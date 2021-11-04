Cannon Falls, Faribault B.A. hope to live up to No. 1 seedings in Section 1 playoffs

The Section 1 volleyball playoffs are down to the final four in each class.

Championship matches in Section 1A, 1AA, 1AAA and 1AAAA are set for Saturday at Mayo Civic Center.

But teams still need to earn their way into those matches. Here’s a look at tonight’s Section 1A and 1AA semifinals, which will set Saturday’s title matches:

Cannon Falls vs. Lake City

What: Section 1AA semifinal

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Mayo Civic Center Arena

Records: No. 1 seed Cannon Falls 25-5, No. 4 seed Lake City 21-9

WHAT TO KNOW

• Evenly matched: No. 3-ranked Cannon Falls has played just two five-set matches this season. One of those came way back on Sept. 16, when Lake City led 1-0 and 2-1, then pushed the Bombers to five, before Cannon Falls prevailed 15-9 in the fifth set. Natalie Bremer (20 kills) and Ava Brunn (17 kills) caused Cannon Falls fits that night, but the Bombers’ stars were shining bright, too: Madison Burr had 19 kills, 11 digs and 9 blocks; and Jaci Winchell had 49 assists. Fans from both sides may not want to cut their nails today; they just might need something to bite during tonight’s match.

• A first time for everything: Cannon Falls and Lake City are a win away from the section championship match. They’re both two wins away from a first-ever trip to a state tournament. Playing in Section 1AA for so many years -- a section dominated by Stewartville and Kasson-Mantorville -- hasn’t allowed many other teams a chance to play at state. With the addition of a fourth class in volleyball this fall, the path is paved for a different champion to come out of 1AA.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa vs. Caledonia

What: Section 1AA semifinal

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Mayo Civic Center Arena

Records: No. 2 seed Z-M 23-6, No. 3 seed Caledonia 21-8

WHAT TO KNOW

• Unfamiliar opponents: Z-M and Caledonia have not met this season. Z-M going .500 (4-4) in the incredibly challenging HVL, and No. 8-ranked Caledonia winning the Three Rivers Conference with a perfect 9-0 mark. In fact, with these teams traditionally having played in different conferences and sections -- or subsections, when both were in Section 1AA -- we’re not certain when their last head-to-head matchup occurred. It’s been at least 15 years.

• Battle tested: Zumbrota-Mazeppa has played one of the more challenging schedules this season. Three of the Cougars’ five losses have come against teams ranked in the top five in Class AAA (No. 2 Kasson-Mantorville, No. 3 Stewartville, No. 4 Byron), while their other two losses came against Class AAAA schools (16-11 Park-Cottage Grove and 26-4 Blaine). Caledonia is battle-tested, too. Seven of its eight losses have come against ranked teams, and the eighth came against Park-Cottage Grove.

Faribault B.A. vs. Spring Grove

What: Section 1A semifinal

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Mayo Civic Center Arena

Records: No. 1 seed FBA 18-11, No. 4 seed Spring Grove 16-7

WHAT TO KNOW

• They’re baaa-aaack: Faribault Bethlehem Academy was a dominant force for nearly all of the 2000s and 2010s in Section 1A. The Cardinals went to state 13 times in a 16-season span from 2002 through 2017, winning seven state championships and appearing in the championship match 12 times. FBA had losing seasons in 2018 and 2019, before going 10-1 in last year’s COVID-shortened season. The No. 9-ranked Cardinals are 18-11 this season, but as was true for their dominant teams over the past two decades, they have played a schedule loaded with top-10 teams from schools of any and all sizes.

• Don’t sleep on the Lions: Spring Grove hasn’t played as challenging of a schedule as FBA, but the Lions have shown this season they’re a force to be reckoned with. They have just two losses against Class A opponents, both against Mabel-Canton, the second of which went to five sets. Spring Grove has shown the ability to make quick work of some opponents, too. It has swept its opponent in 14 of its 16 victories.

Mabel-Canton vs. Kenyon-Wanamingo

What: Section 1A semifinal

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Mayo Civic Center Arena

Records: No. 2 seed Mabel-Canton 24-3, No. 3 Kenyon-Wanamingo 18-4

WHAT TO KNOW

• Cougars hope to snap a drought: For all of the talented teams and athletes Mabel-Canton has had under Hall of Fame head coach Lonnie Morken, the Cougars haven’t been to a state tournament in 20 years. FBA, Caledonia, Hayfield or someone else has always been in their path. M-C’s two state-tournament appearances came in 2000 and 2001. Is this its year to snap that streak? M-C has only lost to two Class A opponents (No. 4 Russell-Tyler-Ruthton and No. 5 Legacy Christian), and to Class AAA Hutchinson.

• Knights on a mission: Kenyon-Wanamingo also has a roster full of players who’ve never played in a state tournament, though the Knights’ two trips to state occurred more recently, in 2016 and 2017. Their only loss this season to a Class A team came against FBA, back on Sept. 14. The Knights are on a roll entering the section semifinals, too, having won 14 of their past 16 matches, with only one of those matches going more than four sets.