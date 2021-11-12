SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Cannon Falls breezes in state consolation round

No. 2-seeded Cannon Falls pounded unseeded Greenway 3-0 in the Class AA state volleyball tournament consolation semifinals Friday morning.

Cannon Falls Bombers logo
Cannon Falls Bombers
By Post Bulletin staff reports
November 12, 2021 01:12 PM
ST. PAUL — The Cannon Falls volleyball team showed it has plenty of fight left on Friday morning as it raced past Greenway 3-0 in the consolation round of the Class AA state volleyball tournament at Xcel Energy Center.

The No. 2-seeded Bombers, who were upset in five sets by Hawley on Thursday, gave unseeded Greenway little breathing room as they romped 25-23, 25-14, 25-13.

All-State senior Jaci Winchell led the way with 45 assists and five digs. Fellow All-State player Madison Burr had 21 kills and five digs, while Halle Hustad totaled 12 kills.

Cannon Falls now plays No. 1 seed Southwest Christian at 9 a.m. Saturday in the fifth-place match at Xcel Energy Center. Southwest Christian was also upset in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Cannon Falls moved to 28-6 overall.

Cannon Falls 3, Greenway 0

Greenway#23#14#13

Cannon Falls#25#25#25

Greenway: Lexi Hammer 21 assists, 6 digs; Ellie Vekich 10 digs; Kyra Williams 3 kills, 6 digs; Ava Johonson 3 kills, 1 ace; Emma Markovich 11 kills, 11 digs, 2 blocks; Bri Miller 7 kills, 3 assists, 1 ace; 5 digs.

Cannon Falls: Jaci Winchell 1 kill, 45 assists, 5 digs, 1 ace; Halle Hustad 12 kills, 3 digs, 1 block; Bree Robinson 13 digs, 1 ace; Lauren Johnson 5 kills, 5 digs, 2 aces; Kyra Schoenfelder 12 digs, 2 aces; Madison Burr 21 kills, 5 digs, 2 aces; Elle Lind 2 kills; Karsyn Winchell 6 kills, 3 digs, 1 ace.

