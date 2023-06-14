Cannon Falls comes up short in Class AA state semifinals

ST. CLOUD — Mistakes proved to be very costly for the Cannon Falls baseball team in the Class AA state semifinals on Wednesday.

The No. 5 seed Bombers played No. 1 Esko tough with a berth in the state title game on the line. But walks and a couple of costly errors were Cannon Falls' downfall as Esko rallied to post a 7-2 victory.

All seven runs scored by Esko were unearned. Cannon Falls held a 2-0 lead after half an inning as Jack Meyers hit a two-run double.

Esko got a run in the third on a throwing error and wild pitch by left-hander Gavin Gray.

Cannon Falls then couldn't survive a fateful fourth inning. Esko had the bases loaded with two outs on two walks an a hit. The Bombers nearly got out of the inning, but an infield error scored two runs for a 3-2 Esko lead. Then after another walk, Isaak Sertich belted a grand slam to break the game open at 7-2.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It's tough but life has to move on,” Cannon Falls coach Bucky Lindow said. “Did anything happen in that game we'd like to have back? Of course. There's a couple things I'd like to have back, but you can't press rewind."

The Bombers (22-6) have been strong defensive all season, which made the semifinal loss even more frustrating to the team. They had just two errors, but both were costly.

“That's tournament baseball, you better go out and make a couple of defensive plays,” Lindow said.

Esko won the game and scored seven runs despite getting just three hits.

Esko pitcher Finn Furcht held the Bombers to just two hits and he struck out 12 in 6 1/3 innings. Meyers had both hits for the Bombers.

"He pitched really well," Lindow said. "There was a chance earlier where if I had done something differently we maybe could have gotten some pressure on him."

Cannon Falls was playing Fairmont in the third-place game later on Wednesday.

Esko moves to the Class AA state championship game on Friday at CHS Field in St. Paul.

ADVERTISEMENT

STATE SEMIFINALS

Esko 7, Cannon Falls 2

Cannon Falls#200#000#0#—#2#2#2

Esko#001#600#x#—#7#3#1

No. 5 Cannon Falls: Jack Meyers 2-for-3, 1 2B, 2 RBI; Ari Wells 1 R; Elliott Nelson 1 R. Pitchers: Gavin Gray (LP) 3 2/3 IP, 3 H, 7 R, 0 ER, 7 BB, 7 K; Ari Wells 2 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.

No. 4 Holy Family: Sam Haugen 1-for-3, 2 R; Isaak Sertich 1-for-3, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 1 R; Bobb Thornton 1-for-3, 1 2B, 1 R. Pitcher: Finn Furcht (WP) 6 1/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 12 K; Dylan Marciulionis 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.

No. 1 seed Esko tops No. 5 Cannon Falls 7-2 in Class AA baseball state semifinals. Cannon Falls will play for 3rd shortly. pic.twitter.com/Rz6826J88C — Guy N. Limbeck (@PBglimbeck) June 14, 2023