

The Bombers will now refocus for their first state tournament game in three years, on Thursday.

“We’ve just been focused on getting better and better and better every day at practice, since Day 1,” Meyers said of his team. “Early in the season, there are mistakes guys make, but we’ve done a great job of learning and cleaning up those mistakes. It’s a credit to our guys for putting in the work every single day at practice.

“Every time we play a game, we get into the film room and see what we can do better. If we win by 60 points, we’re still in there looking for stuff we can get better at.”

CANNON FALLS 50, P-E-M 6

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 0-6-0-0 — 6

Cannon Falls 8-14-16-12 — 50

FIRST QUARTER

CF — Dylan Banks 41 run (Kal Anderson run) 8:33.

SECOND QUARTER

CF — Colton Otto 2 run (D. Banks pass from Otto) 10:51.

CF — Otto 36 run (run failed) 7:56.

PEM — Kaiden Peters 13 pass from Alex Hinrichs (run failed) :05.

THIRD QUARTER

CF — Sam Shepersky 5 run (D. Banks run) 6:12.

CF — D. Banks 23 run (Jadan Winchell pass from Otto) 3:54.

FOURTH QUARTER

CF — Otto 10 run (kick failed) 11:53.

CF — Colten Black 6 run (kick failed) 7:25.

TEAM TOTALS

PEM — CF

First Downs 5 — 23

Total Net Yards 76 — 394

Rushes-Yards 17-54 — 57-368

Passing Yards 22 — 26

Comp.-att.-int. 3-13-5 — 1-3-0

Fumbles-lost 1-0 — 1-1

Penalties-yds. 2-21 — 0-0

Punts-avg. 1-24 —0-0

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing: PEM — Alex Hinrichs 4-28; Aaron Martinez 8-33; Kyler Lamb 2-1; Logan Dittrich 3-(minus-8). CF — Colton Otto 8-74, 3 TDs; Jonathan Banks 4-14; Sam Shepersky 4-10, 1 TD; Preston Schoenfelder 6-45; Logan Anderson-Rosebear 15-96; Dylan Banks 6-82, 2 TDs; Kal Anderson 8-26; Colten Black 3-22, 1 TD; Calvin Singewald 1-2; Landon Pagel 1-1; Jackson Ekstrom 1-(minus-3).

Passing: PEM — Hinrichs 3-13-5, 22 yards, 1 TD. CF — Otto 1-2-0, 26 yards; Jack Meyers 0-1-0, 0.

Receiving: PEM — Kaiden Peters 1-13, 1 TD; Brady Herber 2-9. CF — Talan Duden 1-26.