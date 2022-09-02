Cannon Falls' Burr headlines list of 10 southeastern Minnesota volleyball players to watch

Madison Burr, Cannon Falls

A 6-1 middle hitter with excellent leaping ability, few players in southeastern Minnesota hit with the ferocity of Burr. The junior middle hitter totaled 384 kills a year ago when she helped lead the Bombers to their first state volleyball tournament. Burr was named All-State as a sophomore.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Rylee Nelson (7) sets the ball during a Section 1AA quarterfinal match against Goodhue on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Andrew Link / Post Bulletin file photo

Rylee Nelson, Zumbrota-Mazeppa

Nelson is a big deal state-wide and recently committed to Division I program Seton Hall in South Orange, N.J. Nelson is one of the state’s most versatile players and showed that last year with 516 assists, 216 kills, 61 blocks and 50 aces. She was both a setter and a hitter.

Arianna Blohm, Stewartville

The 6-foot-1 senior is considered one of the top players in the state and has committed to Division I North Dakota State University. A middle hitter, Blohm suffered a back injury last season but is now going full tilt.

Byron’s Gabrielle Gartner (6) hits the ball during a girls volleyball game against Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Byron High School in Byron. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Gabrielle Gartner, Byron

Gartner is a great player playing on a great team, Byron ranked among the top five teams in the state. The senior middle blocker was All-State last year after recording 274 kills, 58 blocks and 196 digs. She goes from offense to defense in a hurry.

Mabel-Canton's Sophie Morken, right, hits the ball over the net during a Section 1A quarterfinal match against Hayfield on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Andrew Link / Post Bulletin file photo

Sophie Morken, Mabel-Canton

Morken was the Southeast Conference’s Player of the Year in 2021. She totaled 438 digs (third highest in program history) as well as 300 kills and 58 aces. Daughter of M-C head coach Lonnie Morken, Sophie knows what she’s doing on a volleyball court.

Mabel-Canton's Sahara Morken sets the ball during a Section 1A quarterfinal match against Hayfield on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Andrew Link / Post Bulletin file photo

Sahara Morken, Mabel-Canton

Sister of star Sophie Morken, the sophomore gives the Cougars a tremendous one-two punch. She set a school record last year with 1,039 assists in one season. She also had 252 digs and 62 aces.

Byron's Alexis Nelson (11) passes the ball during a volleyball match against Cannon Falls Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Byron. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

Alexis Nelson, Byron

The junior middle blocker was dominant last year with 202 kills, 233 digs and 43 blocks. Nelson has a complete game, also excellent on serve receive.

Caledonia’s Logan Koepke, left, and Sadie Treptow go up for a block during a Section 1AA girls volleyball playoff match against Zumbrota-Mazeppa Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at Mayo Civic Center in downtown Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Logan Koepke, Caledonia

The junior outside hitter does some of everything for the Warriors. Koepke totaled 311 kills, 357 digs and 42 ace serves last year.

Hayfield's Autumn Bjornson (8) and Reese Bauman (3) try to block a hit at the net during a Section 1A quarterfinal match against Mabel-Canton on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Andrew Link / Post Bulletin file photo

Reese Bauman, Hayfield

Bauman was all-Gopher Conference last year as a junior, getting it done at middle blocker. She put up big numbers, with 355 kills, 60 blocks and 102 digs.

Kenyon-Wanamingo’s Tessa Erlandson (3) hits the ball during a Section 1A semifinal volleyball match against Mabel-Canton on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at Mayo Civic Center. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Tessa Erlandson, Kenyon-Wanamingo

Erlandson brings it every day, which is why she was voted “Greatest Work Ethic and Determination” on her team. The senior outside hitter can also play, with 345 digs and 215 kills last season.

— Compiled by Pat Ruff • Post Bulletin

