Sports Prep

Cannon Falls comes up short in Class AA state semifinals

No. 5 Cannon Falls falls to No. 1 Esko 7-2 in the Class AA baseball state semifinals on Wednesday as a couple of costly mistakes lead to seven unearned runs.

Minnesota State Class AA baseball
Cannon Falls head coach Bucky Lindow talks to Ethan Deutsch at third base against Holy Family Catholic during the Class AA state baseball tournament at Dick Putz Field on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in St. Cloud. The Bombers lost to Esko 7-2 in the state semifinals on Wednesday.
Clint Austin /Duluth News Tribune
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
Today at 5:25 PM

ST. CLOUD — Mistakes proved to be very costly for the Cannon Falls baseball team in the Class AA state semifinals on Wednesday.

The No. 5 seed Bombers played No. 1 Esko tough with a berth in the state title game on the line. But walks and a couple of costly errors were Cannon Falls' downfall as Esko rallied to post a 7-2 victory.

All seven runs scored by Esko were unearned. Cannon Falls held a 2-0 lead after half an inning as Jack Meyers hit a two-run double.

Esko got a run in the third on a throwing error and wild pitch by left-hander Gavin Gray.

Cannon Falls then couldn't survive a fateful fourth inning. Esko had the bases loaded with two outs on two walks an a hit. The Bombers nearly got out of the inning, but an infield error scored two runs for a 3-2 Esko lead. Then after another walk, Isaak Sertich belted a grand slam to break the game open at 7-2.

“It's tough but life has to move on,” Cannon Falls coach Bucky Lindow said. “Did anything happen in that game we'd like to have back? Of course. There's a couple things I'd like to have back, but you can't press rewind."

The Bombers (22-6) have been strong defensive all season, which made the semifinal loss even more frustrating to the team. They had just two errors, but both were costly.

“That's tournament baseball, you better go out and make a couple of defensive plays,” Lindow said.

Esko won the game and scored seven runs despite getting just three hits.

Esko pitcher Finn Furcht held the Bombers to just two hits and he struck out 12 in 6 1/3 innings. Meyers had both hits for the Bombers.

"He pitched really well," Lindow said. "There was a chance earlier where if I had done something differently we maybe could have gotten some pressure on him."

Cannon Falls was playing Fairmont in the third-place game later on Wednesday.

Esko moves to the Class AA state championship game on Friday at CHS Field in St. Paul.

STATE SEMIFINALS
Esko 7, Cannon Falls 2
Cannon Falls#200#000#0#—#2#2#2
Esko#001#600#x#—#7#3#1
No. 5 Cannon Falls: Jack Meyers 2-for-3, 1 2B, 2 RBI; Ari Wells 1 R; Elliott Nelson 1 R. Pitchers: Gavin Gray (LP) 3 2/3 IP, 3 H, 7 R, 0 ER, 7 BB, 7 K; Ari Wells 2 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.
No. 4 Holy Family: Sam Haugen 1-for-3, 2 R; Isaak Sertich 1-for-3, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 1 R; Bobb Thornton 1-for-3, 1 2B, 1 R. Pitcher: Finn Furcht (WP) 6 1/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 12 K; Dylan Marciulionis 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.

Guy N. Limbeck is a Rochester native who has been working at a daily newspaper since 1981. He has worked at the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Guy at 507-285-7724 or glimbeck@postbulletin.com.
